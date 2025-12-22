Skip to content

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Far-Right Activist Dragged After Sharing Photo Of His Young Sons Looking At Christmas Shrine To Trump

Jack Posobiec; Donald Trump
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Conservative activist Jack Posobiec shared a photo his wife tweeted on X of his young sons standing in front of a Lego portrait of President Trump decked out for Christmas at the White House—and it's giving North Korea vibes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 22, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec raised eyebrows after sharing a photo his wife had earlier shared of his young sons standing in front of a Lego portrait of President Donald Trump decked out for Christmas at the White House—a picture that drew comparisons to North Korea.

Earlier this month, First Lady Melania Trump debuted as part of this year's Christmas decorations a Lego depiction of Trump that appears to recreate his White House portrait.

In the Green Room, typically reserved for intimate receptions, two Lego portraits have been set in the window, depicting Trump and former President George Washington. Even the wreaths hanging above these imaginative pieces are adorned with bright red Lego ribbon accents.

The Posobiecs took their sons to see the new White House decor, and Tanya Posobiec shared a photo of her two sons standing in front of the Trump portrait—a picture that looks straight out of North Korea, where the Kim family's all-pervasive cult of personality decrees that citizens show their reverence to the totalitarian regime by hanging portraits of Dear Leader in their homes.

In response to his wife's photo, Posobiec retweeted it to his own followers and wrote:

"What it's all about."

You can see his post and the image below.


The Posobiec boys in front of a Lego Trump portrait @realTantaTay/X

People were very creeped out by the display—and swiftly criticized both parents.




The First Lady claimed in a press release that this year's Christmas decorations were inspired by "the joys, challenges, and frequent motion derived from motherhood and business."

She urged Americans to "celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us," adding that "after all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities."

Something tells us nobody ever told Mrs. Trump—let alone any of the president's supporters—that the Bible has quite a bit to say about worshipping false idols, Kim or not.

Latest News

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the last time audiences saw Captain America before his unexpected return was teased for Avengers: Doomsday.
Celebrities

Marvel Just Confirmed That Chris Evans Is Returning For 'Avengers: Doomsday'—And Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Gavin Newsom; Sean Duffy
Political News

Gavin Newsom Hits Sean Duffy With Blunt Factcheck After Duffy Tries To Take Credit For New Infrastructure Grants

Stephen and Katie Miller
Political News

Stephen Miller's Wife Ripped After She Shades CBS Reporter Who Cried Foul Over Spiked '60 Minutes' Segment

Sean Strickland; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA UFC Fighter Shares Brutal Reason Why He Has No Interest In Fighting At White House Event

More from News/political-news

Jasmine Crockett; JD Vance
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Caylo Seals/Getty Images

Jasmine Crockett Gives JD Vance Blunt Reality Check After He Tries To Mock Her 'Street Girl Persona'

Texas Republican Jasmine Crockett hit back at Vice President JD Vance after he criticized her "street girl persona" during an appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

Speaking on stage, Vance mocked Crockett's ambitions to join the Senate—she recently launched a campaign—and received supportive "boos" from the conservative crowd when he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
A group of people in medical scrubs walking down a hallway
group of doctors walking on hospital hallway
Photo by Luis Melendez on Unsplash

Healthcare Workers Share The Common Medical Myths That Drive Them Crazy

It's safe to say the majority of people have a somewhat romanticized view of medicine, largely owing to soap operas or prime time medical dramas.

Others have an equally skewed, if somewhat sadder, grasp on medicine, after being raised to fear or not trust doctors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj
Turning Point USA

Nicki Minaj Awkwardly Calls JD Vance An 'Assassin' While Speaking To Erika Kirk—And Nicki's Reaction Is All Of Us

Rapper Nicki Minaj had quite the awkward moment at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend after she attempted to compliment Vice President JD Vance by calling him an "assassin" before realizing her error.

That's a significant blunder from the newly-minted MAGA performer, considering she said these words while talking to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, whose husband, far-right activist Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at a college event in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man writing on paper with a pen
man writing on paper
Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

People Share Secrets From Their Jobs That Everyone Should Know

No matter your profession, no workplace is without some element of office gossip.

Juicy as this may be between co-workers, the information spread has little consequence outside the walls of the office or workplace.

Keep ReadingShow less
Timothee Chalamet; EsDeeKid
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; EsDeeKid/YouTube

Timothée Chalamet Cheekily Responds To Rumors He's Viral UK Rapper With New Music Video

Is actor Timothée Chalamet actually who he says he is? Or is he secretly a masked rapper from the United Kingdom?

The answer may seem obvious but it's a legitimate mystery on the internet, and the lengths Chalamet has gone to to dispel the rumors are only making people more suspicious!

Keep ReadingShow less