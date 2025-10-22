Sean Hannity Asked George Santos If He'll Pay Back Money He Stole—And His Answer Says It All

The narrative that the epitome of every person's life was getting married and having kids has been waning as both marriage and birth rates drop. Some now believe that not having kids leads to a higher overall quality of life and financial flexibility.

Reddit user Fit-Distribution677 asked:

"Married people who are DINKS (Double Income, No Kids) how’s life?"

Existential Dread

"Got a new bigger apartment, so that’s good."

"Hit with a tidal wave of existential dread, so that’s bad."

~ albinorhino215

Exhausted

"I’m exhausted all the time."

"I have absolutely zero concept of how people could ever do this AND be parents."

~ MartyCH85

Sleeping In

"It's fine."

"I like sleeping in on weekends and going places with my wife."

~ OldStDick

Vet Bills

"Good."

"Very good."

"Vet bills are expensive tho."

~ LittleOrphanAnavar

Thanks

"I mean minus the world outside.... our lives are great."

"Very happy and fulfilled."

"Very weird times. Like my personal life is great currently. I have a career I love. We are doing well financially. Marriage is great. Friendships are great. I am genuinely the happiest I've been in my entire life with where my life is."

"But I am just filled with a constant feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop with everything else going on in the world."

Thanks for asking."

~ Throw_Me_Away8834

Rent & Work

"I give thanks every Saturday that I can sleep in."

I honestly don't know how you parents do it. We are basically not saving any money, and while we do have some luxuries, I can't fathom being able to afford kids."

"I'm very anxious about our lives as we get older. It looks very much like we'll rent and work until we die."

~ Existing-Parsnip1596

Unaffordable

"Whenever we got asked when we were having kids and responded with the fact that kids are too expensive, we always get told that you just figure out how to afford them."

"Like what? We grew up being told to not have them if you can’t afford them, now the same people are like just figure it out."

"Nah, we don’t want to work 3 jobs just so a quarter of our income can go to childcare."

~ AgentInkling99

Doggo

"Pretty nice man. Chillin' with my dog."

"Just bought a pool."

"I am absolutely burned out on 'what’s for dinner?' I can’t imagine having kids and dealing with that non stop every day."

~ WinterFamiliar9199

Awesome!

"Honestly it is awesome. We have no kids and no pets with pretty good pto so we can go anywhere and do pretty much anything we want."

"We went on a 2 week last minute trip to Mexico and there was very little planning necessary. It took like an hour to book the flight and schedule pto and that was it."

"We do little weekend trips on the fly, but most of all it is so peaceful."

"If I want to sleep in on the weekends I can. We openly leave hazards out. I like to make stuff and I can leave paint thinner, tools etc... out and it is no big deal."

"We got mice a few winters ago and we put poison absolutely everywhere because there are no pets or kids to worry about."

"Life is just much much easier. We can both change our work schedule on the fly if necessary."

~ Mean-Impress2103

Safe Space

"We became the safe place for our family to land when things come up. That’s a good feeling coming from an unstable childhood."

"But yeah, vet bills are expensive."

~ ceramia

Reaffirmed

"I want kids less and less every year."

"We just got back from Portola music festival and had such a blast."

"And it was great to have a few days to recover without having to do childcare."

~'pumpkin_pasties

Solid

"My wife and I are both in Tech, working at Microsoft. No kids, just a cat."

"Things are pretty solid... No debt, nice cars, big house, no financial worries. Any time we want to do something (within reason) we can."

"Any time we want to buy something (within reason) we can. We can experiment with hobbies without worry. Even relatively expensive ones."

"We don't waste money, we invest a ton, but it's a massive change since we both grew up lower middle class."

~ CyberBill

Fab

"So good."

"Except for the fear of doing the age 80-90 decade alone. I say this because I very much hope I die at 90."

"Other than that, FAB."

~ No_Summer1874

Back to Bed

"It’s great. My husband woke up and went to the driving range."

"I woke up and fed the cats, then went back to bed."

~ spocket602

What Have We Learned?

"Key takeaways of this thread:

"• Life as a DINK is great"

"• They travel a lot"

"• 90% have cats"

~ shakazoulu

"hey, some of us have cats AND dogs"

~ UnsharpenedSwan

"I also really want a horse, but that's further down the line."

~ helpyobrothaout

Whether life is better without kids depends on the individual.

People who want children should have them; people who don't shouldn't be pressured to. That's probably the best outcome for everyone.