Woman's Hack For How To Find The Sweetest Oranges At The Grocery Store Is Both Hilarious And Helpful

Dem Senator Gives Trump's Agriculture Secretary Epic Challenge After Her Bonkers Claim About Cheap Meal Costs

Kirsten Gillibrand; Screenshot of Brooke Rollins
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; News Nation

After Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins defended her claim that Americans can have a full meal for around $3, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand challenged Rollins to put her money where her mouth is.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 21, 2026
New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand challenged Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to put her money where her mouth is after Rollins defended her claim that Americans can have a full meal for around $3.

Last week, Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the latest Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rising 0.7% in December. Some staples climbed far faster. Beef, which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she unveiled this month, increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Rollins insisted the government is not asking the American people to spend more money on their diets even as they contend with the rising cost of living.

She offered the following sad suggestion for a meal:

"While we're asking Americans to reconsider what they're eating, are we asking Americans, especially those living on the margins, to spend more on their diet? And the answer to that is no."
“We’ve run over a thousand simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing. And so, there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

You can hear what she said in the video below

Rollins' remarks triggered significant backlash—and now she's doubling down, as evidenced by what she told News Nation:

"We had run almost 1,000 simulations, and between $3 and $4 is a fair number if you can have access to that food. So just about an hour ago I saw new numbers that were run: a full day, meaning 3 full square meals and a snack, is about $15.64."
"We'll be talking more about that in the coming days and weeks. Part of me sort of cringed at the criticism that I got because it wasn't what I meant. I grew up with a single mom in a small town and I never meant to be flippant."
"But I also think that the left or those that were attacking me know that this is an issue that 90 percent of Americans agree on. It is one nobody's done anything about until this administration and it is one where I believe we will change the trajectory of our country by changing the health of our country."
"I'm really proud of that."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Rollins' comments soon caught Gillibrand's attention and the lawmaker took to X to challenge her claim:

"Ok, run the simulation for us yourself. I challenge Secretary Rollins to eat three meals a day on 15 dollars. Show the American people."

You can see her post below.

People are eager to see this happen—and have also criticized Rollins' remarks.



We're waiting, Madame Secretary.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, where the future Mother of Dragons first learned to command both power and Dothraki.
Russell T. Davies; Shane and Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry'
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum
Ashton Kutcher during the photocall of FX's thriller series The Beauty at the Hotel de la Ville.
