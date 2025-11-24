Trump Is Getting Roasted After Wearing A Strangely Un-Trump-Like Outfit Following His Mamdani Meeting

President Donald Trump was widely roasted after he stepped out on Saturday in something other than his usual suit and tie following his bizarrely chummy meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump isn't the world's snappiest dresser; he's known for wearing ill-fitting suits and his hair is often unkempt (and don't get us started on his orange makeup).

But after he met with Mamdani—his total opposite in fashion and demeanor—he spoke to the press while wearing a characteristically un-Trump-like outfit. He donned a snappy black coat and what appears to be a lush burgundy scarf. He was sans makeup and his hair was neatly coiffed.

Here he is on a Fox News broadcast looking oddly... stylish.

Fox News

Here's another look at his outfit.

John McDonnell/Getty Images

That outfit looks eerily similar to one Mamdani wore once upon a time—and one social media user was kind enough to share it with us.

@eltokh/X

One wonders if Trump's stylists were taking notes during Mamdani's visit...and the jokes came flying.









What makes this change even funnier is that Trump previously claimed that he's "much better-looking" than Mamdani, a swipe he took at the 34-year-old politician's suave and polished public image.

Trump has previously derided Mamdani as a "communist" and said Mamdani must "do the right thing" should he win the mayoralty, or risk losing federal funding. Trump said "whoever's mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."

Trump also went so far as to criticize Mamdani for his "terrible" looks and "grating" voice, adding that "we’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous."

Mamdani dismissed these attacks, saying he's "had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am, ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for."