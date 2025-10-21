Skip to content

John Cusack Has Fiery Message For Trump As He Tries To Turn Chicago Into A 'Fascist Hub'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Natasha Rothwell's 'No Kings' Protest Sign Is Going Viral For Being Exactly What You'd Expect

Natasha Rothwell; Donald Trump
Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

The White Lotus star has been tagging President Trump daily on X to let him know "you are trash"—and her sign at a recent "No Kings" protest didn't disappoint.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 21, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Star of The White Lotus and Insecure Natasha Rothwell has made opposing Donald Trump something of a daily tradition on X—and she wasn't about to let No Kings Day disrupt it.

Rothwell has been tweeting "you are trash" at the president for years now, rarely missing a single day.

Her daily ".@realdonaldtrump you are trash" tweet has become a tradition on X nearly as reliable as the rising and setting of the sun at this point.

So when it came time to attend Saturday's No Kings Day protest in Los Angeles, there was only one sign Rothwell could possibly have carried, right? And, well, she nailed it!

On Monday, Rothwell posted a photo of herself holding up a sign reading "you are trash" on No Kings Day. The caption? You guessed it:

".@realdonaldtrump you are trash."

What else would it be?

Rothwell's daily reminder for our dear leader has been going on for literal years, since his first administration.

It appears she first started back in December of 2018, with a tweet reading:

".@realDonaldTrumpyou have no value or use and you spend your days lying around doing nothing... cuz u trash. 🗑"

She soon shortened it to the more succinct "you are trash" and made it a daily tradition that has been cataloged by many other creators and has become a running gag on X.

Every once in a while she'll change it up, you know, for special occasions!

Like, for instance, when Trump fell asleep at Pope Francis's funeral back in April, Rothwell added a very appropriate "lmao" to her daily takedown as well as a photo of Trump napping in the pews like the class act he is.

Every time she does it, the tweet goes viral—as it should. But given the high everyone is coming off of from No Kings Day, her latest post seems to have people feeling particularly jubilant.







More than 2,700 individual protest events happened countrywide on October's No Kings Day, the second after June's event held on Trump's birthday.

An estimated 7 million people participated, larger than the June event which drew an estimated 5 million, though there has been speculation that both estimates undercount actual attendance.

The Trump Administration reacted predictably by posting an AI-generated video of Trump dumping poop on Americans from a plane, which is precisely the kind of trouble someone only goes to when something has REALLY gotten under their skin, like a triggered little snowflake.

Anyway, Rothwell, as always, says it best: ".@realdonaldtrump you are trash."

Latest News

interior of a private jet
Trending

People Call Out The Industries That Only Exist To Service The Very Rich

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom Hits Trump Over His Threat To Send National Guard To San Francisco With A Blunt Reality Check

Screenshots from @gabymixco's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Puts The Gap On Blast After Her New Leather Pants Make Hilariously Unfortunate Sound

Screenshot of @kumee's X post; X user @inkobell's tweet
Trending

Some People Use The 'Caps Lock' Key Every Time To Capitalize A Single Letter—And The Internet Is Shook

More from People/donald-trump

Kristi Noem
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

DHS Blasted After Buying $172 Million Luxury Jets For Kristi Noem Amid Government Shutdown

According to publicly available documents reviewed by The New York Times, the United States Coast Guard purchased two Gulfstream private jets on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's and other top officials' use, at an estimated cost of about $172 million.

The Coast Guard put in a request for a single $50 million jet for Noem's use in its budget for fiscal year 2025—the proposed purchase was discussed in congressional hearings in May—making the expenditure unrelated to the current government shutdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexander Skarsgård turned his latest film, Pillion, red carpet premiere into a full-blown thirst event.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Skarsgård Rocks Kinky Look, Fans Thirsty

Ever since his Zoolander modeling days, Alexander Skarsgård has been fueling fan thirst like it’s a full-time job, and his latest red-carpet look might be his steamiest shift yet.

Over the weekend, Skarsgård had the sexy-man audacity to show up at the BFI London Film Festival to promote his latest film, Pillion, in Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Fall 2025 collection—fashion speak for a white, backless halter-neck shirt and bare shoulders paired with a leather tie, lace-up leather pants, and Jimmy Choo boots.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jonathan Karl and Mike Johnson
ABC

Mike Johnson Gets Epically Fact-Checked After Trying To Blame Nancy Pelosi For His Refusal To Swear In New Dem Rep.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was swiftly fact-checked by ABC's Jonathan Karl after he tried to blame Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi—and what he referred to as the "Pelosi precedent"—for his refusal to swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva weeks after her election.

Johnson previously dismissed threats of legal action for not swearing in Grijalva, overwhelmingly elected by her constituents several weeks ago, saying the outrage "was a publicity stunt by a Democrat Attorney General in Arizona who sees a national moment and wants to call me out."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarah Paulson with Access Hollywood; Diane Keaton and Sarah Paulson
Access Hollywood; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson Struggles To Hold Back Tears After Being Asked About Close Friend Diane Keaton On The Red Carpet

Since Diane Keaton's passing, celebrities far and wide have shared tributes about the late star, from how gloriously talented she was to what an incredible friend she had been.

But one celebrity friendship that doesn't get enough attention is the one Diane Keaton shared with Sarah Paulson, who is still openly grieving the loss of her great friend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @christieandgaby's TikTok video
@christieandgaby/TikTok

Lesbian Nanny Adorably Comforts Crying Young Boy After He's 'Jealous' That He's Not Gay

Love should be easy! We should be able to love who we love, and because love comes in so many different forms, we should be able to love a lot of different people.

But that doesn't necessarily mean we'll get to marry the people we love most, like our childhood best friend.

Keep ReadingShow less