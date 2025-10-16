Skip to content

Actor Ruby Rose Defends Taylor Swift From Claims She's Pushing Conservative 'Tradwife' Agenda On Fans

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom's Wordless Trolling Response To Time Magazine's Trump Cover Is Hilariously Brutal

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After President Trump called out Time magazine for using the worst photo of him "of all time" for their cover, California Gov. Gavin Newsom chimed in with a troll for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 16, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Donald Trump following Trump's accusation that Time magazine used the worst photo of him "of all time" for their recent cover commemorating the recent Gaza peace deal, which Israel has since violated.

The cover features Trump gazing upward, illuminated by sunlight, with the headline “His Triumph” underneath. The accompanying story hails the peace agreement as “a signature achievement” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

You can see it below.

However, Trump took to Truth Social to express his distaste for the photo and suggested Time had chosen a bad photo of him on purpose:

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!"
"I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Newsom, who has been trolling the Trump administration for months in a style much like Trump's Truth Social posts, didn't say anything... but he did post a photo of Trump's neck as seen on Time's cover—but censored.

It's the part of the photo that Trump likely hates the most considering online critics have referred to it as his "nussy" which, as you can imagine, isn't the most flattering term, but what can you do?

You can see Newsom's post and the doctored photo below.


Doctored photo of Trump's neck on Time magazine cover @GovPressOffice/X

People loved the shade of it all.


Trump has not responded to Newsom's post but we really shouldn't be surprised if he's seething right now given how obsessed he is with his own image and attacking anyone who gets under his notoriously thin skin.

Latest News

Man urinating on altar at St. Peter's Basilica
Trending

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

Jason Kelce; Bad Bunny
Celebrities

Jason Kelce Speaks Out After 'Fake Quotes' About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Go Viral

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

RNC Chair Reveals The Bizarre Way Trump Eats His McDonald's Order—And Yeah, That Tracks

Screenshot of Pottymouthpollyanna; JD Vance
News

Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Sarah McBride and Ted Lieu; Stephen Miller
@reptedlieu/Instagram; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dem Reps. Ted Lieu And Sarah McBride Epically Troll Stephen Miller In Viral Video Ripping Republicans

Democratic Representatives Ted Lieu of California and Sarah McBride of Delaware had social media users in stitches after sharing a joint video in which they wandered around the Capitol building looking for Republicans amid the government shutdown—and managed to mock White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over one of his sore spots.

The shutdown, which has hit its fifteenth day, stemmed from Republicans’ refusal to negotiate with Democrats over reversing Medicaid cuts and renewing key Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits set to expire this year. Republicans falsely accused Democrats of seeking to extend healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people sitting at an outdoor table with cups of coffee
man in gray suit jacket sitting on black chair beside brown and white dog
Photo by Chewy on Unsplash

Dating Red Flags People Always Seem To Ignore Until It's Too Late

When on a first date, or even in the early stages of a relationship, we are often on the lookout for "red flags" that might suggest there is no future with this prospective partner.

More often than not, major red flags, such as a lack of chemistry or a personality difference, are usually evident on the first date.

Keep ReadingShow less
Miriam Margolyes on The Late Late Show
The Late Late Show/YouTube

Harry Potter star unapologetically woke

The Harry Potter fandom breathed a collective sigh of relief when our favorite Herbology professor, Miriam Margolyes, reaffirmed her “unapologetically woke” status on Ireland’s The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty. At 84, the British-Australian actress proves that age hasn’t dulled her fire—or her mouth.

Known for her candor on everything from her love of Laurence Olivier to her beef with John Cleese, Margolyes has also been outspoken in her solidarity with the people of Gaza. Appearing on the The Late Late Show last Saturday, the Age of Innocence and Harry Potter star reminded audiences why she remains one of the most fearless voices in entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Portland anti-ICE protester in frog costume
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

People Are Calling Out Exactly Why The Inflatable Frog Protesters In Portland Are So Effective

How do you counter a false narrative from someone as powerful as the President of the United States? Some protesters in Portland, Oregon, may have figured out the answer.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is well known for his embellishments of the truth, alternative facts, and outright lies. It's been a hallmark of his career in business—leading to multiple legal entanglements over fraud, the dissolution of Trump family charities, multiple financial settlements and fines, loss of his New York business licenses, and 34 felonies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sabrina Carpenter; Hillary Clinton; Sydney Sweeney
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Jenny Anderson/Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images; Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Photo Of Young Hillary Clinton Has People Debating If She Looks More Like Sydney Sweeney Or Sabrina Carpenter

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, an incredible feat for any couple but especially for a pair constantly facing the spotlight with such high-pressure jobs.

And Hillary Clinton was not shy about celebrating their grand milestone.

Keep ReadingShow less