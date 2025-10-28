Gavin Newsom Fires Back At Trump Over His Bonkers Misspelled Medical Advice

TikToker @britnixh91 was thrilled when she took her child to IHOP and noticed the kid's menu had a tutorial on how to draw that weird "S," aka the "Cool S" or "Millennial S" that we were all obsessed with back in the day.

Passing down cultural knowledge to the next generation, hooray! Hooray! Except for the devastating "fun fact" that was included along with it.

Under the "Millennial S" tutorial was written:

"Fun fact: The S Thing was really popular in the late 1900s!”

Excuse you, IHOP?!

Now listen, it's not like this is inaccurate. Gen X and Millennials WERE born in "the late 1900s," technically.

And it's great that IHOP is informing the children of the cultural touchstones like the "Cool S," which originated in ultra-cool stuff like 1970s New York City graffiti and the paintings of Jean Michel Basquiat, and is now so iconic it has its own Wikipedia page.

Thank you, IHOP, for exposing the children to the classics. HOWEVER.

Until very recently nobody would have EVER said "the 1900s" unless they meant the days when most people still got around in horse-drawn carriages and whatnot.

The Titanic sank in "the 1900s." World War I was in "the 1900s." We all tacitly agreed on this for ages until recently—and indoctrinating today's children to think it's normal to do otherwise is just mean!

Several people in the comments were convinced of what seems like a pretty obvious explanation here.

As a TikTok user named Queenie put it:

"I know a older gen z was behind this I just can’t prove it"

EXACTLY. Those pesky Gen Zers have been mocking Millennials and Gen Xers on social media for years now. But putting this in writing? For our impressionable children? This is an escalation!

And on TikTok, it had everyone over the age of 30 or so feeling approximately a million years old.

Other comments shared anecdotes about being asked by children if they were born in the 1900s and seeing 1980s and 1990s costumes presented as hilariously retro at Spirit Halloween this year.

Another mom reported that her son was so excited to find a "really old coin" on the ground—a penny from 1981. God help us.

Be that as it may, as a company founded way back in 1958, the leadership of IHOP surely knew EXACTLY what they were doing with this "late 1900s" thing. On behalf of Millennials and Gen Xers everywhere, this is war, IHOP Inc.!