Rep. Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Takedown About 'Loser' Trump Not Getting A Third Term—And We're Cheering

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump spent much of the week on a trip to Asia to address Asian representatives before the beginning of the 2025 Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
On the way, Trump stopped in Malaysia and Japan—where his behavior drew widespread concern and mockery—before landing in Busan to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and pick up some new golden swag for his collection.
Along the way, Trump spoke with the press corps traveling with him on Air Force One. On Monday, Trump declined to rule out a third term as President, a notion supported by his sales of "Trump 2028" merch in the Trump Store and prior comments by the POTUS.
On a flight from Malaysia to Japan, Trump said:
"I haven't really thought about [a 2028 presidential run]. But I have the best poll numbers that I've ever had."
The second-term POTUS added he would "love to do it."
Last week, convicted felon and Trump pardon recipient Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser and current Trump ally, told The Economist there was a "plan" to secure Trump' third term in 2028.
Bannon stated:
"Trump is going to be President in '28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is."
Trump himself has gone back and forth between saying he wants to be President again in 2028 and then acknowledging the Constitution's 22nd amendment explicitly bars the option—something he did again on Wednesday.
Flying from Japan to South Korea, Trump said:
"It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any President in many years. And I would say that, if you read [the United States Constitution], it’s pretty clear I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad."
Republicans in Congress have danced around questions about Trump's multiple indications he wants to remain in office, often claiming he's "joking," which Trump then refutes, but Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett had no issue tackling the subject.
During a live chat on her YouTube channel, an episode titled "Clock It with Crockett: The People's Edition," Crockett responded directly to Trump's 2028 aspirations.
The Texas Democrat said:
"You will not get a third term. And frankly you never shoulda had one term."
"You were never qualified to be President not once, but definitely not twice."
"You are a loser, and unfortunately we all are being dragged down with you and your loser ways.”
Representative Crockett's commentary was picked up by TMZ and The Shade Room and went viral across social media platforms.
@theshaderoom
Rep #JasmineCrockett is on Donnie’s head once again. While speaking about him on her YouTube channel, Crockett called #PresidentTrump a “loser” and said he “will not get a 3rd term.” She adds that Trump was “never qualified to be president, not once, but definitely not twice.” #fyp #foryoupage
The majority of comments cosigned on Crockett's commentary.
@TMZ/Instagram
@theshaderoom/Instagram
@theshaderoom/TikTok
@TMZ/TikTok
@theshaderoom/TikTok
@TMZ/Instagram
@theshaderoom/Instagram
@TMZ/Instagram
@TMZ/TikTok
@theshaderoom/TikTok
@TMZ/TikTok
@theshaderoom/TikTok
@TMZ/TikTok
@theshaderoom/TikTok
@TMZ/TikTok
The 22nd amendment of the United States Constitution states:
"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."
Repealing a constitutional amendment requires approval from two-thirds of both the House of Representatives and the Senate and then ratification by 38 of the 50 state legislatures.
The process is viewed as highly unlikely, making any Trump 2028 actions unconstitutional.