Natasha Rothwell's 'No Kings' Protest Sign Is Going Viral For Being Exactly What You'd Expect

Star of The White Lotus and Insecure Natasha Rothwell has made opposing Donald Trump something of a daily tradition on X—and she wasn't about to let No Kings Day disrupt it.

Rothwell has been tweeting "you are trash" at the president for years now, rarely missing a single day.

Her daily ".@realdonaldtrump you are trash" tweet has become a tradition on X nearly as reliable as the rising and setting of the sun at this point.

So when it came time to attend Saturday's No Kings Day protest in Los Angeles, there was only one sign Rothwell could possibly have carried, right? And, well, she nailed it!

On Monday, Rothwell posted a photo of herself holding up a sign reading "you are trash" on No Kings Day. The caption? You guessed it:

".@realdonaldtrump you are trash."

What else would it be?

Rothwell's daily reminder for our dear leader has been going on for literal years, since his first administration.

It appears she first started back in December of 2018, with a tweet reading:

".@realDonaldTrumpyou have no value or use and you spend your days lying around doing nothing... cuz u trash. 🗑"

She soon shortened it to the more succinct "you are trash" and made it a daily tradition that has been cataloged by many other creators and has become a running gag on X.

Every once in a while she'll change it up, you know, for special occasions!

Like, for instance, when Trump fell asleep at Pope Francis's funeral back in April, Rothwell added a very appropriate "lmao" to her daily takedown as well as a photo of Trump napping in the pews like the class act he is.

Every time she does it, the tweet goes viral—as it should. But given the high everyone is coming off of from No Kings Day, her latest post seems to have people feeling particularly jubilant.

























More than 2,700 individual protest events happened countrywide on October's No Kings Day, the second after June's event held on Trump's birthday.

An estimated 7 million people participated, larger than the June event which drew an estimated 5 million, though there has been speculation that both estimates undercount actual attendance.

The Trump Administration reacted predictably by posting an AI-generated video of Trump dumping poop on Americans from a plane, which is precisely the kind of trouble someone only goes to when something has REALLY gotten under their skin, like a triggered little snowflake.

Anyway, Rothwell, as always, says it best: ".@realdonaldtrump you are trash."