Gavin Newsom's Wordless Trolling Response To Time Magazine's Trump Cover Is Hilariously Brutal

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Donald Trump following Trump's accusation that Time magazine used the worst photo of him "of all time" for their recent cover commemorating the recent Gaza peace deal, which Israel has since violated.
The cover features Trump gazing upward, illuminated by sunlight, with the headline “His Triumph” underneath. The accompanying story hails the peace agreement as “a signature achievement” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”
However, Trump took to Truth Social to express his distaste for the photo and suggested Time had chosen a bad photo of him on purpose:
“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!"
"I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Newsom, who has been trolling the Trump administration for months in a style much like Trump's Truth Social posts, didn't say anything... but he did post a photo of Trump's neck as seen on Time's cover—but censored.
It's the part of the photo that Trump likely hates the most considering online critics have referred to it as his "nussy" which, as you can imagine, isn't the most flattering term, but what can you do?
@GovPressOffice/X
People loved the shade of it all.
Trump has not responded to Newsom's post but we really shouldn't be surprised if he's seething right now given how obsessed he is with his own image and attacking anyone who gets under his notoriously thin skin.