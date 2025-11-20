Naked Woman Horrified After Finding Maintenance Workers In Her Apartment Without Her Permission

People have affairs.

People throw punches.

People steal money AND PENS!

It's never-ending.

But some of it was so damn good.

I LIVE for good gossip.

Who doesn't?

Redditor Big_Childhood5494 wanted to hear all the juiciest, most ridiculous workplace nonsense, so they asked:

"What is the current petty drama going on at your place of work?"

Letters

"There are alphabet magnets on the fridge, and people are using them to support various sports teams. Intentionally taking letters from where someone else supported a less popular team."

- phalseprofits

Lights Alphabet GIF Giphy

Friday Night Issues

"Our staff Christmas party has been booked for a particular Friday night for months. The staff who normally work Friday nights were given the choice to work their hours or go to the party. All 5 chose the party. The manager found other workers who had no interest in going to the party to work instead."

"Everything was fine. Until it turned out that the work that needs to be done is for a particular client that will earn the workers for that night a happy little bonus (a few hundred each, I think). Now the original night team wants their shifts back, the new night team says that's unfair, and no one knows what management will decide."

"I'm not working or going to the party and think the new team should work and get the bonuses, but I'd never say it out loud, so I can keep watching the drama from the sidelines."

- ComfyInDots

The Hill

"The front desk people are about 500 years old and have worked here for 400 of those years. So even though they don’t have any say on what goes on in the workspace behind them, their new favorite thing to do is throw lunches away that come from delivery services."

"It took all of 2 days to figure out that they were doing something with people’s delivery orders. They get called out about it all the time. This is the hill they have decided to die on. We have to check now to see if employees are badging in for compliance purposes. Almost every day, there is something where one of the desk people berates a general employee."

"I dunno why they still work here. I’d like them both to have a heart attack in unison if I had the choice. But they file 10+ complaints a week about the employees, and the employees lodge several complaints per shift about them. Miserable and useless. Run for president at this point."

- Key_Lie4641

A Big Pain

"We have a new person starting on Monday. None of the lower-level staff wanted to hire him (he's spent some time in my workplace prior to being offered the job, so they know him). The senior management team shrugged and hired him anyway. I'll be his manager and tbh I'm not sure how this one is going to play out. It's a very small company so it's got the potential to be a big pain in my ar*e if he doesn't click with the rest of the staff."

- SpikeVonLipwig

Mother's Room

"We got a mother's lactation room about 6 months ago. So far, we have caught people using it for napping, overnight camping, self-love, 2 cases of illicit mating, and some drug use. Not once has it been used for a mother to collect milk for their baby."

- Rain_in_Spain_Plane

I See You GIF by Wahala Room Giphy

A Team Leader

"There are 11 people in my team."

"One is leaving her job to go travelling on the other side of the world in November. My Team Leader is on maternity leave at the beginning of December. Two more won't have VISAs by the end of December. A third is leaving to start her Masters at the beginning of January."

"Within 6 weeks we're going to be down to less than half of our nominal head-count (two of those remaining are part-time) at the single busiest and least lenient time of year, just after we've completed our first round of over 300+ layoffs and will be starting our second round in a couple of weeks."

"So I've applied for a new job that will probably start before Christmas and haven't told anyone yet. Because f**k this noise."

- Infernal_Contraption

Exited the Company

"It’s my first week, and this one guy was supposed to help me get access to certain folders since IT still hasn’t approved my access to a lot of stuff. Everything seemed totally normal, but then the next day at 4:00 PM, my boss sent an email saying this guy has 'exited the company' effective that day. Dude gave no indication to me that his last day was coming up or anything, so clearly something went down but I know better than to ask."

- snarkasm_0228

Shenanigans

"A few jobs ago our warehouse supervisor was fired for having an affair with someone from (drumroll please) HR. They were using company time, company vehicles to… facilitate their shenanigans. The supervisor was the owners long time best friend and their wives were very close it was a whole ordeal."

- Hsbnd

I Don't Feel Bad

"A coworker was complaining yesterday about not getting the child tax credit. By her describing when they max out paying into social security, they’re making $325,000+. 'Why should I have to choose between a new boat and not getting the credit?' (Something like that, not exact quote). I should point out that we live in a low cost of living area. They have a giant house, multiple cars, RV, inground pool, etc. I don’t feel bad."

- Chairish

The Door

"There was a disagreement between my boss and two coworkers about how best to repair a damaged loading dock door (it's like a big metal garage door). Thet nearly came to blows over it."

- Downtown-Topic9420

George Costanza Fighting GIF Giphy

Everybody Knows

"I work in a VERY high volume, popular bar in LA. My boss is the worst. He is currently getting sued by a previous employee for emotional damages. No, they aren’t suing the bar. They are suing him personally. We recently had a server quit (no call no show) one day because she was tired of how he talked to all of us."

"Fast forward a week later, he finds her on Snapchat. He starts flirting with her and asking for NSFW pics and videos in return for money. She played along with it and screenshot/screen recorded everything and sent it out to the whole staff. Now the whole staff knows, and he has no idea."

- Savvyjensen

Trespass

"Someone who was a poor performer and annoying personality got fired recently and has been trespassed from the property due to arguing her termination."

"Regardless, she comes to the establishment daily. Rumor is she is married and hasn't told her husband she's been fired, so she drives to the place and sits there since she drives her husband's car, which has a GPS on it."

"Recent development is that she's having an affair with someone in another department, and now she still drives to the place, but now she gets in her AP's car and does whatever until AP is off work, returns when AP is off work, leaves with him, then returns to her car and heads back home."

"She's still dumb enough to walk herself into her old job like shes a customer and I'm just waiting for security/management to catch on."

- tacoslave420

50 Coffees

"There's one older lady who's convinced that we aren't allowed to have any open drinks in the fridge. While I understand her reasoning of potential spills, management hasn't said anything or put up a sign even when asked. Every time she sees an open drink, including take out coffee that's not even 'open' yet, she dumps them out and complains loudly the entire time. So far I've watched her dump about 50 coffees and she isn't stopping."

- No-Storm-2663

The Serial

"We have a serial pooper who has pooped in trash cans, the floor of the bathroom and put it on the walls. I joke that there is a poop posse that will hunt them down. Its both hysterical and disgusting and I cannot wait for the next season of Mindhunters to cover it."

- 2020DOA

Sesame Street Dancing GIF Giphy

A serial pooper?!

Absolutely NOT!

There HAS to be an easy way to trap them.

Some people have really lost their minds.

And why would a sane person waste coffee?!

It's a gift of life.

What a mess.