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Taylor Swift Brought Her VHS Copy Of 'Toy Story' To The 'Toy Story 5' Premiere To Have The Cast Sign It—And We're Obsessed

Taylor Swift; 'Toy Story 5' cast: Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee
Kevin Mazur/TAS Rights Management/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Disney/Getty Images

Pop icon Taylor Swift showed up to the Toy Story 5 premiere with her VHS tape of Toy Story in tow—and she didn't waste any time getting the cast to sign it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Fans have said since the beginning of her career that Taylor Swift is one of us, with the same big heart and interests she would have if she hadn't found stardom.

For those who remain unconvinced, the Toy Story 5 premiere might just do the trick.

Swift was invited along with many other celebrities and influencers to the red carpet premiere of Toy Story 5, which featured its full cast, Disney's costumed characters, and endless nostalgia wound tightly into the franchise.

While at the premiere, Swift tentatively approached the cast, Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), and Joan Cusack (Jesse) all standing together, before showing them the original VHS tape of the first Toy Story film that she's had since she was young.

The cast, especially Hanks, were clearly over the moon at this surprise, but what really made the moment even more touching was when she asked them to sign the cover of the VHS case.

In a photo, Hanks signs the VHS case while Cusack smiles at Swift. Conan O'Brien watches and smiles in the background, and Greta Lee is seen just out of frame.

Fans were touched by Swift's obvious love and nostalgia for the series, despite being famous herself.










This might seem over-the-top to some, but these films were produced during a lot of Millennials' formative years, transforming their outlook on friendship, loyalty, and their connection to stuffed toys and animatronics forever.

Clearly, Taylor Swift also had an excellent time.

Swift probably just fulfilled a lot of Millennials' dreams. Having an original VHS tape of a movie she grew up with, walking that particular red carpet, meeting so many of the core actors from the films, and getting their signatures? Such a full-circle moment!

Toy Story 5 will appear in theaters to general audiences on June 19, 2026, and will also be available to purchase and stream that day on Disney+.

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