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Miss Utah Beauty Pageant Contestant Stuns Audience With Epic Dolly Parton Speed Painting As Her Special Talent

Shelby Springall
@shelby__dawn/TikTok

Miss Iron County Shelby Springall wowed the crowd with her speed painting of the "Jolene" singer with spray paint in 90 seconds as part of the beauty competition.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 15, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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The 2026 Miss Utah Competition was completed on June 20, and while Miss Iron County 2025-2026 Shelby Springall didn't win it all, she's still winning hearts with her can-do attitude, bubbly personality, and a very unique talent.

Since the competition was completed, Springall has taken to Instagram and TikTok to reflect on her experience as two-time winner of Miss Iron County and what it was like to compete this year in Miss Utah.

This week, she shared a special moment from the stage of the Miss Utah competition, during which all of the young women had to share a special talent that was unique to their personality and made them stand out from the crowd.

Springall is a self-taught artist, and when she came across TikToker @schuhknecht creating a speed painting of Michael Jackson, she knew that was a skill she wanted to learn, and when the competition called for a special talent, she knew the perfect subject to use for her time on the stage.

Taking to the stage in a hot pink, sequined jumpsuit with flared and fringed pantlegs and matching, sparkly boots and cowboy hat, Springall set the mood with a sped-up version of Dolly Parton's "9-to-5" while she created a painting of Parton.

The painting at first is unrecognizable as she adds squiggles around the edges, which turn out to be Parton's hair, but at the end, she takes a hot pink spray can, writes "Dolly" upside-down, and then spins the whole canvas on the stand, revealing the speed painting she'd been creating upside-down the whole time.

You can watch the video here:

@shelby__dawn

MISS UTAH 2026 TALENT!! ✨💕Oh how i LOVE being a speed painter. There’s nothing like watching a blank canvas turn into something meaningful in just 90 SECONDS. I couldn’t go without honoring my fellow sparkly blonde gal, @Dolly Parton . 💎✨ #missamerica #missutah #speedpaint #dollyparton

Springall also posted the video on Instagram, where she shared a little more behind-the-scenes of choosing her talent and, specifically, Dolly Parton.

Springall wrote:

"I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting since Miss Utah, and I realized I NEVER shared my talent?!"
"This speed painting was BY FAR one of my favorite moments from the entire week, and looking back, I’m just so proud of how it came together."
"When I started dreaming up this performance, I knew I wanted to paint someone who embodied kindness, generosity, and a little bit of sparkle… and I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to honor than Dolly Parton!"
"As one sparkly blonde to another, this piece meant so much to me, and getting to bring it to life on the Miss Utah stage is a moment I’ll never forget."
"I couldn’t let this one stay in my camera roll any longer."

You can see the post here:

Viewers were wowed by Springall's talent and the resulting painting.

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

@shelby.springall/Instagram

You can also get a closer look at the painting here:

This is one of those talents that really delivers, as it not only surprises audiences, but it keeps them talking long after the performance is done, making a far more lasting impression than some other talents might.

It's unclear if Springall will continue to compete, but with her attitude, she's sure to go far!

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