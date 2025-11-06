AOC Has Democrats Applauding With Her Viral Reaction To Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win

In these cases, people still give it some time before coming to this conclusion, sometimes waiting as long as a year, other times waiting a few weeks.

In some extreme cases, though, our first day on the job could prove to be our last.

Redditor lilMeganw was eager to hear about the jobs people bolted from on the first day, leading them to ask:

"People who quit their jobs on the first day what made you say ‘nope, not doing this’?"

Corners Should Never Be Cut In Healthcare!

"Home health aide."

"When I applied, I was told it was just like helping elderly people with daily tasks, doing laundry, cooking, and whatnot."

"I had been struggling to find a job for months, so I immediately said yes when I was hired."

"I never had experience, but they assured me I would be trained and taught everything I needed to know."

"Then I showed up for training, which was basically just HR info, how to do time cards, and junk."

“'We’ll train you on the job'.”

"Uhh, okay."

"So I show up at my first job."

"A manager was there with me and as she knocked on the door, she said, 'remember, if anyone asks, you’ve been doing this for a hundred thousand years'.”

"Direct quote."

"Didn’t like that, but we were already here and I was just hoping it would get better."

"Spent a few hours there answering questions and running through the things that I was expected to do."

"I really started feeling uncomfortable and entirely unqualified."

"Then towards the end, the daughter was talking about all the things she was requiring from the caretaker, like certifications and whatnot."

"The manager assured her that I met all her criteria."

"The manager kinda cued me to say what she told me to say, and I just mumbled something, I don’t even remember."

"On the way home, I just kept thinking of all the ways things could go wrong, so immediately after I got home, I messaged them to say I wouldn’t be coming back."

"No, thank you."- coldglasseliminate

Treat Others The Way You Would Like To Be Treated

"Got hired to work reception in a podiatrist's office."

"I sat and watched the head nurse make the other receptionist cry because she made a simple mistake."

"Then the doctor who owned the practice came out and yelled at the receptionist in front of a lobby full of people and in front of me, the new girl."

"The toxic work environment was oozing from every corner, so that was my first and last day."- No-Calligrapher3043

Not The Job They Signed Up For

"Got hired as a server (with 10 years of server experience) at a movie theater that serves food/drinks."

"I showed up for my first shift and was then told all servers had to start as food runners for $7.25/hr for the first 6 months before 'being promoted' to server."

"Also told me my uniform was going to be deducted from my paycheck."



"The job listing was for servers."

"I interviewed for the server job and was hired as a server."

"No thanks to the bait and switch."

"Noped right out of there and got a job somewhere else almost immediately."- Agreeable-Offer-2964

90s popcorn GIF Giphy

The Age-Old Scapegoat...

"Worked at Walgreens."

"I've been a pharm tech for 8 years, so they figured I didn't need any training."

"It was a whole new system."

"It crashed my first day, and they were telling the patients it was my fault."

"Walked out right then and there."



"It was a system, multistate wide crash it had nothing to do with me."- Livid-Soil-2804

When An Employee Is Valued, Let Them Know!

"First thing in the morning, on my first day, she instantly started yelling at me."

"Literally just walked in."

"On time."

"So."

"Four more hours of her sh*t and I quit at lunch time."

"So amazing how quick her tone changed when I told her I was quitting."

"F*ck you Stella."- fasterecho

Always Read A Contract Before Signing

"With the onboarding paperwork, the owner wanted me to sign a non-compete agreement that was absurdly broad, that basically said that I couldn't work in the entire industry or related industries for a year."

"I was only 19 at the time and didn't understand how absolutely unenforceable this was, but I wasn't going to sign anything that I couldn't in good faith agree with."

"Guy was like sign it or leave."

"I left."- geekworking

signing season 3 GIF Giphy

If You Don't Have Anything Nice To Say...



"The boss/owner spent the first two hours completely sh*tting on everyone who worked for her, past and present."

"I was exhausted just listening to her complain about literally everything, zero good things to say."

"So I told her this wasn't going to work out and I left."

"Took her a month to pay me $30, but you betcha I hounded her for it lol."- twirlinghaze

Ironically, He Didn't Sell It...



"Recruiter: This is a support position."

"No sales required."

"Interview: You'll be working on our support team."

"Training: 3 weeks of technical training to address common issues."

"Day one shadowing with supervisor: Good work, but you didn't upsell the support/protection plan. Remember, sales is good support...where are you going? "- DrBoots

Another Reason To Choose Coke...



"The whole thing was very vague from the start."

"I was a college student looking for a summer job."

"Saw an ad about 'unlimited earning potential' and an open invitation to an orientation seminar."

"Showed up to the seminar."

"This dude in a cheap suit started showing slides of Ferraris and big houses, asking if we wanted to be.rich blah blah."

"Turns out we were going to sell vacuums door-to-door."

"Basically, this dude would place a little coupon for 2 free large bottles of Pepsi in the newspaper."

"They just had to call a number and agree to watch a sales demonstration at their home address in order to get the Pepsi."

"Then I get sent to this house with the Pepsi and this vacuum to show them."

"They barely spoke English and kicked me out of the house; they gave the Pepsi back."

"I went back to the office and promptly quit lol."- Dive_Bar_Dave

home alone pepsi GIF Giphy

People Are Often More Inclined When You Tell Them NOT To Do Something...

"I’ve only done that once."

"I was ordered to spray insulation without a respirator."

"When I quit on the spot, I was told that if I reported them to the workplace safety authorities, they would come to my house and hurt me and my family."

"I reported them to the workplace safety people, the police department, and local media."

"The guy who threatened me went to jail, the company had all their licenses revoked, and I even got a payment for two weeks of wages out of it."- 2eDgY4redd1t

At Least It Didn't Come As A Surprise...



"Was advertised as a marketing job."

"What it actually was, however, was a direct sales job inside a Home Depot selling bath and kitchen upgrades."

"I was driven there by a senior salesman, so I spent about 2 hours wandering through Home Depot until finally going back to the guy."

"He said 'I was going to take you to lunch, but it seems like you just wanna go home'."

"I said yup and then he dropped me back off at my car."- CitizenHuman

Literally Not Their Job...



"Hired as a main tech but was put on a manufacturing line that was nonstop."

"Worked for 2 hrs and said f*ck this."- oldfuckbob

Machine Production GIF by Finder Relais Nederland Giphy

He Didn't Specify What Kind Of Family...

"In the interview, the VP said that the company is a family."

"Then while showing me aroun,d I saw one of the supervisors yelling and insulting a worker, so I told him thanks, but one abusive family is enough, and walked out. "- Similar-Opinion8750

The Dangers Of Smoking



"I came in to work a serving shift at a new location for a chain I worked at for years in my hometown."

"I walked in expecting typical training day stuff (servsafe and all that yadda yadda) instead, the whole staff was arguing with each other from the back of house to the front of house."

"The lady yelling in the front of the house locked eyes with me, asked me if I was the new girl, shoved her apron and book in my hands, and walked out."

"I probably should've left then and there, but I had just started college and desperately needed the money."

"It was game night in my college town, so we were super busy, and I was also sitting at a rowdy baby shower."

"They were rude and seemingly regulars since other servers kept going over to converse but not assist in taking care of them."

"Halfway through the shift, the ceiling crumbles onto one of my other tables like cardboard."

"It's all in their food, on their body, in their hair, like absolutely covered."

"I go in the back to find a manager, and I literally can't find anyone."

"There was me and a singular cook in the back."

"I asked him where everyone was, and he shrugged and said, "Smoke break?" ALL OF THEM?!?!? "

"I go back to FOH to check on that poor family and my other tables and realize."

"I'M THE ONLY ONE WAITING TABLES IN THE WHOLE RESTAURANT."

"I put my big girl pants on, barely made it through the rest of my tables without bawling (and told them all to never eat here again), and left silently without doing side work to cry my way home."

"When I went home to visit, I sat with my old manager in my hometown restaurant and told him the story, and he was absolutely baffled."- Certain-Date-8792

All Employers Should Value Your Time



"Server job."

"They told me it'd be unpaid training shifts first."

"Nope."- Silly_Accident3137

No No No GIF Giphy

It's generally wise to give every new job a chance.

How long that chance lasts, however, is a case by case basis depending on the job.



