AOC Hilariously Reacts After Fox News Makes Stephen Miller Watch Her Brutal Takedown Of Him

Trump Official Dragged For Praising Trump With Ridiculous Description Of His 'Leadership' On Fox News

After AOC went on a blistering rant on Instagram about Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Fox News played the video for Miller—and AOC couldn't help but laugh at the awkwardness of it all.

By Alan HerreraOct 08, 2025
After New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller during an Instagram livesteam, Fox News played the video for Miller, only for Ocasio-Cortez to laugh at the awkwardness of it all in her follow-up response.

During her livestream, Ocasio-Cortez said “one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them," urging her followers to mock MAGA men. She then called Miller "a clown" and suggested he—the architect of President Donald Trump's immigration policies—takes out his anger on others because he's "like, 4 feet 10 inches."

Miller is actually a whole foot taller than that but you get her point:

“Stephen Miller is a clown! I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4 feet 10 inches, that he has taken that anger out on any other population possible."

She noted that men like Miller are "dangerous" but said mockery has worked to take the air out of the sails of similar authoritarian regimes:

“Yes, they are dangerous. Yes, we’re here to be strong for one another. We need to expose the lies, we need never let off, like never let off the gas when it comes to protecting one another, exposing the lies, documenting things."
“Yes, the resistance to authoritarianism is very real. The risks of abuse of power are very real, but one of the most powerful cultural things that you can do to a political movement that is predicated on the puffery of insecure men — that’s what this is about."
“People talk about this toxic masculinity, let’s put that to the side for just one second, this is about insecure masculinity, and one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them.”

She clarified that "short kings are great":

“I’m not here – I want to absolutely make sure that I talk about that. I’m not here to make fun of anyone’s anything, but the way people overcompensate over their own stories is what I’m talking about there.”

You can see her post below.

An angry Miller was made to watch Ocasio-Cortez's video during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle and, while clarifying that he is in fact 5'10'', he added:

“Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work.Now we know that her eyes don’t work. So, the, she’s a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.”
“Every time she’s on TV, Republican approval ratings go up, Democratic approval ratings go down. That lady is a walking nightmare.”

You can see Miller's response in the video below.

An amused Ocasio-Cortez couldn't contain her laughter when she saw that Miller had actually been made to watch the video on the air:

"I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live. I am crying."

You can see her post below.

People appreciated her response—and mocked Miller themselves.




You lose this round, Stephen.

