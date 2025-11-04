Trump Dragged After Making Outrageous Comparison To Zohran Mamdani In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he asserted during a 60 Minutes interview with Norah O'Donnell that he's "much better-looking" than New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani—a claim that not a soul is taking seriously.
Trump isn't exactly known to be a looker but he has nonetheless declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" and boasted about his physical prowess, once noting that his own White House physician had declared him "healthier than Obama"—despite Trump's distaste for exercise and fondness for fast food.
He spoke as New York City residents prepare to go to the polls to elect their next mayor; Mamdani is ahead of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom Trump endorsed.
Trump—he of the orange face and ill-fitting suits—referred to Mamdani as a "communist" and said the following when O'Donnell asked for his thoughts on people who've suggested Mamdani is a "charismatic" left-wing version of him:
"Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person, right?"
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Considering the 34-year-old Mamdani's suave and polished public image, people could not believe what they were hearing.
Trump has previously derided Mamdani as a "communist" and said Mamdani must "do the right thing" should he win the mayoralty, or risk losing federal funding. Trump said "whoever's mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."
Trump also went so far as to criticize Mamdani for his "terrible" looks and "grating" voice, adding that "we’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous."
Mamdani dismissed these attacks, saying he's "had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am, ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for."