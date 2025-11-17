Jasmine Crockett Stuns Supporters By Offering Some Advice To MTG Amid Her Public Rift From Trump

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett stunned supporters after she shared some words of wisdom for her sometimes foe Marjorie Taylor Greene after President Donald Trump withdrew his support of her amid their fallout.

Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction to go" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."

Trump announced he would withdraw his endorsement of Greene, saying “All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” He said he would give his “unyielding support” to a primary challenge against her “if the right person runs."

He chastised her further, saying she has gone too "far left" for his taste:

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day."

"I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors."

You can see Trump's post below.

Greene later posted on X that Trump went "over the edge" after she sent him a text message urging him to "lean into" releasing the files and support Epstein's victims and go after the "deep state" that includes "Democrat bad guys."

Greene said that now Trump is "coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files," adding:

"It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level. But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream."

"That’s what I voted for. I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump."

"I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for."

You can see her post below.

Minutes later, Crockett shared Trump's Truth Social post to her own feed and said "This almost feels like a moment where Marge should phone a friend," adding:

"I’m here for you girl… I told you not to trust him… all he cares about is HIMself (and protecting pedos) he never loved you. My granny always said 'be with the man that loves you more than you love him.'"

"Trust me, sis, you are better off without him. The GWORLS are fighting!"

You can see her post below.

Considering Crockett and Greene are polar opposites and have sparred publicly on numerous occasions, this was a surprising development.

But it was nonetheless, as many saw, a sign of how drastically things have changed as Trump's fight against releasing the Epstein files grows more desperate.









Greene has not yet responded to Crockett, but it's safe to say that things are getting really interesting... and Trump will only grow more enraged in the coming days as the Epstein files continue to be the talk of Washington.