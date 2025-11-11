Skip to content

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

Newsom Offers Scathing One-Word Response To 8 Democrats Who Caved And Voted With GOP To End Shutdown

Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After eight Democratic Senators broke ranks and voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown, California Gov. Gavin Newsom only needed one word to call them out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 11, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the eight Democratic Senators who voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown by advancing a spending deal that notably omits an extension of expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Under the current agreement, the enhanced subsidies would expire, though senators would have the option to revisit the issue later in the year. Supporters of the compromise say that deferring the vote was the only viable path forward, as many Republicans refused to discuss the subsidies until the government reopened.

All of this happened as the Trump administration faces accusations it is orchestrating a hunger crisis by allowing SNAP benefits to lapse and then fighting court orders to release the funds so people who rely on these benefits to eat can do so. Republicans were facing significant backlash for holding these funds hostage.

But now Democrats are facing heavy criticism for their action... mere days after winning pivotal races around the country following last Tuesday's election results.

Newsom only had one word to say:

"Pathetic."

You can see his post below.

Many agreed.


On Monday night, the funding bill to reopen the government passed the U.S. Senate 60-40, with almost all Republicans joining the eight rogue Democrats.

Next up: the House.

Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the House to return to D.C. and is eyeing a possible Wednesday vote on the bill. He has also pledged to swear in Rep. Adelita Grijalva once the House is back in session. Grijalva's swearing in should, in theory, trigger a vote to release the Epstein files once she signs the bipartisan discharge petition.

