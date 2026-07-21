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White House's Cringey Nickname For Trump's Upgrades To His New Air Force One Has Critics Sounding Off

Donald Trump standing before. Air Force One
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House's official X account announced on Monday that President Trump's new Air Force One would be taken out of service to be "maxed out"—and they even came up with a new nickname for the upgrading process.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The White House was widely mocked after announcing in a post on X that President Donald Trump's new Air Force One would be taken out of service to be "maxed out," giving the upgrading process a rather lame nickname.

The suffix "-maxxing" (or "-maxing") refers to trying to optimize or maximize a particular aspect of life, often to an obsessive or extreme degree.

Derived from the gaming term "max"—short for "maximize"—the expression gained popularity in online communities during the mid-2010s, particularly among young men. One of the earliest and most widely used examples is "looksmaxxing," which describes efforts to enhance one's physical appearance and perceived attractiveness through various methods.

The White House joined the trend by posting a photo of Trump standing on the steps of Air Force One with the caption "planemaxxing." It followed the image with the phrase, "Say less."

You can see the post below.


"Planemaxxing" post shared by the White House @TheWhiteHouse/X

The White House's "planemaxxing" post came shortly after Trump said the newly-acquired Air Force One would soon be "maxed out" with additional security upgrades. Speaking to reporters, he said the aircraft would be sent away for about a month to receive enhanced capabilities, repeatedly describing the process as having it "maxed out."

The comments followed weeks of scrutiny over the Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8, which entered service on July 1 and has since flown Trump to destinations including North Dakota and the NATO summit in Turkey.

According to reports, the Secret Service advised Trump to use the older Air Force One for his return from Turkey because of concerns about the newer jet's security features. The New York Times reported that the aircraft lacks some of the anti-missile defense systems installed on the existing presidential plane.

Whatever the reasons for the upgrade, people didn't think the White House's use of slang was cute—it was more cringe than anything else.




We have the most unserious group of people in charge of this country.

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