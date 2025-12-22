Far-Right Activist Dragged After Sharing Photo Of His Young Sons Looking At Christmas Shrine To Trump

However, many places of work or industries have some "secrets" that might very well interest the population at large.

Information that could even go so far as to change people's entire lives.

A recent Redditor was curious to learn about industry secrets that should be known by the public, leading them to ask:

"What's a secret from your job that we should know?"

Some People Do Actually Want You To Succeed

"Lending."

"This is not really a secret, but few people outside of the industry know for some odd reason when it should be common public knowledge."

"If you are ever behind on payments or know you will be with the next one, call in."

"Banks do not want to take your car."

"They do not want to take you home."

"It is in their best interest for everyone to finish out their loan."

"Banks have entire teams who's only job is to keep you in your home/car and get you to the finish line of your loan."

"There are ways to hold payments, to modify loans, etc."

"To keep you put."

"If there are issues with say COVID, mass firings in DC, natural disasters."

"There are programs for backed loans (VA, USDA, FHA) where payments can stop for a bit."

"If you don't think you can do payments ever, consider a surrender."

"A deed in lieu of foreclosure, short sale, etc are things they can help you out with as well."

"You never want to proverbially stick your head in the sand and ignore things."- jimfish98

Taking People Down Seldom Gets You The Upgrade

"Flight attendant/former gate agent here.. if a flight is oversold and they discuss having to bump you to a later flight, you are entitled to 4x the amount of your ticket."

"Not a travel voucher, an actual check."

"Versus volunteering to take a later flight, where they give you the travel voucher (knowing that a majority of people don’t actually claim them within the allotted timeframe)."

"It’s bullsh*t that they can legally oversell flights, but they do have to pay you out AND still get you there."

"P.S. Please be nice to the poor agents rebooking you."

"They didn’t make this policy and are getting very underpaid to have to enforce it bc of their greedy employer."

"Being nice to them can definitely help you get extra hook-ups."- Snoo-40735

Eyes On The Road!

"There are SO many people that come to our clinic with very obvious dementia that are still driving."

"I cannot tell you how many people I’ve seen that are unable to draw a clock who drove 20+ miles on the highway to get to our office."

"Please make sure to drive defensively because you never know who you’re driving next to."- suck_ulent

Fine! Or Not Fine!

"It’s common practice in the Pharma industry to pay daily fines instead of following the law."

"Fines cap out way below the cost to fix some stuff, so they just budget for an extra $100k per day."- Soulfighter56

Who Saw This Coming?



"The markup on eyeglass frames is 250-300%."

"That is the industry standard."- rosesforthemonsters

Ever Wonder Where Your Hard-Earned Money Goes?...

"Many country clubs buy cheap food and pass it off as something premium."

"And because they are private, they do not get inspected by the health department."

"I have seen some seriously nasty/disgusting practices working two decades in various fancy country clubs."- dirtymoney

Never A Bad Idea To Keep A Record



"Keep all the syllabi from your college courses."

"If you ever decide to do another degree or if you decide to transfer, the syllabi can help prove that a course should 'count' for transfer if the new university rejects it initially."

"Just put them in a folder on your computer somewhere or in your backup and leave them there."

"You don't know what you will do in 5-10 years or more, and this will help you save money and time if you do ever go back to school."- innocuousfigdream

Don't Be Too Blinded By Grief

"Cremation urns are marked up 300+% at funeral homes."

"You can buy your own for a fraction of the cost, and it’s coming from the same place."

"Same with caskets."- Aromatic_Ad_3312

Reporting For Duty!

"I’m a court reporter."

"I type in a different language on a different keyboard called a steno machine that costs $5000+, and the steno language is translated in real time on my $4500 software."

"The technology behind creating a legal transcript is un-f*cking-real."

"As a court reporter, I can hear the difference between testimony and colloquy and format my document as I write to put in all the proper indentations and label all the speakers."

"It’s basically embedding coding into a document while I’m also processing every word I hear IRL at 200+ words per minute."

"Not many people know that the questioning lawyer turning his head to speak to the judge warrants a different speaker designation for the same person."

"Steno is shorter than typing on a qwerty keyboard because I can type entire phrases in one stroke."

"The line below is 4 strokes in steno whereas it’s 66 characters if you type it on a qwerty keyboard—that includes punctuation and spaces too because you need to type those."

"Q. Okay. As you sit here today you don’t remember what you said?"

"STKPWHROBG / SKPWEUTS / KPWORPL / WHAUPD = Q. Okay. / As you sit here today / you don’t remember / what you said?"

"I depress all those gibberish letters down at the same time on my keyboard making each entire phrase one stroke, thus making it shorter and faster to write, and that’s how a court reporter can write 200+ words a minute."

"The periods, spaces and question mark are all coded into my dictionary and the software itself."

"I can control the software from my machine and never touch my computer."

"Unfortunately, AI records only what it hears. It’s not thinking or picking up context or nuance as it’s recording."

"How many times have you watched a video with auto-generated captions and the caption has the completely wrong word?"

"AI won’t be taking my job any time soon."

"The quickest, most intelligent computer on Earth is the human brain."- just_peachy_03

Best To Stay Ahead Of The Game...



"I do Collison repair (auto body) and a surprising number of people don't realize that wrecking your car and THEN getting insurance after the fact to try getting it repaired is insurance fraud, and you can go to jail for that."

"Also, if repairs run longer than expected, it's almost always because parts didn't show up, but we'll also blame parts not showing up even if it's just because our painter is an idiot and works 2 or three days a week."- needtimeforplay1

And This Isn't A Health Code Violation?

"To this day, the restaurant industry does not have sick days like normal, and awareness needs to be raised."

"Most restaurants are staffed so low today that team leaders end up working sick all the time as they have no one who will cover."-mrblackc

"How Surprising," said No One...

"Fedex does not track your package with any accuracy."- Strainonthegame

But It Might Get You To The Hospital Faster



"Taking an ambulance will not get you seen quicker in the ER."

"I have taken many people to the lobby."- These_Speech_9366

Understaffing Affects Everyone

"Patients 'fall through the cracks' and doctors often forget to put in orders, leading to procedures and treatments (I work in oncology) being unnecessarily delayed."

"Literally a matter of life and death but because the patient population is so high and the doctor/nurse to patient ratio is so skewed, things get missed all the time."

"Scary to think about."- Askfslfjrv

At Least They're Honest!

"I work in IT, I have no idea how I got this far (4 Years) from just googling the answers or copying from a colleague each time."- IAMAUNIT54321

No one really knows the true goings on at an office or workplace.

Though it's safe to say that anyone who's even had a passing experience in any of these industries might now change their approach to dealing with them.

And being bumped off a flight might not seem like the worst idea anymore...