Drunk Mom Sparks Debate After Interrupting Son's Surprise Proposal At Wedding To Kiss Him

Some parents have a harder time letting go and watching their children grow up than others, and there are definitely some who take their struggles way too far.

Redditor BakerAffectionate242, for example, shared a video on the "TikTok Cringe" subReddit of a mom who clearly was not ready for her adult son to love any other woman than her.

Clearly, the adult son had coordinated efforts with his friends to prepare for the proposal, because at a friend's wedding, the bride posed as if she were about to throw her bouquet to a group of women eligible to be married. Then, instead of throwing it, she walked the bouquet to the group and handed it to her friend, who immediately started crying as they hugged each other.

The bride then took her friend by the shoulders and gently turned her around to face her boyfriend, who was already down on one knee behind her, holding a red ring box, open for her to see the ring inside.

What the man said in his proposal was unclear over the other sounds in the video, but before his girlfriend could even answer, a blonde woman rushed in between them and hugged and kissed the man, essentially sitting on his knee, while he still held out the ring box.

She then stood and held his face in her hands, holding her face very close to his and saying several things to him, before turning around and hugging his girlfriend.

As the girlfriend turned back to the adult man, the drunk woman clapped her hands, whooped, and jumped in place, looking out of place among the crowd.

The drunk woman then stood in between the couple as the girlfriend finally said yes, and she dramatically held her hands on both sides of her face as if she had a front row seat to a real-life soap opera.

The couple finally kissed, and while the crowd applauded, there was visible side-eye and awkwardness among the wedding attendees, too.

The most awkward part was that the drunk woman was the man's mother and his girlfriend's future mother-in-law.

Fellow Redditors were shocked by the video and the drunk mom's increasingly inappropriate behavior.

"It was so confusing because why was the blonde lady acting like she's the girlfriend?" - ellie_elysian

"As the son of a narcissist mother, I immediately knew what was happening. Mine insisted on more wedding dances than my wife... It’s always about them!" - PearsonBlues

"I literally thought I misunderstood the video and maybe the blonde lady had asked the other girl to hold the flowers, but then I saw her face and was like, 'What the f**k?! That’s his mom??' I thought they were making out for a minute." - venusdances

"That was a brief glimpse into what having this woman for a mother-in-law will be like. If she’s that over-the-top desperate to make her son’s proposal about her and him, imagine what having a baby would be like."

"The fact that he just laughed and let her do it really shows that it’s actually two red flags. One for his mom’s behavior and one for him allowing it." - vettechrockstar86

"That’s going to be a MIL (mother-in-law) from hell..." - Available_Bridge2134

"I thought the way she was kissing on him, it was some unrequited love sh*t... So gross to have at your wedding and to see in your future." - figfinartist

"This one made me physically recoil in cringe. I'll refrain from judgment about a proposal at a wedding if the bride/groom are okay with it, but holy lord, that was a LOT of mouth contact between two people, one of which isn't even in the proposal."

"Mom just couldn't resist being the first mouth to slobber on her poor son before the damn ring is even on the finger." - copypop

"At least it looks like the proposal was done with the bride's blessing, but yeesh. If I were that woman being proposed to, I would have VERY strong doubts about whether this could work." - Aggressive_Version

"If I didn't know better, I'd assume that the guy was proposing to the blonde one, or that the blonde one was really jealous and wanted to take him for herself. What nonsense." - MeaningMuted8964

"The whole thing would be a red flag for me."

"A public proposal puts the other person on the spot. On top of that, it's a proposal at someone else's wedding. Even if the bride and groom gave their blessings, it's still so weird. It puts the person in a position where they can't really say no."



"The mother is just the icing on a really alarming cake. But the icing is also really red and runny like something out of 'Carrie'..." - Diredr

The entirety of this proposal was just not a good look, though it had nothing to do with the couple and how they organized the proposal. Since the bride intentionally walked her bouquet over to the girlfriend, they clearly had her blessing to propose at her wedding reception.

But how the man's mother conducted herself, took over the proposal, and so dramatically became the center of attention for the proposal and the group of people watching, was deeply problematic.

Hopefully, her son will have the good sense to conduct a redo proposal in private so that he and his future wife can feel what it's like for all of the attention to be on them.