'Stand By Me' Star Jerry O'Connell Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After 'Devastating' Death Of Rob Reiner

Director Rian Johnson Offers Correction After Noticing Hilarious Error In Captions For New 'Knives Out' Movie

Rian Johnson; Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Netflix

Director Rian Johnson shared a humorous error in the captions for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery after it was released on Netflix—but he actually "loves it."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Dec 16, 2025
We're incredibly lucky to have directors like Rian Johnson, professionals who are open to fun projects and taking risks—and who have a great sense of humor.

Fans of Netflix's Knives Out series have enjoyed the director's interactions with fans, including entertaining their thoughts about Benoit Blanc and even the possibility of a Muppets mash-up.

Now that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is available on the streaming platform, it turns out there was a mistake with the captioning of the film, and while it's something that should be corrected in consideration of the hard of hearing and deaf communities, Johnson is enjoying the mistake while it's still out there.

During a key moment in the film, Daniel Craig, who plays the part of the iconic detective Benoit Blanc, says:

"Telling the truth can be a bitter herb."

But according to the Netflix caption on the film, Benoit Blanc apparently says:

"Telling the truth can be a belly rub."

Fans have enjoyed the film, and the reviews so far are respectful, but some were left laughing or scratching their heads over the strange line. Some chalked it up to being a Benoit Blanc-ism, especially during a stressful moment, but most wondered if it was a mistake or what it could possibly mean.

It was eventually brought to Johnson's attention, and while directors and supervisors usually have to be quick to correct mistakes, big and small, before they become too publicly obvious, Johnson has been reveling in the moment of unexpected entertainment.

Johnson was entertained by the mistake and even found it endearing.

"lol the actual line is 'telling the truth can be a bitter herb' but I love this so much I almost don't want to tell Netflix."

Some mistakes are hilariously entertaining. Knives Out fans are already entertained by the idea of dropping Benoit Blanc into a Muppets world, so maybe belly rubs aren't too much of a stretch!

