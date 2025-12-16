Director Rian Johnson Offers Correction After Noticing Hilarious Error In Captions For New 'Knives Out' Movie

Enter: one drunk NFL fan who decided to prove that point at a football game.

In November, Arnold shared a video recounting an uncomfortable interaction she had while attending the Steelers vs. Chargers game in Los Angeles with her wife. The two were just trying to watch football, hold hands, and exist peacefully in public—which, as this story demonstrates, can apparently be too much to ask.

In the video, Arnold explains that before the game even started, she and her wife were doing what many queer couples instinctively do in public: reading the room.

She starts off the TikTok:

“I am being bizarrely impacted by what a stranger man said to me the other day, and I just need to tell you about it. I’m sure a lot of lesbian couples can relate. You kind of have to suss out the vibe to know if you’re gonna be lovey, holding hands, what the energy is, which sucks. That’s not cool. But sometimes you just don’t feel like you’re in a safe place.”

They settled into their seats at SoFi Stadium and, at first, things were fine. Fans to one side were friendly. The group of guys on the other side were drunk, but one of them bonded with Arnold over their shared love of the Steelers. Casual football small talk followed. She mentioned that her wife was from Pittsburgh and that she’d inherited her Steelers fandom accordingly.

Arnold remarked:

“Nothing. Perfect. The greatest way that could have gone.”

Dearest reader, please hold onto that optimism.

Let’s fast-forward to the fourth quarter. A different guy from the group leaned over and asked Arnold to confirm that the woman next to her was, in fact, her wife. In moments like this, there are only a few possible options.

We have option A: a polite hello, maybe a quick “cool, enjoy the game.” Or option B: a harmless olive branch, like asking if they want a beer or offering a fist bump in the spirit of football camaraderie.

Instead, he chose Option C, the one where you say something so unnecessary, so rude, and so backhanded that it instantly shifts the whole vibe.

Arnold recalled the stranger remarking, “Damn, how did you bag that?”

And, yeah, the comment landed exactly how it sounds: not as praise, not as humor, but as a passive insult disguised as curiosity. It wasn’t new, unfortunately, and Arnold knew exactly what he meant.

Arnold reflected on the moment:

“So I hear this comment sometimes, and it’s almost always from men. People being like, ‘She’s so much hotter than you, how did you do that?’ And I also feel that way. But for someone else to say that to you is a really different experience.”

Arnold tried to deflect with humor, agreeing that her wife is gorgeous. She hoped that might end it.

It did not, as he continued on:

“I couldn’t even do that. I couldn’t even bag her.”

Y’all, the cis-male energy required to believe he was a relevant and hypothetical contender here could power a small city.

Arnold recalled that the comment landed like an insult:

“Which is a crazy way to tell someone that you think they're ugly. You can't do that to me. Also, he was ugly to be real, but that's besides the point. Actually, no, that does matter.”

The man still wasn’t finished. He tapped Arnold again and asked, “I mean, you have notes you could send me?” Caught off guard, she replied, “I’ll send you a letter,” even though she had no idea why that came out.

On the drive home, Arnold recounted the interaction to her wife and then her mom, summing it up plainly: “Some freak called me ugly and then said that he couldn’t even get Cammie.”

Arnold pointed out what made the moment feel so distinctly gendered and so unsettling:

“How did I do it? I'm just baffled by some men's audacity. And why I'm saying the man part of it all is that if I didn't tell you who said that, and I said ‘Guess if a man or woman said that,’ you're guessing man 1000%. And you know the thing that really bothers me is that when he leaned over, I thought he was gonna say something so kind. I thought he was gonna be like, ‘Oh my sister's gay, it's so nice to be around other gay women.’”

You can watch the full storytime below:

The video resonated with queer viewers and women who recognized the familiar, low-grade dread of an interaction turning sideways.

The problem wasn’t fandom, alcohol, or bro talk. It was entitlement, and a stranger projecting his own insecurity onto a couple that didn’t invite it.

For additional context, Arnold later clarified that the man never complimented her wife directly, never spoke to her as a person, and never addressed her respectfully. In a follow-up video, she explained that the comment was never admiration; it was ego, comparison, and gendered entitlement masquerading for same-sex couples as so-called sports bro talk.

As for the couple at the center of it all, Arnold and her wife have been together since 2015 and married in 2023. They met the old-fashioned way: at a dive bar, with cowbell involvement and zero unsolicited feedback from strangers.

As the couple shared with Brides :

“We were at a mutual friend’s power hour (where you take a shot of beer every 60 seconds), and Taryn got asked to play the cowbell during a song. She killed it. Cam thought it was funny and bought her a beer."

At the game, all they wanted was a normal night out and some nachos. The bear, at the very least, wouldn’t have made it weird.