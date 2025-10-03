AOC Saves The Day By Giving Bronx Middle School Group A Tour Of The Capitol Amid Shutdown

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had people cheering after she stepped in to act as tour guide after a group of middle schoolers from the Bronx pulled up to the Capitol hours after the U.S. government officially shut down.
The federal government shut down early Wednesday after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.
The timing couldn't have been worse for a class of middle schoolers from Zeta Charter Schools in the Bronx visiting Washington, D.C. but Ocasio-Cortez decided to step in and give them the tour of the Capitol building they would have missed out on had she not been there.
You can see the footage of her giving the tour below.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., gave a tour of the Capitol to students who had traveled from New York and were without a guide amid the government shutdown.
Ocasio-Cortez also posted about the experience in a post to her official BlueSky account, writing:
"A bus of Bronx middle schoolers pulled up to the Capitol this morning for a long-planned field trip just a few hours after the government shut down."
"All Capitol tours were cancelled as the guides can’t work in shutdown. So I escorted them in myself and gave them a personal tour. They were great!"
Her post also included a video in which she had the gleeful students say hi and wave to the camera.
Given the craziness coming out of D.C. these days, people loved seeing such a sweet and tender moment and applauded Ocasio-Cortez's move.
I want to be on that tour too please.
Nice. Very kind. The first feel good moment in a while. Thank you.
You really should be the leader of the party. You're for the people and a lot of us are really grateful for that
That's what Sheroes do...Thank you for being you
That's fire. Thanks for not letting the kids down
I would have felt sooo blessed to have a tour from AOC; someone who actually looks out for me! ☺️ wonderful job!
You are a class act and real leader!
Bravo, Congresswoman!