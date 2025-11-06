Skip to content

Kentucky Secretary Of State Issues Hilarious Reminder After Citizens Sound The Alarm About Polls Being Closed

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

AOC Has Democrats Applauding With Her Viral Reaction To Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Zohran Mamdani
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about why his win is so important—and what it means for the future of the party.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had people nodding their heads after she opened up about why democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday is so important for the country at large as well as for the future of the Democratic Party.

Mamdani successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect, running a campaign that focused predominantly on the city's affordability crisis and that successfully batted away racist and Islamophobic backlash from right-wingers who claimed his policies would "destroy" the city.

Now that Mamdani's hard at work putting together the team that will lead the way with him once he enters office in January, Ocasio-Cortez was firm that his victory "puts folks on notice" as the left builds coalition's to to counter fascism in Washington and around the country.

She said:

"I do think at this moment a lot of people are willing to talk about party unity when it serves them but not party unity when it serves everybody. It puts those folks on notice. And I think it also puts folks on notice that we have a future to plan for."
"We have a future to fight for. And we're either going to do that together, or you're going to be left behind. And I think that is not a partisan issue."
"It's not about progressive issue, it's not moderate, it's not liberal. This is about 'do you understand the assignment of fighting fascism right now?' And the assignment is to come together across difference no matter what."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

She also added, remarking on Mamdani's incredible feat and what it means for the Democratic Party at large:

"He had to defeat a Republican. He had to defeat a Republican and the old guard of the Democratic Party at the same time. He was fighting a war on two fronts and not just one, and he still won resoundingly."
"And I think the message that that sends is that the Democratic Party cannot last much longer by denying the future, by trying to undercut our young, by trying to undercut a next generation of diverse and upcoming Democrats that have the party, the actual party, that actual electorate and voters support."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many concurred with her assessment.


Bravo, AOC. It's a new beginning.

Latest News

JD Vance; Joe Biden
Political News

JD Vance Just Tried To Blame MAGA's Election Losses On Biden—And It Didn't Go Over Well

Screenshots from 'Jeopardy!'
TV & Movies

Ken Jennings Offers Cheeky Apology After Bizarre 'Jeopardy!' Clue About AI Baffles Viewers And Contestants

Gavin Newsom
Political News

Gavin Newsom Trolls MAGA With Epically Blunt Reaction After Democrats Sweep Major Elections

Ariana Grande
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Calls Out Death Threats After She's Forced To Miss 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere In Brazil

More from News/political-news

TikToker @richi_luvv; Sabrina Carpenter
@richi_luvv/TikTok; Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube

Kidz Bop Just Released A Cover Of A Super Suggestive Sabrina Carpenter Song—And Fans Are Not OK

Kidz Bop, the long-running music outfit that refashions pop songs for the ears of children, usually focuses on upbeat, bubble gum pop tunes, right?

It's like the kind of songs you'd hear at, say, the grocery store, retooled for the elementary school set.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from Fox News broadcast
Fox News

Sean Hannity Roasted After Claiming His Friends In NYC Are 'Scared' After Mamdani's Win

When Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in June, Republicans and some old school Democrats were positively apoplectic.

An immigrant Muslim of Gujarati and Punjabi Indian parents who has lived in NYC since he was 7 years old, the 34-year-old New York State Assembly member was the stuff of nightmares for the MAGAsphere. Mamdani was a non-White, non-Christian, Uganda-born immigrant and progressive Democrat.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Mike Johnson
Fox News

Mike Johnson Gets A Swift Reality Check After Trying To Downplay The Election Results

House Speaker Mike Johnson was called out after displaying his clear denial over Tuesday night's election wins for Democrats, claiming that "no one should read too much into" the results despite major upsets.

Democrats won races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man in a suit walking down the sidewalk and pulling a bag
person in black suit jacket with r ed bag walking beside metal fence
Photo by Romain V on Unsplash

People Who Quit Their Jobs On Day One Reveal What Made Them Say 'Nope, Not Doing This'

Every now and then, simply because we need money, we might take a job that doesn't fulfill us in any way, but at least keeps our bank accounts happy.

Some jobs, however, are so soul-sucking that even with no other prospects immediately on the horizon, we can't, in good conscience, keep working them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Gaetz; Dan Crenshaw
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Matt Gaetz Gets Hit With Brutal Community Note After Sparring With GOP Rep. Over Real 'Conservatism'

While feuding with his fellow MAGA Republican, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, former Florida GOP Representative Matt Gaetz got slammed with a brutally honest community note by X users.

Gaetz and Crenshaw were feuding on X Friday and Saturday over the Republican Party’s stance on Israel.

Keep ReadingShow less