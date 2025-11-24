Skip to content

Nurse Sparks Outrage With Her Dismissive Attitude Towards Woman's Intense Labor Pains In Viral TikTok

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Is Getting Roasted After Wearing A Strangely Un-Trump-Like Outfit Following His Mamdani Meeting

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After his oddly rosy meeting with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday, President Trump stepped out on Saturday in very different attire than we're used to seeing him in.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 24, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely roasted after he stepped out on Saturday in something other than his usual suit and tie following his bizarrely chummy meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump isn't the world's snappiest dresser; he's known for wearing ill-fitting suits and his hair is often unkempt (and don't get us started on his orange makeup).

But after he met with Mamdani—his total opposite in fashion and demeanor—he spoke to the press while wearing a characteristically un-Trump-like outfit. He donned a snappy black coat and what appears to be a lush burgundy scarf. He was sans makeup and his hair was neatly coiffed.

Here he is on a Fox News broadcast looking oddly... stylish.

Screenshot of Donald Trump Fox News

Here's another look at his outfit.

Donald Trump John McDonnell/Getty Images

That outfit looks eerily similar to one Mamdani wore once upon a time—and one social media user was kind enough to share it with us.

Zohran Mamdani @eltokh/X

One wonders if Trump's stylists were taking notes during Mamdani's visit...and the jokes came flying.



What makes this change even funnier is that Trump previously claimed that he's "much better-looking" than Mamdani, a swipe he took at the 34-year-old politician's suave and polished public image.

Trump has previously derided Mamdani as a "communist" and said Mamdani must "do the right thing" should he win the mayoralty, or risk losing federal funding. Trump said "whoever's mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."

Trump also went so far as to criticize Mamdani for his "terrible" looks and "grating" voice, adding that "we’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous."

Mamdani dismissed these attacks, saying he's "had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am, ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for."

Latest News

Olivia Nuzzi; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Celebrities

Ryan Lizza Reveals The Super NSFW 'Poem' His Ex Olivia Nuzzi Received From RFK Jr.—And Yiiiikes

Sabrina Carpenter (left) and Miss Piggy (right) teamed up for the viral tour-closing moment fans can’t stop replaying.
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Just Ended Her Tour By 'Arresting' Miss Piggy—And Fans Are Obsessed

Donald Glover
Celebrities

Donald Glover Reveals Doctors Found 'Hole In My Heart' After He Suffered Stroke During Childish Gambino Tour

Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning
TV & Movies

Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning

More from News/political-news

A close up of MIllie Bobby Brown and another close up of Millie Bobby Brown holding a cat.
BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube

Fans Defend Millie Bobby Brown After People Rush To Judgment Because Her Baby Cried During Video Shoot

It's easy to rush to judgment when we witness someone behaving a certain way or making a decision that's different from what we would do.

It's arguably even easier to rush to judgment about celebrities, whether or not this was something done consciously in front of fans or viewers on television or social media, or in a candid moment when they didn't know they were being watched or recorded.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down On Calling Trump A 'Fascist' After Bizarrely Chummy Meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani doubled down in an interview with Meet the Press on his decision to call President Donald Trump a "fascist," saying he sticks by something he's already "said in the past."

During their meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, a reporter asked Mamdani about a bipartisan resolution passed in the House of Representatives condemning socialism, a move that coincided with the democratic socialist Mamdani's visit to Washington.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI-Powered Teddy Bear Pulled From Market After It Offered Graphic Sexual Advice
FoloToy

AI-Powered Teddy Bear Pulled From Market After It Offered Graphic Sexual Advice

At this point it really seems like there is far more evidence that AI tools are not ready for primetime than that they're going to change the world for good.

Mishap after mishap after mishap keeps happening, including sending people into literal psychosis. Now, we can add a new WTF problem to that roster: toys that accidentally give kids sex advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
nurse in emergency room tending to elderly patient
alvaro gonzalez/Getty Images

Department Of Education No Longer Considers Nursing A 'Professional Degree' Thanks To 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The United States Department of Education, under the guidance of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Education, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, has officially excluded nursing in the revamped definition of “professional degree” programs.

The change was part of the implementation of Trump and the Republican Party’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Keep ReadingShow less
Zohran Mamdani
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Tweet Claiming Mamdani Will Make NYC Schools Teach Arabic Numerals Sparks Predicatable MAGA Meltdown

MAGA fans are losing their minds online after an X account posted a rage bait tweet claiming that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will "require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals"—completely overlooking a key fact about the numbers we already use from day to day.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, will take office in January after winning November's election despite a wave of racist and Islamophobic attacks. His win has rocked the political establishment nationwide and sent shockwaves around the world.

Keep ReadingShow less