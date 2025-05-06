Skip to content

Former Trump Official Faints And Falls Off Chair In Shocking Moment During Live Fox News Interview

Mark Hamill Epically Roasts Trump Over Cringey AI Image For Star Wars Day

Mark Hamill; Donald Trump
Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Star Wars actor dragged President Trump after the White House shared an A.I.-generated image of muscled-up Trump holding a lightsaber for Star Wars Day.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill dragged President Donald Trump after the White House shared an AI image of Trump as a supposed Jedi for "Star Wars Day" to attack Democrats.

A meme shared by Trump's social media team depicts the president styled as what appears to be a heavily muscled, patriotic Jedi—complete with a robe, American flag backdrop, and bald eagles. However, the image includes a glaring contradiction: Trump is wielding a red lightsaber, traditionally associated with the Sith and the Dark Side in the Star Wars universe.

You can see the image and the White House's post below.

The White House's AI-image of Donald Trump on Star Wars Day@TheWhiteHouse/X

While the caption seems to frame Trump as a heroic figure battling villains like “Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members,” the choice of lightsaber color muddles the message, leaving it unclear whether the White House intended to celebrate or condemn such figures.

In the Star Wars universe, Sith Lords are elite and dangerous Force-wielders who fully embrace the dark side. As leaders of the Sith Order, they seek power, control, and often galactic domination—frequently opposing the Jedi and the values of peace and balance they represent.

And Hamill leaned into this when he said the following about Trump:

"Proof this guy is full of SITH."

You can see his post below.

Proof this guy is full of SITH.

[image or embed]
— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 3:44 PM

People loved Hamill's roast and mocked Trump themselves.

The felon has never looked anything like this! He does like playing soldier unless it’s real. He’s too much of a spineless coward for it to be true. I think it’s hysterical that the coward wants a military parade for his birthday!
— Suza27 (@suza27.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 12:36 AM



They are so media illiterate they don’t realize they’re the Empire.
— CWB (@cwb42.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 5:21 PM



We already knew Trump was the bad guy in this timeline. They didn’t have to show us.
— Jean Ibosh (@fedup90611.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 6:13 PM



"We are not the bad guys" Dude, you are holding a red lightsaber..
— Flemming Madsen 🇩🇰 (@tazornissen.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 3:58 PM



"We're not the Empire!" says the guy wearing black robes and holding a red lightsaber in an AI slop picture.
— Atomic Coyote (@atomiccoyote.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 10:52 PM



Mark Hamill condemning this is the equivalent to the Vatican condemning the other photo. May the force be with us, always.
— Red Otaku (@everneverest.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 8:16 PM



It cracks me up every time they portray him as being muscular and fit 😂😂 Even more so, that they think they are the rebels! 😂😂😂
— islandnana64.bsky.social (@islandnana64.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 4:18 AM



Can we give you a saber and lock you and him in a room for like ten minutes?? Just to see what happens???
— HobbitNamedOwl (@hobbitnamedowl.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 9:13 AM


Many on the right have a special disdain for Hamill, an outspoken liberal activist who has made headlines for criticizing Trump and the GOP on a regular basis.

Last year, Hamill was attacked by Trump fans after mocking Trump's history of verbal flubs. Hamill said Trump's "frequent verbal catastrophes" make it difficult to take the former president seriously when he spends considerable time recovering from his own gaffes.

Hamill has also jabbed Trump over claims he would present evidence of election fraud. After Trump—who has failed to present any evidence to support his "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him—claimed he would be vindicated, Hamill teased Trump's suggestion that there is an "irrefutable report" that will exonerate him.

Hamill also called out Trump after Trump "jokingly" told his supporters, "I don't care about you. I just want your vote." Hamill later observed that Trump had "accidentally" told the truth about what he thinks about his own supporters.

