GOP Slammed After Mocking JB Pritzker's Weight With Juvenile Valentine's Day Post

Republicans are facing bipartisan criticism after the national party shared a cruel post on X targeting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his weight on Valentine's Day.

The national GOP account shared an image depicting Pritzker eating fast food—including a burger, pizza, chicken, and nachos—alongside the caption:

"My love for you is bigger than JB Pritzker."

You can see it below.

@GOP/X

Pritzker has long been the subject of fat jokes, which Republicans have ramped up as Pritzker continues to speak out as one of the most prominent voices against President Donald Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown and abuses committed by ICE.

The post is also hypocritical considering the GOP's support for Trump, who has long had problems with his own weight.

Despite this, Trump has nonetheless declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" and boasted about his physical prowess, once noting that his own White House physician had declared him "healthier than Obama"—despite Trump's distaste for exercise and fondness for fast food.

Trump has also been vocal about his aversion to exercise. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Trump expressed skepticism about the benefits of exercise, stating that people who work out regularly are often at risk of injuries and health issues.

The GOP was swiftly called out.





Pritzker has responded directly to criticisms about his weight before.

Several months ago, he clapped back at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz said he wouldn't want to get between Pritzker and "the Domino's Pizza line," attacking Pritzker over his weight in response to Pritzker's criticism of Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

Pritzker responded that he "would never want to get between Ted and a trip to Cancun when there’s an emergency in Texas," referencing the time Cruz went on holiday to Cancún instead of being there for his constituents during the 2021 Texas winter storm and power disaster that cost hundreds of lives.

Trump has previously said Pritzker was “too busy eating” to lead his state, and Trump recently mocked Pritzker again while complaining about Democratic governors who've pushed back against his plans to deploy military troops into their states.

Recently, Trump said Pritzker "ought to spend more time at the gym." Pritzker responded that "it takes one to know one on the weight question," adding that Trump is "the kind of bully that throws invectives at people, because he knows that what he’s saying is actually commentary on himself.”