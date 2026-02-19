Skip to content

JD Vance Slammed For His Comically Evil Laugh After Fox Host Asks Him About Running For President In 2028

Stephen Colbert Has Hilariously NSFW Piece Of Advice For Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Partner

Stephen Colbert; Kristi Noem
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The late-night host offered up an NSFW warning for Homeland Security Secretary Noem's alleged affair partner, Corey Lewandowski, about avoiding a certain sexual position.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 19, 2026
After The Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is having an affair with her aide Corey Lewandowski, late-night host Stephen Colbert offered up an NSFW warning for Lewandowski in particular.

Noem and Lewandowski, both married with families, have denied the claims. Still, sources told the Journal the two officials have been traveling together on a luxury 737 MAX with a private cabin in the rear.

That news inspired Colbert to make the following joke on his program:

"Noem is Corey's boss and possibly boss with benefits because that rumor is that the two of them are in a romantic relationship even though they're both married with children."
“If that romantic part is true, Corey — a word of warning: Avoid doggy style. Especially near the gravel pit."

You can hear what Colbert said in the video below.

Colbert's joke referenced the fact that Noem once killed her "untrainable" 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, because she wasn't good at hunting and was too excitable.

Noem laid out the decision to kill the dog in her memoir No Going Back. She wrote that “Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old" with an “aggressive personality." She said she "hated" the "untrainable" dog and decided to shoot Cricket after taking her to a gravel pit.

The disturbing anecdote first garnered attention after The Guardian reported on it, noting that Noem also wrote about killing a goat she claimed was "nasty and mean" and “loved to chase” Noem's children.

Noem has defended the decision to kill her dog, framing the story as an example of the grimmer aspects of farm life that sometimes have to be faced. She said she has "never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle" and that she had simply "followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor."

Noem really knows how to pick 'em—Lewandowski has also been embroiled in scandal.

Lewandowski was Trump's first campaign manager during his 2016 bid for office. His influence within the Trump campaign waned considerably once Paul Manafort came aboard.

He soon stepped down, facing lingering criticism from a scandal that erupted in March 2016 after he was charged with simple battery in connection with an alleged assault on a journalist. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to move forward with the case against Lewandowski.

Lewandowski said he was glad the charges were dismissed and eager to move past what he called a “huge distraction” for the campaign, adding that he appreciated Trump’s "loyalty."

