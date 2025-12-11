MAGA Is Epically Melting Down Over A Viral Photo Showing A Pride Flag At A Texas TSA Checkpoint

"Libs of TikTok" is a series of social media accounts run by former real estate shill-turned-full-time victim Chaya Raichik.
The MAGA influencer spends her time scouring the internet—and apparently airports—searching for her next conservative rage bait post to inspire bomb threats at schools and children's hospitals.
While Raichik claims to discourage violence, over 25 bomb threats to individuals or institutions she targeted directly followed one of her posts since 2023 alone.
Temporarily or permanently banned by other platforms for various Terms of Service violations including hate speech and inciting violence, Libs of TikTok is amplified by primarily bot accounts on Raichik's last bastion of real influence: Elon Musk's X.
But if her latest post is any indication, even the bots on X have gotten bored with her.
On Wednesday at 3:12pm, the Libs of TikTok account posted a photo allegedly taken at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
But it wasn't long TSA lines, racial profiling by agents, or inappropriate handling of person's bodies that Raichik's account whined about to MTV Real World: Boston "party animal"-turned-MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
The former Wisconsin Republican Representative—who resigned mid-term to handle an undisclosed family problem before joining Fox News and then Trump's Cabinet—has been on a "Make Airports Great Again" campaign of late, calling for people to be more polite than his boss, to dress up like in the "golden age" of air travel, and for airports to add gyms where those dressed up travelers can get all nice and sweaty before their flights.
Libs of TikTok pointed out something Duffy's checklist of improvements missed, captioning their photo:
"Hey [Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy], the LGBTQ Pride flag was spotted hanging at the TSA checkpoint in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas."
"Our tax dollars shouldn’t fund this trash"
But eagle-eyed viewers of the photo—or even anyone who casually glanced at it—could see the offending flag was not at the TSA checkpoint.
The progressive Pride flag was hanging in an airport office window above the checkpoint.
Whether whoever took the photo was unaware of how the airport office space was divied up or didn't care because it didn't fit their narrative, it's pretty clear the TSA checkpoint was not displaying the flag—making it none of Transportation Secretary Duffy's business.
A few like-minded individuals supported Libs of TikTok's nonsense about someone's office decor.
But most of the feedback supported Raichik finding something productive to do with her life.
Or for her minding her own business and just going away.
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
@libsoftiktok/X
If Libs of TikTok's latest post also leads to bomb threats—this time to the TSA or the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Raichik may find herself hearing from the federal government.
But not to thank her for flagging a flag.