Trump Melts Down In Bonkers Screed Claiming Media Reports That Question His Health Are 'Treasonous'

President Donald Trump was criticized after he issued a long screed on Truth Social accusing media outlets that question his health of being "seditious, perhaps even treasonous."
Trump spoke out after The New York Times published an article that argued that despite Trump's projection of “round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina" and the fact that he "and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics," that image is getting harder to pull off because Trump is showing signs of aging.
The article goes on to mention that "nearly a year into his second term, Americans see Mr. Trump less than they used to, according to a New York Times analysis of his schedule":
"Mr. Trump has fewer public events on his schedule and is traveling domestically much less than he did by this point during his first year in office, in 2017, although he is taking more foreign trips. He also keeps a shorter public schedule than he used to. Most of his public appearances fall between noon and 5 p.m., on average."
"And when he is in public, occasionally, his battery shows signs of wear. During an Oval Office event that began around noon on Nov. 6, Mr. Trump sat behind his desk for about 20 minutes as executives standing around him talked about weight-loss drugs."
"At one point, Mr. Trump’s eyelids drooped until his eyes were almost closed, and he appeared to doze on and off for several seconds. At another point, he opened his eyes and looked toward a line of journalists watching him. He stood up only after a guest who was standing near him fainted and collapsed."
The article also notes that Trump continues to doze off during Cabinet meetings and other events and continues to cover up a bruise on the back of his right hand that, along with pictures of his visibly swollen ankles, continues to raise concerns about Trump's physical health.
When you consider the fact that Trump and the White House have largely dodged questions about a "perfect" MRI he had at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, the picture Trump presents is quite fragile.
And Trump is livid, claiming in a post that there “has never been a President that has worked as hard as me” with his hours “the longest” and results “among the best.” He also accused anyone who questions his health of sedition and treason.
He said:
"I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border, when previous Administrations were unable to do so, and created an “aura” around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before."
"In addition to all of that, I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results. I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country."
"In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know."
"I have been told that few people have been able to “ace” this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all."
He added:
"Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am “slowing up,” am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before."
"I will know when I am “slowing up,” but it’s not now! After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”"
"They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it. They have inaccurately reported on all of my Election Results and, in fact, were forced to apologize on much of what they wrote."
"The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
You can see Trump's post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Trump's words have only drawn further scrutiny and criticism toward a man who spent years claiming that former President Joe Biden—whom he regularly referred to as "Sleepy Joe"—was not fit to be in office.
He sounded crazed—and was swiftly called out.
In response to Trump's ramblings, Nicole Taylor, a spokesperson for the Times, said in a statement:
“Americans deserve in-depth reporting about the health of the leaders they elect. Mr. Trump welcomed our reporting on the age and fitness of his predecessors; we’re applying the same journalistic scrutiny to his vitality."
"Our reporting is heavily sourced, based on interviews with people close to the president and with medical experts. We won’t be deterred by false and inflammatory language that distorts the role of a free press.”
Stable genius, much?