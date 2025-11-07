Skip to content

AOC Reveals Why She Thinks MTG Is Actually On A 'Revenge Tour' Against Her Fellow Republicans

George Santos Announced He's Leaving New York After Mamdani's Win—And The Responses Are Brutal

Screenshot of George Santos; Zohran Mamdani
@MrSantosNY/X; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The disgraced former Republican Congressman shared a video reacting to Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election, indicating that he's making good on his threat to leave the city—and critics pounced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 07, 2025
Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos was widely mocked after he announced he will leave New York City now that Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral election.

Mamdani has sent shockwaves around the world with his win; an unapologetic democratic socialist, he took on the establishment and won despite months of Islamophobic and racist attacks from the right-wing.

The news is horrible to Santos, whose political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. Santos has been soapboxing significantly since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence last month.

He posted a video to X in which he said:

"What bothers me is when people play stupid games and win stupid prizes and then wonder what happened? It's infuriating because politics and elections are a mathematical [and] simple equation and unfortunately for New York, we ignored math."

This claim is untrue because Mamdani won more than 50 percent of the vote, making it impossible for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, his main opposition, to win the election.

Nevertheless, Santos added:

"Cuomo was by a far a flawed candidate, a terrible human being, but much better than what we've just landed ourselves with. I'd rather the evil I know than the evil I don't want to know. I'm sorry if anyone feels offended, hurt, but I'm sorry if the truth hurts." ...
"I'm really sorry for New Yorkers that [Republican candidate] Curtis Sliwa couldn't see what we all saw months ago and begged him to consider to put himself aside and put the city first."
"Good luck, New York. It was nice knowing you. After 37 years, I’m out.”

You can see his video below.

People were all too happy to give Santos the push out the door he needs.


A few weeks ago, Santos threatened to leave New York City over fears it will become "dangerous" in the event of a Mamdani win.

Santos claimed Mamdani winning the election would be "a risk I am unwilling to take now that I want to start growing my family.”

The response to his post was pretty similar to the one he's received now; no one was particularly sad about that considering Santos won't commit to paying back the hundreds of thousands of dollars he stole from victims of his financial schemes.

Meanwhile, prosecutors on Long Island—which Santos once represented—have not ruled out filing local charges against him. The Nassau County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on whether any specific investigations are underway or what potential state charges might be under consideration.

Screenshots from @gianna.wulff's TikTok video
Influencer Reveals How 'Narcissist Mom' Upstaged Her Gender Reveal With A 'Prank'—And Yikes

Screenshot of man collapsing and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. preparing to walk out
RFK Jr. Dragged For Bolting Out Of Oval Office The Moment A Man Collapsed During Press Briefing

Donald Trump; Screenshot of WalMart's 2025 Thanksgiving meal
Trump Brutally Fact-Checked After Boasting That Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Dinner' Is Cheaper Than Last Year

Person in a hospital bed
Times People Saw Someone Almost Die Due To Their Own Actions

