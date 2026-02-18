Skip to content

RFK Jr. Posts Bonkers Video Working Out Shirtless In Jeans With Kid Rock—And The Internet Can't

Close Friend Of James Van Der Beek Slams Critics Of His Family's GoFundMe In Scathing Post

Mehcad Brooks (left) and James Van Der Beek (right) are pictured prior to Van Der Beek’s death in February 2026.
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor Mehcad Brooks responded on Threads to a user who criticized James Van Der Beek's family for starting a GoFundMe, saying: "You have no idea the pain they went through."

By Morgan Allison RossFeb 18, 2026
When critics began questioning why a GoFundMe had been launched for James Van Der Beek’s family, actor Mehcad Brooks came ready with a response.

Van Der Beek died February 11 at age 48 following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In the days after his death, a GoFundMe page organized by family friends was created to support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, who organizers said were facing “an uncertain future.”

The fundraising page explained that the financial toll of Van Der Beek’s illness had left the family struggling to maintain "stability."

Organizers of the GoFundMe wrote on the page:

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

The fundraiser quickly gained traction. It raised more than $2.2 million within the first 48 hours and has since surpassed $2.7 million, exceeding its stated $1.5 million goal with roughly 50,000 donors. According to reports, director Steven Spielberg contributed $25,000.

The page says the funds will “help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

At the same time, questions surfaced online after TMZ reported that James and Kimberly Van Der Beek had officially purchased their Austin ranch in January after renting the property since 2020. The outlet reported the 36-acre Texas property is valued at approximately $4.7 million.

The timing of that purchase prompted speculation on social media, with some users questioning why a family that had recently secured a multimillion-dollar property would need public donations.

The debate intensified on Threads when one user shared a screenshot of the TMZ article and criticized the fundraiser.

User 54uv4g3 wrote:

“Sure, I get it. But thousands of people around the world face this exact situation every day and deal with the struggle. They don't get $2.5 million. It's just weird. He had to have had life insurance… and residual checks…”

The post quickly drew attention—including from Brooks, who described himself as one of Van Der Beek’s closest friends.

The Supergirl and Law & Order star fired back:

“I am one of the Van Der Beek’s closet friends, and the headlines are fake AF you have no idea wtf you’re talking about. You have no idea the pain they went through. It’s ok to stfu when you can’t know what the f–k you’re talking about.”

Van der Beek acknowledged receiving “almost nothing” in residuals from Dawson’s Creek and hinted at financial concerns in recent years.

Brooks continued:

“It’s ok not to try to seek attention off of other people’s suffering or the generosity in response to it. Because James touched them for decades. It’s ok for you to stay quiet in the face of blind stupidity, meanness, and lack of empathy. But maybe you’re not okay.”

You can view Brooks’ post below:

@mehcadbrooks/Threads

In November 2025, Van Der Beek auctioned off personal mementos, including props and costumes from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, to help pay for mounting medical expenses.

Van Der Beek told People in November 2025:

"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

Questions about the Texas ranch purchase were also addressed by Van Der Beek’s representative, who pushed back on speculation that the family had independently financed the down payment without assistance.

A representative for Van Der Beek told People:

“James secured down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage.”

According to the representative, Van Der Beek secured the down payment before his death with support from friends, allowing the family to transition from renting the property to owning it.

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek relocated permanently to Austin in 2020 after leaving Beverly Hills, California. They share daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, as well as sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4.

Brooks also posted a video reflecting on the passing of his friend:

View on Threads


Reaction across social media was sharply divided, with some users questioning the optics of the fundraiser while others defended the family and criticized what they saw as unnecessary scrutiny during a time of grief.

You can view the reactions below:












Amid the ongoing debate, organizers of the GoFundMe thanked supporters for their donations and messages of encouragement.

The fundraiser’s organizers shared in a February 12 update:

“Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together."

They also asked supporters to continue keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers, thanking donors for honoring the late actor’s life “with compassion, generosity, and love.”

Though Van Der Beek had stepped back from the spotlight after sharing his cancer diagnosis, he continued working. He appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Overcompensating, starring Benito Skinner, last year. His final on-screen appearance is expected in Elle, the forthcoming Legally Blonde prequel series produced by Reese Witherspoon.

As the conversation continues online, the fundraiser remains active, backed by thousands who say they simply wanted to show up for a family navigating loss.

