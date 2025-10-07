Skip to content

Trump Returns To TikTok To Tell Gen Z They 'Owe Me Big' After He 'Saved' The Platform

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jasmine Crockett Just Blasted Trump With A Brutal New Nickname—And It's Spot On

Screenshot of Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Leon Neal/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett slammed President Trump and Republicans over the government shutdown in an interview on MSNBC on Sunday—and she gave Trump a scathing new nickname.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 07, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett gave President Donald Trump a scathing new nickname during an MSNBC interview on Sunday in which she slammed the president and Republicans over the ongoing government shutdown.

Washington is struggling to find consensus since the federal government shut down last week after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking on MSNBC's The Weekend Primetime, Crockett discussed the Trump administration's efforts to bypass a court order to stop the deployment of troops to Portland, Oregon, which officials have expressed concerns is part of a wider plan to stoke violence in progressive cities.

She stressed that ultimately it's not immigrants that are the enemy, despite what Trump and his surrogates might say:

“It is all of our problems because immigrants contribute to this country. Stop falling for the okey doke. Stop believing the lies that they are putting out there in the terrible racist tropes that they are constantly using to rile people up."
“It is time to recognize that while you thought the enemy was the immigrant, or you thought the enemy was the trans person, or you thought the enemy was the Black folk, or you thought the enemy were the women."
"When the reality is that the only person that is harming you right now, if you are struggling to make sure that you can pay your bills, if you’re struggling to feed your family, if you are struggling to find a job, if you are struggling to keep your business open, or if you are a farmer.”

Then she dropped this savage new nickname:

“While we currently have record-level bankruptcies by farmers, it is not any of those people on the list. It is the old white nepo baby that is sitting in the White House that is causing all the destruction, pain and problems that you are enduring.”

You can hear what Crockett said in the video below.

Many praised her for speaking out—and felt Trump's new nickname was accurate.



Crockett has been firm about calling out Trump's racism.

She recently said he is drawing inspiration from Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler in consolidating power, saying her "responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest, and the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history."

Crockett previously stressed that "we have a white supremacist sitting in the White House" who is "backed up by other white supremacists."

Latest News

Creator Of 'Jurassic World' Animated Series Speaks Out After Same-Sex Kiss Sparks MAGA Outrage
LGBTQ

Creator Of 'Jurassic World' Animated Series Speaks Out After Same-Sex Kiss Sparks MAGA Outrage

Van Jones
Trending

CNN Commentator Apologizes After Sparking Outrage With Tone-Deaf 'Dead Gaza Baby' Punchline

Jane Goodall; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Jane Goodall Shares What She Wants To Happen To Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Brutal Posthumous Burn

Screenshot of Mark Kelly; Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Issues Unhinged Ultimatum To Fox News After They Interview Democratic Senator About Healthcare

More from News/political-news

family of five walking away from camera
Some Tale on Unsplash

Parenting 'Hacks' That Sound Ridiculous But Actually Work

Parenting is a hard job, so you can't blame parents for seeking some tips and tricks to try to make it easier.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Scott Jennings; Van Lathan
CNN

Conservative CNN Pundit Shocks Panel With Heartless Justification For Brutal Immigration Raid In Chicago

CNN Table for Five MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings' lack of empathy shocked his fellow panelists after his ludicrous justification for a violent nighttime Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid that saw children bound with zip ties.

Host Abby Phillip led the panel discussion about the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and its handling of people they assume are immigrants in Chicago, Illinois.

Keep ReadingShow less
Theo Von tried to flirt with ESPN’s Jess Sims on College GameDay and got publicly rejected
ESPN

Theo Von Rejected Live

Controversial podcaster and part-time flirt Theo Von learned the hard way that College GameDay isn’t The Bachelor.

It happened last Saturday when ESPN host Jess Sims wrapped up a segment with Von, who was a guest picker predicting college football matchups alongside the show’s regular analysts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Judge Diane Goodstein; Image of Diane Goodstein's house during explosion
South Carolina Judicial Branch; @ColinRugg/X

Authorities Investigating After Home Of South Carolina Judge Who Ruled Against Trump's DOJ Is Destroyed In Explosion

Authorities have launched an investigation after the home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein was destroyed by a fire caused by an explosion after she blocked the Department of Justice's request for a full voter registration list for the state.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Edisto Beach in Colleton County on Saturday afternoon at the home of Goodstein and her husband, former state Senator Arnold Goodstein. The cause of the fire is currently not known but authorities are investigating it as an arson attack. Three people were hospitalized after the fire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Student appearing shocked
Deagreez/Getty Images

Gen X Teacher's Use Of Common Phrase Backfires After 6th Grade Students Assume It's Racist

The English language is constantly changing, with new words, phrases, and slang terms added to the dictionary every year.

Despite an ever-shifting linguistic landscape, however, it's still surprising when some words and phrases become so outdated that our student population does not recognize them or understand what they mean anymore.

Keep ReadingShow less