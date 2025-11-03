Skip to content

Blue States Are Taking A Page Out Of Trump's Playbook With Alerts About SNAP Benefits

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ethan Hawke Shares Important Lesson He Learned From Robin Williams On Set Of 'Dead Poets Society'

Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Hawke recounted how he learned about the power of improvisation by watching Williams on the set of the 1989 film, since he "didn't do the script."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 03, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Actor Ethan Hawke has become a Hollywood legend in his own right, but his career started with being a child actor learning from the greats, like Robin Williams.

The two co-starred in Dead Poets Society, one of the greatest films of the 1980s. It was a breakout role for Hawke and one that solidified Williams as a dramatic actor after a career mostly focused on comedy.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Hawke described how he got to see exactly why Williams was so adept at spanning those two genres, and that it changed his own acting forever.

Hawke told the magazine that Williams leveraged his skills in comedic improvisation to make his performance as John Keating all the more vivid, something Hawke learned to adapt into his own performances.

Hawke told Vanity Fair:

"Robin Williams didn't do the script, and I didn't know you could do that."
"If he had an idea, he just did it. He didn't ask permission. And that was a new door that was opened to my brain, that you could play like that."

Hawke went on to explain that director Peter Weir ended up letting Williams go with his improvisations, even though he was not used to working that way, because of the way it honed the performance.

He explained:

"Peter liked it, as long as we still achieved the same goals that the script had."
"They had a very different way of working, but they didn't judge one another or resist one another. They worked with each other. That's exciting."
"That’s when you get at the stuff of what great collaboration can do. You don’t have to be the same — you don’t have to hate somebody for being different than you are."
"And then the collective imagination can become very, very powerful, because the movie becomes bigger that one person’s point of view. it’s containing multiple perspectives."

You could certainly say that's exactly what happened in Dead Poets Society, a film that has made an indelible mark on generations of people despite never being any kind of blockbuster.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Hawke said that watching Weir and Williams' collaboration was a huge learning experience as well.

"[Weir] thought about making movies with real discipline."
"And I'm watching him direct Robin Williams — not an easy thing to do, because Robin was a comic genius, but dramatic acting was still new to Robin at that time."
"Watching that relationship in the room — I was four feet away while they were talking about performance — that was something you don't unsee."

On social media, fans of both actors were fascinated and touched by Hawke's tribute to Williams.





Hawke would go on to become perhaps best known for his work with director Richard Linklater in the Before Sunrise trilogy and, later, Boyhood, films that are all often assumed to be improvised because of the natural way the performances unfold.

But Linklater has confirmed many times that he doesn't allow improvisation on set, which is a testament to Linklater's writing and directing as well as Hawke's acting.

Knowing how much he learned about improvisation from Williams on the Dead Poets Society set, it's easy to see Williams' mark on some of Hawke's own iconic performances.

Yet another item to add to Robin Williams' long list of legacies during his legendary career.

Latest News

Ted Cruz; Marjorie Taylor Greene
Political News

Ted Cruz Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Becoming 'Very Liberal'—And People Can Not

Screenshot of Billie Eilish
Political News

Billie Eilish Calls On Billionaires To 'Give Your Money Away' Before Announcing Huge Donation Of Her Own

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Roasted After Sharing Quote Praising Him For Winning 'His First Nobel Prize'—And Yeah, Nope

Tekedra Mawakana (L), Co-CEO, Waymo, and Kirsten Korosec (R)
Science

CEO predicts society accepts robot death

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Prince Harry and Hasan Minhaj
@hasanminhaj/TikTok

Prince Harry Had The Perfect Response When Asked If He Can Do An American Accent—And It Was Actually Pretty Good

Americans are fascinated by hearing people from other countries "drop" their accents and emulate an American one.

For example, it's always interesting to see a British or Australian actor in a movie where they're portraying an American character, but while they might veil their natural accent, they sometimes emulate an American accent from a different part of the country than what would make sense for their character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mallory McMorrow; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic Senate Candidate Blasts Trump Administration With Reality Check Over Their Withholding Of SNAP Funding

If you ask pretty much any conservative, they will tell you that the government shutdown and all its blowback is entirely the Democrats' fault.

This includes the cancellation of SNAP benefits, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program previously known as "food stamps," beginning in November, which will cut off access to food to millions of people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett/YouTube

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Takedown About 'Loser' Trump Not Getting A Third Term—And We're Cheering

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump spent much of the week on a trip to Asia to address Asian representatives before the beginning of the 2025 Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

On the way, Trump stopped in Malaysia and Japan—where his behavior drew widespread concern and mockery—before landing in Busan to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and pick up some new golden swag for his collection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Usha Vance and JD Vance
Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

J.D. Vance Faces Backlash After Saying He Hopes His Wife Usha Will Be 'Moved' To Convert To Christianity

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after he said during a Turning Point USA event that he hopes his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, who is the daughter of Telugu-speaking Indian Hindu immigrants who hail from Andhra Pradesh, will convert to Christianity someday and "see things the same way" that he does.

A woman in the audience had the opportunity to ask Vance how he squares having a Hindu wife and mixed-race children with his anti-immigration rhetoric, a nod to the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown that is tearing families across the country apart.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young girl sitting at the edge of a pier.
a woman sits on the end of a dock during daytime staring across a lake
Photo by Paola Chaaya on Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Painful Sentence Someone's Ever Said To Them

In an effort to get children to stop using physical violence against one another, they are often instructed to "use [their] words".

Of course, words run no risk of putting people in the hospital, or landing them in a cast.

Keep ReadingShow less