Liam Neeson And Pamela Anderson Offer Cagey Response After Being Asked If They're Dating

Nintendo Just Clarified Mario And Princess Peach's Relationship Status—And Fans Are Shook

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Naked Gun reboot costars were on Today to promote their new movie when host Craig Melvin asked if they're an item—and the two actors' reactions only further stoked rumors.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 30, 2025
Since the filming of the Naked Gun reboot, a lot of attention has been focused on the returning Liam Neeson and his fabulous costar, Pamela Anderson, but people have not been able to help but wonder if there's more to it than just good on-screen chemistry.

Throughout the promotional tour for the movie, the actors have been incredibly interactive with each other, telling jokes and making each other laugh, and not so subtly touching, including holding hands, hugging, and kissing each other on the cheek.

As rumors began to spread about the pair possibly dating, Neeson and Anderson leaned into it, being more openly affectionate during the tour.

But then in an interview with the Today Show, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson put on a skit where they were "caught on camera" as they embraced, and they enacted kissing each other before Anderson "noticed" the camera and pointed it out to Neeson, who kissed her on the cheek one more time, before turning to the camera.

Neeson put on his comedy hat, acting surprised by the camera before turning to hide his face from it as Anderson pretended to comfort him.

You can see the silly act here:

@todayshow

After your local news." 😂 The chemistry is definitely there!! #TheNakedGun #PamelaAnderson #LiamNeeson #TODAYShow

The stunt was mentioned during the interview, and they were asked if they were "an item," which they at first pretended to not understand, acting like they didn't know what being an item meant.

Then Neeson offered a cagey response to the question:

"Look, we met. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set."
"And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry... as two actors."
"And it was like, oh, this is nice. Let's not mold this. Let's just let it breathe."
"And that's what we did. That's what we're doing."

Neeson then mimed stirring a pot, which made both Anderson and their show host laugh.

You can watch Neeson's response here:

@todayshow

Replying to @sheeeeesh #LiamNeeson and #PamelaAnderson address ~those~ rumors! #TODAYShow

Some noted Anderson's change in facial expression when Neeson referred to them "as actors."

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

After all, look at that far-off stare:

  @todayshow/TikTok

Others hoped that Neeson and Anderson would get together and be everything the other person needed.

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

But some, while they enjoyed the idea of them dating, hoped that the couple would get the privacy they deserved.

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

  @todayshow/TikTok

Since this interview, an anonymous source who was close to the Naked Gun project spoke up, saying that Neeson and Anderson were obviously together but seemed to be taking their time and simply enjoying dating.

"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Neither Neeson or Anderson have confirmed these statements or spoken further on the subject.

There's no denying the chemistry that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have and that the two of them look adorable together. But at the end of the day, it's their decision whether they will take this relationship to the next level.

