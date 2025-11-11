Oscar Isaac Has Mic Drop Response After Being Asked If He'd Do Another 'Star Wars' Movie With Disney

Though Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC and his show was removed entirely from the Disney+ network for four days, the conversation around his suspension has continued to make waves.
Some actors have spoken out about Disney's involvement in Kimmel's censorship and their unwillingness to work with the platform in the future. Though he's worked with them in past and current projects, Oscar Isaac is now among the actors who have spoken out.
Just two days after Kimmel was suspended, Isaac had an interview with GQ, though the interview has only just gone live and immediately made waves among Star Wars fans and Disney adults.
During an interview with GQ, Isaac was asked about his relationship with Disney and whether he'd be interested in returning to his beloved "Poe Dameron" character or another role entirely in the Star Wars universe, and fans were surprised.
Isaac's Poe Dameron appeared in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Though it seemed possible to fans that Poe and his friends would continue their journey in another trilogy, not to mention possibly being a love interest for Rey, that storyline might not be happening now.
Isaac very bluntly stated:
"Yeah, I mean, I'd be open to it, although right now, I'm not so open to working with Disney."
"But if they can kind of figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great."
"If that happens, then yeah, I'd be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away, or any number of other things."
You can see the interview clip here:
Some fans appreciated the fact that Isaac spoke up about what he believed in.
Fans are a little confused about Isaac's political stance on partnering with Disney and appearing in another Star Wars film, because he's also the main character in Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is also now housed under Disney.
It's unclear if he means that he might walk away from Disney entirely if they don't change their practices, and stop Moon Knight in its tracks, or if he only means that he won't start new projects with Disney if something doesn't change. Only time will tell.