Pamela Anderson Brilliantly Shuts Down Speculation Meghan Markle Copied Her Cooking Show

If there's one thing the internet loves, it's trying to find ways to undermine Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle—and Pamela Anderson isn't interested in joining.

Anderson recently appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside costar and rumored new beau Liam Neeson to promote their new reboot of The Naked Gun.

During the visit, Cohen engaged Anderson in a game of "Plead the Fifth," a segment on his show in which celebrities are asked a series of questions and can decline to answer one of them.

Cohen took the opportunity to address the speculation online that Markle had jacked the idea for her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, from Anderson's Pamela's Cooking with Love.

Anderson made clear she wouldn't take the bait.

Cohen asked Anderson:

"On a scale from 1 to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like 'With Love, Meghan' was of your show, 'Pamela's Cooking with Love'? There were articles saying that these two shows were very similar."

Anderson quickly responded:

"One. I don't."

Pressed further, she went on to say:

"I mean, I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing."

The internet was a whirlwind of such allegations earlier this year when previews of the two shows appeared, with Markle haters adding Anderson to the list of people she's supposedly stolen ideas from.

But the allegations have never made a whole lot of sense: As Buzzfeed notes, Markle's show had completely wrapped filming before the trailer for Anderson's show even dropped.

If anything, that would make it seem more likely that Anderson was influenced by Markle, not the other way around. Not that that is particularly plausible either: Cooking shows are cooking shows, and there are only so many formats to the genre!

And given the ongoing and utterly bizarre obsession with hating Meghan Markle, this seems a lot more like people trying to invent a controversy than a controversy itself.

The whole thing seems pretty silly. And while Markle's haters remained unconvinced, even they had to praise Anderson's classy response.





























Anyway, sorry haters: The only confirmation you're getting here is that Pamela Anderson is an absolute class act.