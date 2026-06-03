Hunter Biden Has Clapback For The Ages After MAGA Troll Casts Doubt That He's Actually Seven Years Sober

Hunter Biden had the perfect response to a MAGA troll who cast doubt on a video Biden posted celebrating his seven years of sobriety.

Biden has been open about his struggles with alcoholism and drug abuse throughout his life. President Joe Biden's critics have often used his son's history of addiction against him. However, the elder Biden has consistently supported his son and addressed the issue openly.

Earlier this week, Biden posted a video thanking "everybody who has messaged me today on seven years clean and sober," adding:

"I'm more proud of that than anything I've ever done in my life and I just want everybody to know that is still out there suffering, there's a way out and that way out is together."

"I'm so proud to be a part of this community and I'm just so grateful for all the love and support everybody has given me."

You can see his video below.

Then one social media poster who posts under the username @Boilers32 replied:

"Bullsh*t. That was your bag of coke in the White House."

You can see their response below.

@HunterBiden/X; @Boilers32/X

The poster was referencing a 2023 Washington Post report report about a “small bag of cocaine” that was discovered on the ground floor of the White House’s West Wing.

According to the report, the white powder was discovered near an area where White House visitors on guided tours are asked to leave their cellphones. The find prompted an investigation by the Secret Service and fueled a wave of speculation about who might have left the substance behind.

Much of the attention focused on Hunter Biden because of his widely publicized history of substance abuse, with then-candidate Donald Trump and others openly suggesting he was responsible despite no evidence to support their claim.

Hunter Biden showed that he has a sense of humor about his past drug habits, responding:

"“It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs.”

You can see his reply below.

@HunterBiden/X; @Boilers32/X

People loved the younger Biden's snappy response.





We're glad you're sober now, Hunter. Here's to many more years.