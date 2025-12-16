MAGA Podcaster Gets Blistering History Lesson After Trying To Criticize Australia's Gun Laws

MAGA podcaster Don Keith took to X to criticize Australia's strict gun laws, claiming they made people during the recent mass shooting targeting Jewish Australians "sitting ducks," prompting another X user to give him a much-need history lesson on the country's policies.
The Bondi Beach shooting, an attack the Australian authorities said was a Islamic State-linked terrorist incident and resulted in 15 deaths, has been described as antisemitic given it occurred during a Hanukkah celebration attended by approximately 1,000 people.
Australia has historically strict gun laws and the shooting has prompted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian officials to call for even tighter restrictions. Fundamental gun legislation was passed in the country following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, when a gunman murdered more than 30 people in Tasmania.
The massacre spurred officials into action almost immediately and they restricted the sale of semi-automatic rifles and pump-action shotguns on top of instituting a national buyback program that was a resounding success—more than 650,000 guns were surrendered.
Still, Keith was not focused on Australia's history of success—gun laws don't mean mass shootings can't happen but nonetheless reduce the probability to such an extent that people can live without the fear so instrisic to the American landscape—and instead declared that the Australian government had failed "law-abiding" citizens.
He said:
"Australia took away its citizens’ guns, but 10 people at Bondi Beach are dead anyway because terrorists don’t care about gun laws. The only thing the Australian government did was make sure its unarmed, law-abiding, citizens are now sitting ducks, unable to defend themselves."
You can see what he wrote below.
His words compelled an X user to bring up the Port Arthur massacre and explain why Australia's laws have been historically successful.
They wrote:
"Australia enacted gun control laws in 1996 after 35 people were killed in a shooting. It only took ONE shooting for politicians to protect their citizens and implement gun control. They immediately saw a sharp decline in homicide and suicide rates via guns."
"This is the first mass shooting Australia has had in decades. Since 2014 almost SIX THOUSAND people have died from mass shootings in the US. Don’t you dare use this tragedy to try and insinuate gun control does not work. More guns is never the solution."
You can see their post below.
Keith was harshly criticized.
Australian and New Zealand officials have already increased security presence at places of worship for Jewish people as a result of the shooting. Additionally, Jewish events have been canceled throughout both countries due to the high risk of attacks.
Mourners have continued to pay their respects at Bondi Beach. Authorities and the general public have also expressed their gratitude to Ahmed Al-Ahmed, a Syrian immigrant who was filmed wrestling a gun away from one of the gunmen.
After visiting the man in the hospital, Prime Minister Albanese said al Ahmed is a "true Australian hero" who "represents the best of our country." Albanese added that al Ahmed "shines out as an example of the strength of humanity."