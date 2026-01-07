Skip to content

Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Evangeline Lilly Shares Devastating Health Update After Smashing Her Face On A Boulder Last Year

Actress Evangeline Lily speaks during the celebrity event at Tokyo Comic Con.
Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

The MCU star shared a video update on Instagram after hitting her face on a boulder last year, and revealed that she has brain damage.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJan 07, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

MCU and Lost star Evangeline Lilly is sharing a sobering update with fans nearly a year after a frightening accident left her with a traumatic brain injury.

In May 2025, Lilly fainted while at a beach in Hawaii and fell face-first into a boulder, an incident she detailed in a Substack post published on May 30. Writing candidly about the aftermath, she recalled arriving at the hospital with a severe facial wound, and doctors focused less on the visible injury than on why she had lost consciousness.

She wrote in the Substack:

“At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock. I smiled wryly at them. ‘You won’t find anything.’ I said with a woozy voice.”

Lilly explained that fainting spells have been part of her life since childhood. After ruling out epilepsy when she was young, doctors attributed the episodes to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar.

The actress shared a photo from the incident:

Over time, she has come to believe the blackouts may also be tied to emotional overload.

She continued:

“I have come to believe that this ‘checking out’ is a result of my little soul reaching her limit of what she feels she can cope with in this life, and she ‘leaves the building,’ so to speak.”

At the start of 2026, Lilly offered an update on the physical consequences of that fall. In an Instagram video posted last week, she revealed that brain scans confirmed lasting damage from the injury. Speaking calmly but plainly, she said that nearly every area of her brain is now operating at a lower capacity than before.

Lilly revealed:

“I’m entering into this new year―the Year of the Horse―with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans [that] showed that almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

In the video's caption, Lilly acknowledged the weight of the diagnosis while thanking fans for their continued concern.

She reflected on the diagnosis, writing:

“Verdict’s in… I do have brain damage from my [traumatic brain injury]. Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies. Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers.”

She said the injury has forced her to slow down in ways she once resisted.

Speaking with cautious optimism, she added:

“But now my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don’t look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s okay. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025.”

“Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet,” she said before thanking her followers “for caring.”

You can view the post below:

Support quickly poured in from friends and former co-stars.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Hope van Dyne’s mother in the Ant-Man films, wrote:

“You are a warrior. Nothing-not even this will defeat you my friend. ❤️”

Lilly replied lovingly, “Thanks, Mama.”

Fellow Lost actress Rebecca Mader also shared her support, sending Lilly “all my love and a massive hug.”

More fans and friends shared messages of support in the comments:

@67lostinmyheart/Instagram

@milano_alyssa/Instagram

@redpandaman1392/Instagram

@mrericlange/Instagram

@kristiedavisrodgers/Instagram

@tommydidario/Instagram

@iamkatiewalder/Instagram

@kathleenkinmont/Instagram

@coveredgeekly/Instagram

@jnightx/Instagram

@anna.silk/Instagram

@boba_ferd/Instagram

Lilly has spent the past year away from acting. In 2024, she went on an “indefinite hiatus” from Hollywood, following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and renewed controversy over comments she made during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. While those remarks sparked backlash, Lilly shifted her public focus toward personal healing, spirituality, and charity work.

In a social media post last June, she explained her decision to step back from her career:

“Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong.”

Lilly rose to fame as Kate Austen on Lost, which ran from 2004 to 2010, earning her a Golden Globe nomination. She later became a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne, appearing in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She also portrayed Tauriel in two installments of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy.

For now, Lilly says her priority is recovery. While the road ahead is uncertain, she continues to share her journey with the same openness that has long defined her public life.

Latest News

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
Trending

Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Angie “Pumps” Sullivan (left) and Jennifer Welch (right), the hosts of the podcast 'I've Had It'
LGBTQ

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

Screenshots from @ms_d_math's TikTok video
Trending

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Raises Eyebrows Over His Bizarre Defense Of New Guidelines For Alcohol Consumption

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Bowen Yang
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Gets Candid About Why He Decided To Leave 'SNL' After His Sudden Exit

Bowen Yang, who's well-known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, stepped off of the SNL stage for the last time, mid-season, after being a writer and performer for the past eight seasons.

During his final skit, Yang starred opposite Ariana Grande, with the couple playing a married couple. Grande was waiting for Bowen to come from after his final shift before retiring from working at an airport.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO's 'SMART Brick'
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Bryan Bedder/Athlos/Getty Images

Serena Williams' Husband Just Stepped In To Defend Her From Accusations That She's Lightening Her Skin

When the Williams family burst onto the scene in the tennis world as juniors, an inordinate amount of discourse focused on Venus and Serena's appearance. The Williams sisters weren't the first Black people—men or women—to play tennis at an international level, but they quickly achieved heights that set them on the path to legendary status.

The heightened attention brought with it a lot of racist and colorist comments about their hair, their skin, and their bodies—especially Serena's more muscular and curvy body.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Roasted After Berating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer For Making Him Look 'Heavy'

On Tuesday as MAGA Republican President Donald Trump addressed House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, he gave a special shout out to one of the press photographers present.

Trump pointed out New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning Doug Mills.

Keep ReadingShow less