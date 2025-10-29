South Korea's President Just Presented Trump With A Massive Gold Crown—And Everyone Had The Same Response

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump traveled to Asia to address the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit being held in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31 - November 1, 2025. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday, before the summit formally begins.

APEC is an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region. In advance of the meeting, Trump visited Malaysia, then Japan.

In Japan, Trump's behavior at a welcome ceremony with the country's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, went viral across social media, causing the White House's Rapid Response account to lash out on X.

In addition to commentary on Trump’s cognitive decline, the internet and foreign press were abuzz with stories of foreign leaders manipulating an overly vain and insecure Trump through flattery and shiny gifts—a weakness American business leaders have also been accused of exploiting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bragged that Prime Minister Takaichi would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has been desperate to receive the honor since his first presidential term, and he claimed in 2019 that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also nominated him for the prize.

Glittery golden gifts awaited when Trump landed in South Korea to meet with President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday.

Air Force One was greeted on the tarmac by a South Korean military band playing a rendition of the Village People’s hit "YMCA"—a Trump favorite. A 21-gun salute was also fired off.

The South Korean leader later presented Trump the Grand Order of Mugunghwa—Korea's highest honor reserved for heads of state—and a replica of the Gold Crown from Cheonmachong during their luncheon at the Gyeongju National Museum.





South Korean President Lee Jae Myung presenting U.S. President Donald Trump with honors and gifts at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju on October 29, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Korea Herald, the crown is a "specially gilded replica of the Gold Crown from Cheonmachong, a Silla Kingdom (57 BC- AD 935) artifact considered to be the tallest, widest and most ornate of Korea’s surviving ancient crowns. Crafted by cultural heritage specialist Kim Jin-bae, the replica is intended to represent leadership and dignity."

Trump's latest golden gift is being met with more mockery than dignity on social media.

















OMFG 🤬 😱😱😱 Was this supposed to be ironic? Or was it a serious gift???

This looks like S Korea is trolling him, but he's too dumb to get the joke.

Trump's last item on his Asian tour itinerary is a sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The White House hasn't disclosed whether Trump plans to wear his new crown for the meeting.