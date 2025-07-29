Skip to content

Trump's Denial That He Ever Visited Epstein's Island Is A Freudian Slip For The Ages

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox News Host Blasted After Suggesting Deported Immigrants Can Be Replaced By Child Labor

Charlie Hurt, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Charlie Kirk
Fox News

Fox News host Charlie Hurt is under fire after expressing his view that farming and construction jobs previously held by deported immigrants could simply be done by children.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 29, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Fox News host Charlie Hurt proposed bringing back child labor on Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday to fix the labor shortage caused by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's racist, xenophobic deportation policies. The Trump administration tactics include ICE abductions that target anyone who looks Latino—legal permanent residents and United States citizens included.

Hurt was joined on the couch by MTV Real World San Francisco and The Challenge party girl-turned-Christian nationalist trad wife Rachel Campos-Duffy and conservative student organization Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

After airing a segment where Campos-Duffy—the child of Cuban immigrants—and Hurt wandered around a blueberry-growing operation, she proposed government subsidies to hire farm workers.

Campos-Duffy said:

"We enjoyed that blueberry farm and it has sparked massive debate on this couch which has been going on all morning. And the debate, you guys is, what should government–look, it's very labor intensive to do, for example, blueberries."
"So what should government subsidize? Our government subsidizes ethanol."

Kirk interjected, "it shouldn't" and Campos-Duffy parroted him.

She continued:

"[The government] subsidizes the corn for fructose corn syrup that then goes into processed foods. I would be totally fine with the government subsidizing labor so there’s more fresh fruits and vegetables, especially the organic kind, for people."

Hurt responded:

"The answer for this, and I just got accused of being a libertarian by Charlie K[irk]."

After some banter over whether Kirk said libertarian or corporatist and which is worse, Hurt said:

"My solution to this... the answer to this: You stop paying people not to work."

After waxing nostalgic about pulling tobacco leaves for harvest in his youth, Hurt proposed:

"Allow children to do it as summer jobs. The idea that your government—your precious government—doesn’t allow children to work summer jobs in blueberry fields is just mind-blowing to me."

FYI, pulling tobacco leaves by hand for harvest is dangerous—especially for children—due to the risk of Green Tobacco Sickness (GTS). GTS is a form of nicotine poisoning that occurs when nicotine is absorbed through skin from direct contact with the tobacco plants or the liquids extruded when leaves are cut or pulled during harvest.

One change made with child labor laws was removing children from unsafe jobs.

Even notorious racist Campos-Duffy managed to briefly look horrified that Hurt's solution for inexpensive, highly-skilled farm workers was unskilled, untrained, inexperienced, but still inexpensive children.

You can watch the moment here:

Campos-Duffy—mother to nine children with fellow MTV partier-turned-resigned Wisconsin Republican Representative-turned-Fox News MAGA pundit-turned-Trump administration Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy—briefly seemed like she might disagree with Hurt.

She countered:

"It’s very difficult work, by the way."

But as she always does, Campos-Duffy bowed to the opinion of whatever man is currently seated next to her.

She quickly added:

"It’s fine, I’m totally down with everything you’re saying."
 
 


 

  @fwcollaborative/Bluesky

 


 
 


Guest host Charlie Kirk and Fox News commentator Charlie Hurt just floated one of the most dystopian ideas yet: deport immigrant farmworkers—then send school children to do their jobs.It’s fascism with a smile. They are sick. Child labor is NOT the fix for Trump’s mass deportations.

[image or embed]
— Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) July 28, 2025 at 10:10 AM

Several red states, like Arkansas and Kentucky, have already reversed or relaxed restrictions against child labor.

  @fathitler.com/Bluesky

 


When Arkansas repealed child labor law, I knew that Kentucky had gotten the same "post the name of your state here" fax from the Republican Billionaire lawyers, I figured Kentucky was next. And that's exactly what happened!
— renfronicusdadicus.bsky.social (@renfronicusdadicus.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 3:25 PM


😳

[image or embed]
— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) March 27, 2025 at 6:57 PM

Some rural areas do still employ children for supplemental or small-scale manual harvests. But large, fast production environments require strength and skills children don't have.

Add to this that many crops are harvested in the fall, when children should be in school full time, and Hurt's solution gets worse and worse. Should we return to the era when all children below a certain income level left school at 10-12 years of age to work full-time?

Some rural harvests have worked around school schedules.

Several school districts in Aroostook County in Northern Maine still return to school early in August then shut down for 3-6 weeks to harvest potatoes during the "potato recess" or "harvest break" in late September or October. When picking was completely done by hand, most schools in the Aroostook shut down with kids of all ages getting paid by the barrel of potatoes picked.

Then by the 1980s, potato harvesters eliminated the need for younger kids or any kids at all.

Soon only high schools in districts with a lot of potato farms took the harvest break. That too continued to dwindle as technology improved.

In the 2020s, the few high schools that still close in Aroostook are upholding tradition more than meeting a farming need. The majority of students just take the time off or work extra hours at their usual after school jobs, not in the potato harvest.

Children under 16 are almost always prohibited from working on or being around farm machinery, with the exception being the farm owner's children.

There's no way for children to replace skilled migrant farm workers without injuries, deaths, or a loss in education.

But maybe that's what Hurt and Republican controlled states really want—to create a new generation of dirt poor, uneducated slave laborers.

Latest News

Sydney Sweeney
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans Campaign Sparks Backlash Due To Divisive Tagline

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport
Trending

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport

Adam Sandler; Cameron Boyce
Celebrities

Adam Sandler Pays Subtle Tribute To Late Costar With 'Happy Gilmore 2' Easter Egg

James Gunn: Trisha Paytas and, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon
Celebrities

James Gunn reacts to Aquaman baby

More from News/political-news

Lauren Boebert; Tyler Boebert
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Rifle Police Department/Facebook

Boebert Slammed After Brushing Off Son's Child Abuse Charge Against Her Grandson

Far-right Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is under fire after dismissing her son's criminal child abuse charge.

Boebert's 20-year-old son Tyler was cited for misdemeanor child abuse of his son in Windsor, Colorado, this week following a charge of criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Beyoncé Knowles Carter; Kamala Harris
Brendan Smialowski//AFP via Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Trump Demands Beyoncé Be Prosecuted For Debunked Accusation She Was Paid Millions To Endorse Harris

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is now recycling some prior false claims to try to distract his supporters away from the debacle of his Epstein files cover-up that has taken over his presidency.

While in Scotland over the weekend, Trump regurgitated an already debunked claim about Beyoncé and called for her and other Black celebrities to be prosecuted for something that never happened and that wouldn’t be illegal even if it had.

Keep ReadingShow less
closed indefinitely sign on a chain link fence
Rob Martin on Unsplash

People Explain Which Things Were Ruined For Everyone By A Few Idiots

Did you know that you used to be able to walk unguided on the interior stairs to or from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C.? My Mother did it twice in the early and mid 1960s.

The 896 steps of the Washington Monument's interior stairs were always intended to be seen, with commemorative stones—193 in total—on the walls along the route. States, cities, foreign nations, businesses, labor unions, and civic organizations provided stones as part of fundraising efforts to complete the monument or for later renovations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Walters
oklahoma.gov

Oklahoma State Superintendent Who Requires Bible Be Taught In Classrooms Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting

The Oklahoma MAGA Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, is under investigation after pornography was seen on a TV in his office during a state Board of Education meeting.

Elected to his current position in 2022, Walters previously served as the Oklahoma Secretary of Education after being nominated by Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
TRT World/YouTube

Trump Gripes That He Didn't Get A 'Thank You' For Sending Money To Starving People In Gaza

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump sat for the press on Sunday at his Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Turnberry, Scotland, alongside European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump has received a less than warm welcome from the land of his mother's birth.

Keep ReadingShow less