AOC Has Democrats Applauding With Her Viral Reaction To Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had people nodding their heads after she opened up about why democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday is so important for the country at large as well as for the future of the Democratic Party.
Mamdani successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect, running a campaign that focused predominantly on the city's affordability crisis and that successfully batted away racist and Islamophobic backlash from right-wingers who claimed his policies would "destroy" the city.
Now that Mamdani's hard at work putting together the team that will lead the way with him once he enters office in January, Ocasio-Cortez was firm that his victory "puts folks on notice" as the left builds coalition's to to counter fascism in Washington and around the country.
She said:
"I do think at this moment a lot of people are willing to talk about party unity when it serves them but not party unity when it serves everybody. It puts those folks on notice. And I think it also puts folks on notice that we have a future to plan for."
"We have a future to fight for. And we're either going to do that together, or you're going to be left behind. And I think that is not a partisan issue."
"It's not about progressive issue, it's not moderate, it's not liberal. This is about 'do you understand the assignment of fighting fascism right now?' And the assignment is to come together across difference no matter what."
She also added, remarking on Mamdani's incredible feat and what it means for the Democratic Party at large:
"He had to defeat a Republican. He had to defeat a Republican and the old guard of the Democratic Party at the same time. He was fighting a war on two fronts and not just one, and he still won resoundingly."
"And I think the message that that sends is that the Democratic Party cannot last much longer by denying the future, by trying to undercut our young, by trying to undercut a next generation of diverse and upcoming Democrats that have the party, the actual party, that actual electorate and voters support."
Many concurred with her assessment.
Bravo, AOC. It's a new beginning.