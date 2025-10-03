Skip to content

Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

AOC Saves The Day By Giving Bronx Middle School Group A Tour Of The Capitol Amid Shutdown

Screenshots of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving Capitol tour
@AmberJoCooperX; @aoc/BlueSky

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped in to act as tour guide after a group of middle schoolers from the Bronx pulled up to the Capitol hours after the government had shut down.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had people cheering after she stepped in to act as tour guide after a group of middle schoolers from the Bronx pulled up to the Capitol hours after the U.S. government officially shut down.

The federal government shut down early Wednesday after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

The timing couldn't have been worse for a class of middle schoolers from Zeta Charter Schools in the Bronx visiting Washington, D.C. but Ocasio-Cortez decided to step in and give them the tour of the Capitol building they would have missed out on had she not been there.

You can see the footage of her giving the tour below.


@nbcnews

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., gave a tour of the Capitol to students who had traveled from New York and were without a guide amid the government shutdown.

Ocasio-Cortez also posted about the experience in a post to her official BlueSky account, writing:

"A bus of Bronx middle schoolers pulled up to the Capitol this morning for a long-planned field trip just a few hours after the government shut down."
"All Capitol tours were cancelled as the guides can’t work in shutdown. So I escorted them in myself and gave them a personal tour. They were great!"

Her post also included a video in which she had the gleeful students say hi and wave to the camera.

A bus of Bronx middle schoolers pulled up to the Capitol this morning for a long-planned field trip just a few hours after the government shut down.All Capitol tours were cancelled as the guides can’t work in shutdown.So I escorted them in myself and gave them a personal tour. They were great!

[image or embed]
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:15


Given the craziness coming out of D.C. these days, people loved seeing such a sweet and tender moment and applauded Ocasio-Cortez's move.

I want to be on that tour too please.
— Léa Stréliski 🇨🇦‬ (@leastreliski.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:18


Nice. Very kind. The first feel good moment in a while. Thank you.
— hypertazdad.bsky.social (@hypertazdad.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:19


You really should be the leader of the party. You're for the people and a lot of us are really grateful for that
— BLK (@raydaman.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:21


That's what Sheroes do...Thank you for being you
— Hookcity - 🚫“War Plan” DMs Please 👊🏻🇺🇸🔥 🫣 (@hookcity.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:35


That's fire. Thanks for not letting the kids down
— Chancethechosen (@chancethechosen.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:20


I would have felt sooo blessed to have a tour from AOC; someone who actually looks out for me! ☺️ wonderful job!
— singin87.bsky.social (@singin87.bsky.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 18:10


You are a class act and real leader!
— ςђгเร кєɭɭєђєг 💙 𝕕𝕖𝕞𝕤.𝕤𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 (@chris.dems.social) 1 de octubre de 2025, 13:26

Bravo, Congresswoman!

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Trump By Turning Him Into Marie Antoinette—And We Can't Unsee It

Pope Leo; Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Pope Leo Calling Out MAGA's 'Pro-Life' Hypocrisy—And Somehow She Made It About Biden

Elon Musk; Netflix logo
Political News

Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

house with orange walls and red roof behind decorative fence
Trending

Homeowners Reveal Hidden Gems They Only Discovered After Buying Their Homes

More from News/political-news

John Gillette; Pramila Jayapal
@AzRepGillette/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

GOP Lawmaker Sparks Outrage After Calling For Dem Rep. To Be Executed For Urging People To Protest Trump

On Wednesday, September 25, an Arizona MAGA Republican state Representative publicly called for the execution of Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal because she urged anyone displeased with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's job performance to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to protest.

Apparently, urging citizens to make their voices heard was a step too far for Arizona state GOP Representative John Gillette, who responded to a clip edited out of a longer video by right-wing account The Patriot Oasis (TPO). A quick scan through Gillette's X account media posts will reveal his political leanings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@nicolekatelynn1's TikTok video
@nicolekatelynn1/TikTok

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

There used to be a time where politics did not have to come into every room or be a part of every conversation. But in a world with President Trump and MAGA, it's not as simple as being Red, Blue, or Green anymore.

Now, the sociopolitical climate is dangerous for many people and still very stress-inducing for others. It's important to surround ourselves with people who make us feel safe and seen—and unfortunately, that might mean cutting out people who have "different beliefs" than we do.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @valerieelizabet's TikTok video
@valerieelizabet/TikTok

Teacher Reveals The Hilariously Familiar Way Kids Are Getting Around School Phone Bans

No matter what's being banned, or the reasons why it's being banned, kids will always find a way to access what they want.

What's funny is that teens in 2025 are now creating hacks to communicate with each other that will feel very nostalgic to Millennials.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Stamford marketing manager became just the fourth Wheel of Fortune contestant to win $1 million.
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Woman Wins $1M on 'Wheel of Fortune'

What would you do with a million dollars?

That’s the question Christina Derevjanik, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stamford, Connecticut, suddenly had to answer after becoming just the fourth contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win the million-dollar prize.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Lydia August's TikTok video
@lydiaaugst/TikTok

Woman Offers Warning After 'Botox Fail' Leaves Her Unable To Open Her Eye—And Yikes

Only a person who has actually had a migraine can empathize with how severe the pain and related symptoms are, and only someone who suffers from chronic migraines can understand just how debilitating the condition can be.

Many migraineurs become desperate and ready to try anything to ease their symptoms, from changing their diet and exercise plans to even getting Botox.

Keep ReadingShow less