Jasmine Crockett Just Blasted Trump With A Brutal New Nickname—And It's Spot On

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett gave President Donald Trump a scathing new nickname during an MSNBC interview on Sunday in which she slammed the president and Republicans over the ongoing government shutdown.
Washington is struggling to find consensus since the federal government shut down last week after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.
Speaking on MSNBC's The Weekend Primetime, Crockett discussed the Trump administration's efforts to bypass a court order to stop the deployment of troops to Portland, Oregon, which officials have expressed concerns is part of a wider plan to stoke violence in progressive cities.
She stressed that ultimately it's not immigrants that are the enemy, despite what Trump and his surrogates might say:
“It is all of our problems because immigrants contribute to this country. Stop falling for the okey doke. Stop believing the lies that they are putting out there in the terrible racist tropes that they are constantly using to rile people up."
“It is time to recognize that while you thought the enemy was the immigrant, or you thought the enemy was the trans person, or you thought the enemy was the Black folk, or you thought the enemy were the women."
"When the reality is that the only person that is harming you right now, if you are struggling to make sure that you can pay your bills, if you’re struggling to feed your family, if you are struggling to find a job, if you are struggling to keep your business open, or if you are a farmer.”
Then she dropped this savage new nickname:
“While we currently have record-level bankruptcies by farmers, it is not any of those people on the list. It is the old white nepo baby that is sitting in the White House that is causing all the destruction, pain and problems that you are enduring.”
You can hear what Crockett said in the video below.
Many praised her for speaking out—and felt Trump's new nickname was accurate.
Crockett has been firm about calling out Trump's racism.
She recently said he is drawing inspiration from Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler in consolidating power, saying her "responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest, and the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history."
Crockett previously stressed that "we have a white supremacist sitting in the White House" who is "backed up by other white supremacists."