Far-Right Activist Dragged After Sharing Photo Of His Young Sons Looking At Christmas Shrine To Trump

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec raised eyebrows after sharing a photo his wife had earlier shared of his young sons standing in front of a Lego portrait of President Donald Trump decked out for Christmas at the White House—a picture that drew comparisons to North Korea.
Earlier this month, First Lady Melania Trump debuted as part of this year's Christmas decorations a Lego depiction of Trump that appears to recreate his White House portrait.
In the Green Room, typically reserved for intimate receptions, two Lego portraits have been set in the window, depicting Trump and former President George Washington. Even the wreaths hanging above these imaginative pieces are adorned with bright red Lego ribbon accents.
The Posobiecs took their sons to see the new White House decor, and Tanya Posobiec shared a photo of her two sons standing in front of the Trump portrait—a picture that looks straight out of North Korea, where the Kim family's all-pervasive cult of personality decrees that citizens show their reverence to the totalitarian regime by hanging portraits of Dear Leader in their homes.
In response to his wife's photo, Posobiec retweeted it to his own followers and wrote:
"What it's all about."
You can see his post and the image below.
@realTantaTay/X
People were very creeped out by the display—and swiftly criticized both parents.
The First Lady claimed in a press release that this year's Christmas decorations were inspired by "the joys, challenges, and frequent motion derived from motherhood and business."
She urged Americans to "celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us," adding that "after all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities."
Something tells us nobody ever told Mrs. Trump—let alone any of the president's supporters—that the Bible has quite a bit to say about worshipping false idols, Kim or not.