Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Is Epically Melting Down Over A Viral Photo Showing A Pride Flag At A Texas TSA Checkpoint

progressive Pride flag, closeup of TSA agent
Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

MAGA X account "Libs of TikTok" shared a photo of a Pride flag hanging in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on Wednesday to alert Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 11, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

"Libs of TikTok" is a series of social media accounts run by former real estate shill-turned-full-time victim Chaya Raichik.

The MAGA influencer spends her time scouring the internet—and apparently airports—searching for her next conservative rage bait post to inspire bomb threats at schools and children's hospitals.

While Raichik claims to discourage violence, over 25 bomb threats to individuals or institutions she targeted directly followed one of her posts since 2023 alone.

Temporarily or permanently banned by other platforms for various Terms of Service violations including hate speech and inciting violence, Libs of TikTok is amplified by primarily bot accounts on Raichik's last bastion of real influence: Elon Musk's X.

But if her latest post is any indication, even the bots on X have gotten bored with her.

On Wednesday at 3:12pm, the Libs of TikTok account posted a photo allegedly taken at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

But it wasn't long TSA lines, racial profiling by agents, or inappropriate handling of person's bodies that Raichik's account whined about to MTV Real World: Boston "party animal"-turned-MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The former Wisconsin Republican Representative—who resigned mid-term to handle an undisclosed family problem before joining Fox News and then Trump's Cabinet—has been on a "Make Airports Great Again" campaign of late, calling for people to be more polite than his boss, to dress up like in the "golden age" of air travel, and for airports to add gyms where those dressed up travelers can get all nice and sweaty before their flights.

Libs of TikTok pointed out something Duffy's checklist of improvements missed, captioning their photo:

"Hey [Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy], the LGBTQ Pride flag was spotted hanging at the TSA checkpoint in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas."
"Our tax dollars shouldn’t fund this trash"

But eagle-eyed viewers of the photo—or even anyone who casually glanced at it—could see the offending flag was not at the TSA checkpoint.

The progressive Pride flag was hanging in an airport office window above the checkpoint.

Whether whoever took the photo was unaware of how the airport office space was divied up or didn't care because it didn't fit their narrative, it's pretty clear the TSA checkpoint was not displaying the flag—making it none of Transportation Secretary Duffy's business.

A few like-minded individuals supported Libs of TikTok's nonsense about someone's office decor.



But most of the feedback supported Raichik finding something productive to do with her life.

Or for her minding her own business and just going away.

@libsoftiktok/X


@libsoftiktok/X



@libsoftiktok/X



@libsoftiktok/X


@libsoftiktok/X


@libsoftiktok/X



@libsoftiktok/X


@libsoftiktok/X


@libsoftiktok/X


@libsoftiktok/X



@libsoftiktok/X


If Libs of TikTok's latest post also leads to bomb threats—this time to the TSA or the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Raichik may find herself hearing from the federal government.

But not to thank her for flagging a flag.

Latest News

Mike and Will share a quiet moment in Stranger Things, the very PG-13 show Jeff Younger somehow insists “turns into gay porn.”
Trending

MAGA Bro Dragged After Canceling His Netflix Because Every Show 'Turns Into Gay P*rn'

Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields
Celebrities

Brooke Shields Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Given Awkwardly Short Chair On 'Today' Show

Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
Political News

Pete Hegseth Gets Blunt Reminder After Claiming That AI Is The 'Future Of American Warfare'

Donald Trump speaking at a Pennsylvania MAGA rally
Political News

Trump Ripped After Telling MAGA Fans Why Higher Prices Are Actually A Good Thing This Christmas

More from News/political-news

Two girls watching television
girl in white and black polka dot shirt watching tv
Photo by Christi Marcheschi on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Television Dads Were Actually The Best At Parenting

Who hasn't watched some of their favorite TV shows and wished they could trade places with the characters on the screen.

Wishing we had their apartments, their jobs, their partners, or even their family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people in coats sitting overlooking a city.
man and woman sitting on bench during night time
Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

People Reveal The Real Reason Their Last Relationship Didn't Work Out

"It's not you, it's me", "just not feeling it", "wrong time, wrong place."

Just a few of the generic reasons people give as an excuse for why they decided to end their relationships.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Martina Navratilova; Donald Trump
@HomeoftheBrave/X; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Slams Trump In Blistering New Ad: 'I Am P*ssed Off As Hell'

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova criticized President Donald Trump and warned Americans of the rise of his totalitarian regime in a new political ad in which she lamented moving to the U.S. from communist Czechoslovakia in 1975 to be in what she once considered the "freest country in the world."

The athlete, a native of Czechoslovakia who defected to the United States at just 18, delivered her message in a video published Wednesday by the conservative-leaning nonprofit Home of the Brave. The group uses its video campaigns to spotlight what it describes as the damage Trump is inflicting during his second term.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Melts Down In Bonkers Screed Claiming Media Reports That Question His Health Are 'Treasonous'

President Donald Trump was criticized after he issued a long screed on Truth Social accusing media outlets that question his health of being "seditious, perhaps even treasonous."

Trump spoke out after The New York Times published an article that argued that despite Trump's projection of “round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina" and the fact that he "and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics," that image is getting harder to pull off because Trump is showing signs of aging.

Keep ReadingShow less
people holding cocktails and chatting at a social gathering
Michael Discenza on Unsplash

People Explain The Psychological 'Cheat Codes' For Social Situations That Rarely Fail

Borrowing terminology from gaming culture, "psychological cheat codes" are simple techniques that can provide an advantage to the user in personal, social, or professional situations by influencing the thoughts and behaviors of others.

Often counterintuitive, they're shortcuts that bypass traditional methods to achieve the user's desired outcome, like a cheat code in a video game.

Keep ReadingShow less