Skip to content

Trump's Creepy Banner Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox News Doctor Blasted For His Over-The-Top Praise Of Trump Amid Health Concerns

screenshot from Fox News of Dr. Marc Siegel speaking about Donald Trump
Fox News

Senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel, a contributor for Fox News, was accused of "gaslighting" on social media after he vehemently defended President Trump over concerns about his health.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 03, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

For several days MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was less active on social media and absent from public appearances, leading to public speculation about an unreported health crisis.

To counter such concerns, right-wing media began pushing the narrative of how healthy the 79-year-old POTUS is.

However Fox News' senior medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel, laid it on a bit too thick, earning him ridicule and negating any Trump health claims he made.

On Tuesday, Siegel declared:

"President Trump doesn’t use a teleprompter. He talks just clearly. You’re sitting there mesmerized as he talks."

Except Trump does use a teleprompter when his handlers need him to stay on topic. Whenever he wanders off-script or speaks off the cuff, he babbles about sharks, windmills, Hannibal Lecter, lies about his uncle teaching the Unabomber, gold paint versus gold leaf, etc...

A recent article in The Guardian was titled, "He has trouble completing a thought."

The Guardian stated:

"For more than a year Trump, 79, has exhibited odd behavior at campaign events, in interviews, in his spontaneous remarks and at press conferences."
"The president repeatedly drifts off topic, including during a cabinet meeting this month when he spent 15 minutes talking about decorating, and appears to misremember simple facts about his government and his life."

Harry Segal—senior lecturer in the psychology department at Cornell University and psychiatry department at Weill Cornell Medicine—countered Siegel's praise of Trump when he spoke to The Guardian, saying there should be serious questions about the POTUS' mental acuity, citing Trump's tendency toward confabulation.

Segal stated:

"It’s where he takes an idea or something that’s happened and he adds to it things that have not happened."

Recalling Trump's easily disproven lies about his uncle John Trump's connection to Ted Kaczynski, Segal noted:

"The story makes no sense whatsoever, but it’s told in a very warm, reflective way, as if he’s remembering it. This level of thinking really has been deteriorating."

People might be mesmerized, but not because of Trump's clarity or eloquence. It seems more akin to a train wreck that people can't turn away from.

On Tuesday, Fox News' Siegel decided to bash Democratic President Joe Biden to try to bolster Trump, saying:

"We had a guy doing, we called them gaffes, but he didn’t know where he was."

People pushed back on the Fox News narrative.




WOW! The New York Post and Fox News are aggressively covering presidential health!Except it's the President from 25 years ago, Bill Clinton. Not the morbidly decaying Donald Trump.#TrumpIsDead? Nope. Just brain dead. But that isn't news.

[image or embed]
— News Corpse (@newscorpse.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 1:28 PM



Fox News/Facebook


Fox News announcement soon: Today, due to bad health and without regaining consciousness, Donald J Trump resumed the duties of President

[image or embed]
— Rocky Flats Chimney Sweep 🇺🇸//↙️↙️↙️ (@midlifesuezcrisis.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 11:30 PM


Fox News/Facebook





Fox News/Facebook


Fox News, shutting up the doubters, shows this image from today's press conference where President Trump, just offscreen, did several back flips to prove his health and wow the crowd.

[image or embed]
— Mobius Stripper (@mobiusstripper.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 5:40 PM


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook



Fox News/Facebook

John Gartner—psychologist, author, and assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School—said of Trump:

"What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function. If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, he actually was extremely articulate."
"He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought and that is a huge deterioration."

Unfortunately for right-wing mouthpieces like Siegel, people have eyes and ears. All they need to do is watch or listen to Trump to counter Siegel's claims.

Latest News

screenshot of Trump administration announcement on C-SPAN
Political News

Trump Explains Why He's Moving Space Command From Colorado To Alabama—And It's Peak Trump

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Celebrities

Liam Payne's Partner Shares Poignant Post On What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday

Kate Harrison & Chloë Grace Moretz
LGBTQ

Chloë Grace Moretz Just Married Her Longtime Girlfriend—And They Look Absolutely Stunning

Piotr Szczerek snatching a hat from a young fan of Kamil Majchrzak at the U.S. Open
Trending

CEO Who Snatched Tennis Player's Hat From Kid At U.S. Open Speaks Out To Apologize

More from News/political-news

Riley Moore; Tim Walz
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Falling For Obviously AI-Generated Video Of Tim Walz Mocking Trump

West Virginia MAGA Republican Representative Riley Moore was mocked after he flipped out online over an obvious deepfake video of Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz disparaging MAGA's Dear Leader, Republican President Donald Trump.

Moore joins other gullible individuals who have fallen for AI-generated false representations of prominent Democrats. The depictions are so ludicrous, only someone easily fooled would fall for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

RFK Jr. Gets Hilariously Brutal Reminder After Asking People What Their First Jobs Were

Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was widely mocked after he published a post on X on Labor Day asking people to share what their first job was—a rather odd question from a man who faces regular criticism for being utterly unqualified for his role overseeing the nation’s public health apparatus.

Kennedy wrote the following on X:

Keep ReadingShow less
man singing on stage
Austin Neill on Unsplash

Jobs That People Romanticize Too Much Until They Actually Do Them

As children, most of us try on different future identities and occupations. As a 5-year-old, I thought being either a firefighter or a nun would be ideal.

My plans changed as I got older.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
CBS News

Kristi Noem Dragged After Making Wild Claim About How Trump Saved LA By Sending In Troops

Longtime MAGA acolyte Kristi Noem lied on Face the Nation in a desperate bid to justify Republican President Donald Trump's retaliatory act of sending the National Guard and active duty Marines to Los Angeles without cause.

Public perception has largely been against Trump's targeting of major cities in states governed by his political rivals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Robert Patterson/Getty Images

Dominic Monaghan's Racy LOTR Throwback!

Middle-earth just got a little steamier. Dominic Monaghan—Peter Jackson’s forever-cheeky Merry Brandybuck—decided to bless Instagram with a throwback that looks like it was ripped straight from the hobbit-loving corners of LOTR fanfic.

The photo, taken during the 2001–2003 filming years, shows Monaghan shirtless and lounging in bed alongside Billy Boyd, who played Peregrin “Pippin” Took, and Orlando Bloom, who rose to fame as Legolas, in bed together.

Keep ReadingShow less