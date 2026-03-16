Michael B. Jordan Took His Oscar To In-N-Out Burger To Celebrate His Best Actor Win—And It's Everything

It's a cool experience to watch the various awards shows throughout the winter months and see which celebrities will be recognized for their hard work. But it's especially rewarding when a celebrity is super humble.

This year, for his dual role in Sinners, Michael B. Jordan received his first Oscar nomination. Competing with Ethan Hawke, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothée Chalamet, Jordan also received his first win.

In his acceptance speech, Jordan addressed his supportive parents as well as the impressive history of Black male actors who came before him, like Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, and Forest Whitaker, among others.

Jordan addressed the audience:

"Thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career."

"I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that, because you guys bet on me."

You can watch Jordan's acceptance speech here:

@revolt ACADEMY AWARD WINNER MICHAEL B. JORDAN 🏆 MBJ wins the Oscar for “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his incredible work in “Sinners” 🖤 #michaelbjordan #sinners #oscars

But Jordan's incredible evening did not end there.

To continue the celebration, Jordan went to In-N-Out Burger with his friends and family. He was caught on photo and video smiling, holding his Oscar, and gathering orders for his loved ones at the counter.

Fans of Jordan found this to be incredibly humbling and the perfect way to celebrate.

























After enjoying his dinner, Jordan moved on to Vanity Fair's annual hosting of the Oscars after-party to appear on the red carpet among his fellow celebrities.

In some of the photographs taken on the red carpet, Jordan appears smiling and kissing his award.

In-N-Out Burger has a long history of hosting celebrities after receiving their big wins at the annual Oscars, including none other than Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Sarah Paulson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

It's touching that not only did Jordan address his family heritage in his speech, as well as the actors who came before him whose shoes he aims to fill, and more, but he also continued a fun and humbling tradition of enjoying a place that his fans enjoy and remembering where he came from.