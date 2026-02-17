Skip to content

Obama Clarifies His Claim On Podcast That Aliens Are 'Real' After Accidentally Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Slammed After Mocking JB Pritzker's Weight With Juvenile Valentine's Day Post

JB Pritzker
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Vox Media

The national Republican Party shared a cruel post on X aimed at Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's weight on Valentine's Day—and drew instant outrage from critics on both sides of the aisle.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Republicans are facing bipartisan criticism after the national party shared a cruel post on X targeting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his weight on Valentine's Day.

The national GOP account shared an image depicting Pritzker eating fast food—including a burger, pizza, chicken, and nachos—alongside the caption:

"My love for you is bigger than JB Pritzker."

You can see it below.

GOP's Valentine's Day image mocking JB Pritzker @GOP/X

Pritzker has long been the subject of fat jokes, which Republicans have ramped up as Pritzker continues to speak out as one of the most prominent voices against President Donald Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown and abuses committed by ICE.

The post is also hypocritical considering the GOP's support for Trump, who has long had problems with his own weight.

Despite this, Trump has nonetheless declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" and boasted about his physical prowess, once noting that his own White House physician had declared him "healthier than Obama"—despite Trump's distaste for exercise and fondness for fast food.

Trump has also been vocal about his aversion to exercise. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Trump expressed skepticism about the benefits of exercise, stating that people who work out regularly are often at risk of injuries and health issues.

The GOP was swiftly called out.


Pritzker has responded directly to criticisms about his weight before.

Several months ago, he clapped back at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz said he wouldn't want to get between Pritzker and "the Domino's Pizza line," attacking Pritzker over his weight in response to Pritzker's criticism of Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

Pritzker responded that he "would never want to get between Ted and a trip to Cancun when there’s an emergency in Texas," referencing the time Cruz went on holiday to Cancún instead of being there for his constituents during the 2021 Texas winter storm and power disaster that cost hundreds of lives.

Trump has previously said Pritzker was “too busy eating” to lead his state, and Trump recently mocked Pritzker again while complaining about Democratic governors who've pushed back against his plans to deploy military troops into their states.

Recently, Trump said Pritzker "ought to spend more time at the gym." Pritzker responded that "it takes one to know one on the weight question," adding that Trump is "the kind of bully that throws invectives at people, because he knows that what he’s saying is actually commentary on himself.”

Latest News

Miss J. Alexander; Tyra Banks
Celebrities

Fans Upset After 'America's Next Top Model' Favorite J. Alexander Reveals Tyra Banks Didn't Visit Him After His Stroke In 2022

Sarah Spain; JD Vance
Political News

ESPN Commentator Claps Back After Her Comments About 'Demon' Vance Spark Hate From MAGA Trolls

Marc Kennedy during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Curling Round Robin.
Trending

Canadian Olympic Curler Sparks Flurry Of Memes After He's Accused Of Cheating By 'Poking' Stone

Ilia Malinin
Trending

Ilia Malinin Hints At 'Vile Online Hatred' With Cryptic Instagram Post After Struggle At Olympics

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @kirstierobbb's TikTok video
@kirstierobbb/TikTok

ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

Religion and education have been separated for a long time, and religion is similarly separated in the medical field.

But a sense of spirituality has at least been alluded to in the medical field, especially for patients who either go through a traumatic experience or who are on their deathbed—and TikToker @kirstierobbb believes it's time to talk about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @annalee's TikTok video
@annalee/TikTok

Parents Go Viral After Surprising Daughter With 'Period Cake' To Take Shame Out Of Menstruation

Whether a person is comfortable talking about it or not, most women will go through a monthly menstrual cycle, starting in their teens, and continuing until they reach perimenopause.

But for some reason, women are often shamed for having their period, for having to purchase period products, for accidentally getting something on their clothes, and definitely for any of the side effects, like body pains and heightened emotions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaliyah Steward speaks out about the controversy surrounding a Black History Month flyer at Florida A&M University.
WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando / YouTube

Florida A&M Does About-Face After Banning Student From Using 'Black' In Flyer For Black History Month Event

A Black History Month event at Florida A&M University ignited controversy after a student organizer said she was instructed to remove the word “Black” from promotional materials, a move the university has since described as a “staff-level error.”

For many, the directive struck a nerve at Florida’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Keep ReadingShow less
James Talarico; Stephen Colbert
CBS

Stephen Colbert Rips CBS For Banning Interview With Texas Democrat Due To FCC Threat

Late-night host Stephen Colbert criticized CBS for attempting to ban him from interviewing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, and from even mentioning the interview on air, due to threats from Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Talarico, who represents Texas in the state House, has previously made headlines for calling out Texas Republicans for "trying to force public schools" to display the Ten Commandments and has generated significant buzz as a forceful voice for Democrats in a state largely in the hands of the GOP.

Keep ReadingShow less
American Girl Dolls; Tweet by @deestiv
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images; @deestiv/X

American Girl Dolls Just Got An 'Ozempic' Makeover For The 'Modern Era'—And People Are Not Impressed

There's nothing quite like the grip American Girl dolls had on Millennials during the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

Created in 1986 by the Pleasant Company, American Girl dolls were meant to model positive core values with dolls that resembled young women from various time periods across American history and different favorite hobbies, like horseback riding and cheerleading.

Keep ReadingShow less