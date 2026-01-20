Colin Jost Offers Hilarious Take On Zoe Saldaña Surpassing Scarlett Johansson As Highest-Grossing Actor

This might seem like setting the bar too low, but in today's world, there's nothing more "green flag" than a man cheering on his wife rather than feeling emasculated or threatened by her being more successful than he is.
The perfect example is Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, who married Marvel's Scarlett Johansson back in October 2020.
In July 2025, Johansson was named the highest-grossing female actor, and Colin used the opportunity to joke about his own acting career, pointing out that she was much more successful than he was.
Jost joked at the time:
"When you think about it, combined, me and her are probably one of the top couples at the box office ever."
"She's probably doing a little bit more of that lifting, but combined, you know what I mean?"
"That could be a huge record, too!"
But this week, Jost completed the "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live opposite Michael Che to discuss President Trump being gifted the Nobel Peace Prize, updates on Minneapolis, and hilariously, Jost's wife's status as the highest-grossing actor.
Apparently, Johansson has been surpassed by Zoe Saldaña, who starred in Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Emilia Pérez. According to the Weekend Update, Johansson is grossing at 15.4 billion dollars, while Saldaña is at 15.5 billion dollars.
When the promptor displayed the numbers, Jost was quick to come up with a funny solution.
"Okay, well, let's see what happens if you include the box office from Scarlett's husband's movies."
Jost's top films include the live-action edition of Tom and Jerry, How to Be Single, and Coming to America 2, not to mention his time on Saturday Night Live.
But rather hilariously, his humor did not work in his favor. After he made his joke, Johansson's figure dipped from 15.4 billion to 15.1 billion dollars.
Jost could not keep a straight face:
"It went down?!"
You can watch Jost's "Weekend Update" segment here:
The skit made its way over to the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Redditors were tickled by his reaction.
"I like that he can make fun of himself for being less successful than his wife instead of feeling emasculated by it. It’s so gross when men can’t handle being less successful." - rawrkristina
"Supportive is the only way to be when you’re married to women like Scarlet Johansson and Zoe Saldaña."
"Any man who can’t have this attitude could never get or keep a woman like these two." - Maditen
"He honestly has such a great sense of humor. He is constantly the butt of the joke on Weekend Update and has fun with each joke." - pppogman
"I love it when male celebs are like this; totally building up their partners. Tom Holland and Travis Kelce are two others. It sets such a good example. (Not that celebrities need to be role models necessarily, but you know what I mean)." - sharkwithglasses
"So good, LOL Always Important to know what you bring to a relationship!" - OK_Humor368
"He's so hot for this joke." - SeaFlounder8437
"Genuinely laughed at this. He's a good human bean." - ExtremeComedian4027
"He is the whole package." - Ynneb82
"Yeah, he's a pretty household name at this point, all on his own, but his career is peanuts compared to hers. Hell, even her nickname is a household name. It's cool that he's into that." - fire2day
Between his acting career and his work on Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost is doing quite well for himself, but it's fabulous that he can look at Johansson's career and success and celebrate it with her, rather than feel threatened by it.
Too many people play the comparison game and discover too late that comparison is the thief of joy, or in this case, good comedy!