Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

Maya Hawke Just Revealed Mom Uma Thurman's Shady 'Advice' About Working With Quentin Tarantino

Maya Hawke and her mother, Uma Thurman (left); Quentin Tarantino (right)
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Stranger Things star shared on the Good Hang podcast about the "advice" she got from mom Uma Thurman ahead of working with director Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—and she seemingly confirmed one of his rumored fetishes.

By Morgan Allison RossNov 10, 2025
When it comes to Hollywood’s weirdest recurring obsessions, Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish might be the one thing more predictable than his love of blood splatter and trunk shots.

For decades, the director has been on a cinematic crusade to make sure America never forgets what women’s feet look like—preferably dirty, dangling out of a car window, or wriggling in 70mm glory.

From Uma Thurman’s barefoot twist contest in Pulp Fiction to Margot Robbie propping up her soles on a movie seat in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Tarantino’s lens has been toe-deep in controversy. And yes, the man once wrote himself into From Dusk Till Dawn just so he could drink tequila off Salma Hayek’s foot.

As Brad Pitt once joked during his 2020 SAG Awards speech:

“I want to thank my co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

But this week, the conversation came full circle—or perhaps full arch—when Maya Hawke, daughter of Tarantino muse Uma Thurman, revealed that even she got a parental warning before stepping onto one of his sets. Appearing on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Hawke was asked if her mom offered any advice before she worked with the director.

Without missing a beat, Hawke replied:

“Keep your shoes on.”

Somewhere, a thousand film students let out a collective gasp, and Quentin Tarantino felt a great disturbance in the Barefoot Force, as if a million toes suddenly curled in terror.

Poehler burst out laughing, adding:

“Keep ’em on, baby. Perfect advice. Perfect.”

Keep ’em on—and with socks, ladies.

You can watch the now-viral clip below:

It’s the kind of mother-daughter exchange that sums up 30 years of pop-culture awareness, a mix of Gilmore Girls wisdom, Hollywood folklore, and mild trauma.

Because Uma Thurman didn’t just hear about Tarantino’s foot fixation; she practically lived it. Between the “wiggle your big toe” scene in Kill Bill and countless barefoot close-ups in Pulp Fiction, her feet are practically A-list celebrities in their own right.

And for the record, Hawke managed to keep her shoes firmly laced while playing Manson Family member “Flowerchild” in the 2019 film. Her co-star Margaret Qualley, however, carried the torch—literally pressing her filthy soles against Brad Pitt’s windshield for one of the film’s most screenshot-worthy shots. Somewhere, Tarantino probably called it “visual poetry.”

For those who don’t know: Maya’s parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, were one of Hollywood’s golden couples of the late ’90s, marrying in 1998 after meeting on the set of Gattaca. They split in 2003 amid rumors of infidelity and finalized their divorce in 2005, leaving Maya to grow up between two A-list households—and, apparently, some very memorable advice.

In Jay Glennie’s behind-the-scenes book The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Hawke recalled her first audition with the director:

“I knew that Quentin was going to be there, and I have known him my whole life. But, of course, in the room that day, he was very different, you know? He wasn’t, like, kooky Uncle Quentin—he was in serious mode.”

That’s right: she literally grew up knowing Tarantino as “Uncle Quentin.” Which makes her mom’s warning even funnier, and just a little unsettling. It’s one thing to have a signature visual motif; it’s another when that motif could double as a WikiFeet page.

Even Uma Thurman herself once addressed the foot rumors in a 2004 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

When asked about Tarantino’s alleged fetish, she said:

“I think you should definitely bring it up with him. You should spend the entire interview talking to him about his potential foot fetish.”

It’s the sort of deflection only a true professional (and survivor of Kill Bill’s infamous car crash stunt) could deliver with a smile. Thurman was seriously injured during that scene, a moment that strained her relationship with Tarantino for years, which makes her current ability to joke about his quirks all the more impressive.

Tarantino, meanwhile, continues to pretend it’s all just a cinematic coincidence.

In a 2021 British GQ interview, he said:

“I don’t take it seriously. There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it, and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

A bold defense, considering no one remembers Vertigo for its pedicure shots.

Still, the internet can’t decide if Maya’s mom was being funny, protective, or just subtly calling out Hollywood’s creepiest open secret.

u/mixmasterADD/Reddit

u/Healthy-Educator-280/Reddit

u/No_Pianist5264/Reddit

u/Imtheflamingoqueen/Reddit

u/rutfilthygers/Reddit

u/Tanuki0/Reddit

@kimberlypworrell/Instagram

@basshuskies/Instagram

@kt.nergdron/Instagram

@gab.lab.martins/Instagram

@nateydj/Instagram

@goodhangwithamy/Instagram

As for Maya Hawke, she’s doing just fine post-Tarantino. She’s fresh off voicing the character “Anxiety” in Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which shattered records to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Reflecting on that emotional experience, she told Poehler:

“I think with, like, the joy-anxiety relationship, it taught me a lot about showing love to that part of myself. And that is all, actually, a way to calm it down: inviting it into the conversation.”

And yes, that’s the same Amy Poehler who plays Joy, so their on-mic therapy session hit especially hard.

Hawke continued:

“I’ve had so many people feel so seen by it and, like, little kids feel so seen by it—and it helped them understand their brain better.”

You can watch the full Good Hang episode with Poehler and Hawke here, equal parts therapy session, comedy hour, and Hollywood family folklore:

- YouTubeGood Hang with Amy Poehler

While Quentin Tarantino may still be the undisputed champion of cinematic soles, Hawke clearly has both feet on the ground—and firmly in her shoes, thank you very much. It turns out that her mother's advice operates on multiple levels: keep your shoes on, maintain clear boundaries, and never underestimate Hollywood's ability to transform a footnote into a full-blown fetish scandal.

