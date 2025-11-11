Skip to content

Florida AG Ripped After Demanding Christmas Drag Show At Theater Be Canceled Since Kids Could Be Nearby

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Oscar Isaac Has Mic Drop Response After Being Asked If He'd Do Another 'Star Wars' Movie With Disney

Oscar Isaac
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

In an interview with GQ, the Frankenstein star was asked if he would consider doing another Star Wars film, and he had a brutal caveat for working with Disney in the future.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Though Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC and his show was removed entirely from the Disney+ network for four days, the conversation around his suspension has continued to make waves.

Some actors have spoken out about Disney's involvement in Kimmel's censorship and their unwillingness to work with the platform in the future. Though he's worked with them in past and current projects, Oscar Isaac is now among the actors who have spoken out.

Just two days after Kimmel was suspended, Isaac had an interview with GQ, though the interview has only just gone live and immediately made waves among Star Wars fans and Disney adults.

During an interview with GQ, Isaac was asked about his relationship with Disney and whether he'd be interested in returning to his beloved "Poe Dameron" character or another role entirely in the Star Wars universe, and fans were surprised.

Isaac's Poe Dameron appeared in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Though it seemed possible to fans that Poe and his friends would continue their journey in another trilogy, not to mention possibly being a love interest for Rey, that storyline might not be happening now.

Isaac very bluntly stated:

"Yeah, I mean, I'd be open to it, although right now, I'm not so open to working with Disney."
"But if they can kind of figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great."
"If that happens, then yeah, I'd be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away, or any number of other things."

You can see the interview clip here:

Some fans appreciated the fact that Isaac spoke up about what he believed in.








Fans are a little confused about Isaac's political stance on partnering with Disney and appearing in another Star Wars film, because he's also the main character in Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is also now housed under Disney.

It's unclear if he means that he might walk away from Disney entirely if they don't change their practices, and stop Moon Knight in its tracks, or if he only means that he won't start new projects with Disney if something doesn't change. Only time will tell.

Latest News

Millie Bobby Brown
Trending

Millie Bobby Brown Tells The Media To 'Get Off My F—king Case' After Cruel Scrutiny Over Her Looks

Glenn Close
Celebrities

Glenn Close Offers Hilarious Reaction After 'All's Fair' Is Met With Abysmal Reviews From Critics

Man in MAGA hat
Political News

MAGA Fan Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging That His Mom Can't Afford Thanksgiving Without SNAP

Gavin Newsom
Political News

Newsom Offers Scathing One-Word Response To 8 Democrats Who Caved And Voted With GOP To End Shutdown

More from Entertainment/celebrities

artificial intelligence
Aidin Geranre on Unsplash

People Reveal How They Lost Their Jobs To Artificial Intelligence

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) dates back thousands of years with ancient myths. Later, inventors would create automatons that moved independently through the use of gears, cogs, and springs.

But for a long time, the idea of an artificial brain was relegated to science fiction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

President Donald Trump was called out after he shared an article headline about former President Barack Obama—without realizing it came from a satirical news site published nearly nine months earlier.

The post came from the Dunning-Kruger Times, a satirical website, claiming that Obama is making millions in "royalties" from Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The piece from the site makes the specific false claim that the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had stopped paying Obama $2.6 million a year in "royalties associated with Obamacare."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Fans Defend Kim Kardashian After She's Hit With Mockery For Failing California Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian might be playing the part of a well-to-do lawyer in All's Fair, but she might be well on her way to becoming a lawyer in real life, as well.

Back in 2019, Kardashian shared her aspiration to follow in her father, Robert Kardashian's, footsteps after completing an apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm and later concentrating on cases in prison reform and clemency.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nikki Glaser delivers her no-filter monologue during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Comedian Nikki Glaser Divides Fans With 'SNL' Monologue Jokes About Slavery And Human Trafficking

Comedian and professional “I said what I said” enthusiast Nikki Glaser has officially joined the ranks of Saturday Night Live hosts who left audiences gasping, laughing, and nervously checking whether the FCC still has jurisdiction over Studio 8H.

Fresh off hosting the Golden Globes and taping a Hulu comedy special slated for 2026, Glaser made her SNL debut this weekend, and immediately detonated a 10-minute monologue that sent half of Twitter clutching their rosaries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maya Hawke and her mother, Uma Thurman (left); Quentin Tarantino (right)
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maya Hawke Just Revealed Mom Uma Thurman's Shady 'Advice' About Working With Quentin Tarantino

When it comes to Hollywood’s weirdest recurring obsessions, Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish might be the one thing more predictable than his love of blood splatter and trunk shots.

For decades, the director has been on a cinematic crusade to make sure America never forgets what women’s feet look like—preferably dirty, dangling out of a car window, or wriggling in 70mm glory.

Keep ReadingShow less