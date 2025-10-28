Skip to content

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Trump To IQ Test On National Television After Trump's Latest Cognitive Test Brag

Jimmy Kimmel; Donald Trump
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The late-night host invited Trump to compete in 'Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl' where he'd compete against AOC and Jasmine Crockett, who he said have low IQs.

Oct 28, 2025
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel invited President Donald Trump to compete in "Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl" so he can take a cognitive test to compete against Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after denigrating them for having "low IQ."

Trump criticized Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez in rambling remarks he made to reporters aboard Air Force One about how he would "love to" run in the next election—a clear violation of constitutional norms.

He then pivoted to attacking Democrats and bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, failing to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome:

"All I can tell you is we have a great group of people. They [Democrats] have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have AOC's low IQ. You give her an IQ test... Have her take the exams I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. They're cognitive tests."
"Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. I don't think Jasmine... the first couple of questions are easier. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know."
"When you get up to about five or six and then you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Kimmel responded to these remarks during last night's monologue on his program, noting that despite the White House's efforts to keep matters related to Trump's health on the downlow, Trump "revealed he had an MRI" during his last physical examination "and revealed he had a cognitive test which he aced of course much better than any dumb lady Democrat could."

Kimmel added:

"You know what? There's only one way to find out. Let’s do it on TV. Let’s put together the biggest and greatest IQ test of all time.”
"Donald Trump v. Jasmine Crockett. Crockett v. Tubs. And AOC! Let's make this happen, I'm serious. I'm willing to do whatever. I'll host it, I'll produce the whole thing, I'll pay for it."
“Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl, folks. Maybe we could make it the undercard before that UFC fight they’re having on the White House lawn. All proceeds go to fund the government. We seriously need to do this.”

Kimmel said he's "sure the president would win ... he's almost a doctor," referencing Trump's recent Truth Social post in which he warned pregnant women against taking Tylenol and advised when to get certain vaccines.

The crowd booed when he said "that is the president of the country and the people of Ireland cannot believe it," a nod to Ireland's recent election of Catherine Connolly, an independent backed by the country's left-wing, as the president of the country in a landslide victory.

You can hear what Kimmel said in the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

People loved Kimmel's idea—and expressed their concerns about Trump's behavior.


Jimmy Kimmel called him on his claims that he's so much smarter than AOC or Jasmine Crocket. Kimmel said he'll fund a national test-off between them and Trump on live TV using real IQ tests. I'm pretty sure Trump will be confused when he finds it contains different questions from a dementia test.
— Mr. Blabalino 🇳🇴🇺🇸💙 (@blabalino.com) 28 de octubre de 2025, 13:06

Screenshot of @katrineroberts4084's post @katrineroberts4084/YouTube

Trump claims that @aoc.bsky.social and @jasmineforus.bsky.social could not pass the 'IQ' test he just took (it was an easy test for dementia). As Jimmy Kimmel just said, let's settle this and have the three of them on TV taking the test. AOC & Crockett would wipe the floor with him.
— Silvija (still) stands with Ukraine (@svecrumba.bsky.social) 28 de octubre de 2025, 0:01

Screenshot of @kellieconnolly4642's post @kellieconnolly4642/YouTube

Screenshot of @patrickstreetet3085's post @patrickstreetet3085/YouTube

Screenshot of @arnoldwillis7685's post @arnoldwillis7685/YouTube

Screenshot of @islandmonbookie5817's post @islandmonbookie5817/YouTube

Screenshot of @Drew-bc7zj's post @Drew-bc7zj/YouTube

It's worth noting that Trump has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test."

MoCA was designed to assess different cognitive domains, including attention and concentration, executive functions, memory, language, visuoconstructional skills, conceptual thinking, calculations, and orientation.

The assessment's questions are simple and ask test subjects to demonstrate if they can remember five words. Cohen stressed that it is unimpressive that Trump can remember five words—namely “person, woman, man, camera, TV”—as Trump demonstrated at one point on live television.

Earlier this year, he told reporters that he's taken several cognitive tests because they're "not too tough for me to take," issuing his remarks in tandem with the release of his physical exam results. The results noted he received a perfect 30 out of 30 on the MoCA.

