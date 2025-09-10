Crockett Epically Rips Trump Over His Claim That The Signature On Epstein Birthday Letter Isn't His

The story MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has told about his connection to registered sex offender and indicted human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—whose crimes included the exploitation and predation of minors—has evolved each time new evidence of their longstanding close ties has come to light.
The same has happened with regards to a letter Trump wrote in 2003 when the men were still on good terms.
The Wall Street Journal reported in July about a Trump birthday letter to Epstein. The WSJ article included the text of Trump's note and a description of it, saying it was typed with what looked like a crude silhouette of a woman drawn with a black marker around the text.
But Trump vehemently denied any such letter existed, going on to file a libel lawsuit against the paper, the reporters, and the paper's owner, Rupert Murdoch.
Now that the House of Representatives Oversight Committee has access to some of Epstein's possessions—items subpoenaed from his estate—it turns out Trump's birthday letter does exist.
@OversightDems/X
The new story from the White House is that the letter was compiled into a book for Epstein back in 2003, but that the signature doesn't match the POTUS'.
People aren't buying the latest version of the story from the White House, including Texas Democratic Representative and House Oversight Committee member Jasmine Crockett.
Speaking with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, Representative Crockett spelled out the issue with Trump's involvement with Epstein.
Representative Crockett stated:
"Here’s the deal. We have a president that is sitting in office that obviously had a very close relationship with arguably one of the worst pedophiles that we have ever seen in this country."
The Texas Democrat added:
"As American people, we should all be in unison, no matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican or independent, when it comes down to cracking down on something like this."
"And this literally is so big. As someone who practiced criminal law in Texas, in Arkansas, and in federal courts—I have never seen a case this big, and I [practiced law] for literally over 15 years."
She was then asked by Kaitlan Collins:
"The White House has denied that the drawing existed. They denied that it was Trump's signature. What do you what do you make of their defense here?"
Representative Crockett responded:
"The fact that the President is a liar? I mean, he's consistent."
"Here’s the thing, we got this from the Epstein estate. This isn’t something that came from a random Democratic something. This came from the estate."
You can see the moment here:
People concurred with Crockett's assessment.
The letter in question was a message for the notorious sex trafficker's 50th birthday, one of several compiled into a commemorative book by Epstein's criminal accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell, who recently met with Trump administration officials before being transferred to a nicer prison amid rumors of a possible presidential pardon, is currently serving 20 years for conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.
The White House's assertion is that 22 years ago, someone decided to include a forged note from Epstein's friend Donald Trump in a 50th birthday keepsake that would probably only be seen by Jeffrey Epstein.
To substantiate their new claim, documents signed in 2025 were referenced.
But signatures change over time. And undisputed documents from the same time frame—1990s to 2000s—signed by Trump show the same style of signature.
@hugolowell/X
Trump, his staffers, his cronies, and his MAGA minions have claimed, among other things, that Trump barely knew Epstein; that they were business acquaintances who fell out over a real estate deal; and that they were friends who parted ways due to Epstein's inappropriate behavior at Mara-a-Lago.
Trump finally disclosed in July that they were close friends who had a disagreement over Epstein poaching employees—including underage girls—from Mar-a-Lago after Trump told him not to.
One of the latest versions being shared by the MAGA faithful, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, involves Trump being aware of Epstein's sex trafficking, but only because he was an FBI informant.
It's unclear if Trump's alleged cooperation with the FBI was related to Epstein's 2008 conviction for felony solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor by the state of Florida—crimes related to a time while Trump was still publicly interacting with Epstein in the early 2000s.
Or was the alleged cooperation related to Epstein's 2019 federal indictment by Trump's Department of Justice for sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking?
Johnson began walking that particular version of Trump's Epstein tale back after people started asking how much Trump knew and how much he participated in to be able to provide credible evidence to the FBI of Epstein's sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14.
The story of the evidence the FBI and Trump's Department of Justice compiled to support the indictment and arrest of Epstein in July of 2019—which have come to be called the Epstein files—keeps changing as well.
Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to release all of the information if he was reelected. But once in office, the files went from being on Attorney General Pam Bondi's desk to not existing to being inconsequential.
Lies change based on circumstances, but the truth remains the same.