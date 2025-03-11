Viral Photo Of Oscar Isaac Snuggling With Pedro Pascal Has Fans Praising Their Sweet Friendship

At this point, Pedro Pascal is pretty much on everyone's list of favorite stars (and the internet's favorite daddy), and part of what makes him so endearing is his deep, close friendships.

Pascal and best friend Sarah Paulson have both talked at length about their long-standing, intimate friendship. Now, fans are swooning over Pascal's bond with buddy Oscar Isaac.

Much like Pascal and Paulson, the two go way back—they met back in 2005 while doing an Off-Broadway play together and became fast friends, long before they were household names.

Isaac told Variety in 2020 that one of their commonalities is that they were both just trying to make a living as actors—which was no small feat as Latino actors in the industry.

@pascalispunk/Instagram

Suffice to say they've been through a lot together, and a recent photo of the two snuggled up together has fans swooning, and applauding them for "non-toxic masculinity."

The snapshot, shared to Pascal's Instagram Story, shows him and his bestie cuddled up in what appears to be a back yard near a swimming pool.

The photo was shot by Isaac's wife Elvira Lind, who has become close to Pascal over the years as well. Years ago she joking referred to him as her "#sisterwife" in another photo she shot of them at a London restaurant.

The photo had fans all over the internet swooning. But for many, it actually felt important—after all, we are living in an era in which men are absolutely terrified of their masculinity being questioned in any way.

On a Reddit post sharing the photo, one self-described "happily married straight man" said he would "kill" for a friendship like theirs.

"Deep friendships filled with love are just deep friendships filled with love. Those friends are lucky to have each other."

People online were definitely feeling the love—and wishing more men were this comfortable showing affection.









May we all have at least one friendship like this in our lives.