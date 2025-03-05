Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Reaction To Trump's 'Nightmare' Speech To Congress

Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Democratic Rep. spoke to the MeidasTouch Network after Trump's speech to Congress, and she didn't hold back.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 05, 2025
Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas criticized President Donald Trump's "nightmare" address to Congress, saying he is “really psychotic” for saying the United States would gain control over Greenland “one way or the other.”

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, alongside the Faroe Islands, the only other autonomous territory within the Kingdom. Citizens of both Greenland and the Faroe Islands are full citizens of Denmark. As one of the Overseas Countries and Territories of the European Union, Greenland’s citizens are also recognized as EU citizens.

Although geographically part of the North American continent, Greenland has maintained strong political and cultural ties to Europe—specifically to Norway and Denmark, its historical colonial powers—for over a millennium.

The United States has long recognized Greenland's strategic importance. In 1946, the U.S. even proposed purchasing Greenland from Denmark, offering $100 million in gold as part of the deal. While that never panned out, the world is nervously watching Trump since he voiced his desire for territorial expansion, calling "the ownership and control of Greenland" an "absolute necessity."

During his speech last night, Trump pressed further, keeping the door open for seizing the mineral-rich territory through military action or economic pressure:

“We need [Greenland] really for international world security, and I think we're going to get it one way or the other. We're going to get it."

Oddly, in the same breath he claimed he supports Greenlanders' right to self-determination:

"We strongly support your right to determine your own future. And if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America."

Following Trump's speech, Crockett called him out in remarks to Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch:

“I don’t even know why we’re fighting with Greenland. Why are we fighting with Greenland? We’re fighting with Canada, we’re fighting with Mexico, yet we’re in love with Putin?"
"What is happening? Like, this is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many agreed.



Republicans are all for Trump's nonsense; last month, Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia was criticized after he submitted a bill that would change the name of Greenland in the event Trump successfully purchases it.

Carter's bill, the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025,” tasks Interior Secretary Doug Burgum with managing the transition to the new name and ensuring that all official documents and maps reflect Greenland’s updated designation and authorizes Trump to enter into negotiations with Denmark “to purchase or otherwise acquire Greenland.”

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede shut down Trump's stated goal of purchasing the island territory, stressing that "Greenland and the future of Greenland will be decided by the Greenlandic people, and the Greenlandic people don’t want to be Danes, the Greenlandic people don’t want to be Americans."

