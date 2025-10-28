Skip to content

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

Gavin Newsom Fires Back At Trump Over His Bonkers Misspelled Medical Advice

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Patrick J. Fallon/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After a recent all-caps Truth Social rant laced with typos, Trump faced backlash for warning pregnant women against taking Tylenol and advised when to get certain vaccines.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 28, 2025
California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at President Donald Trump after Trump wrote a rambling Truth Social post in which he warned pregnant women against taking Tylenol and advised when to get certain vaccines.

Trump—who is by no means a medical expert of any kind—published the post at 4:19 a.m. local time on an overseas trip in Malaysia. While ranting, he somehow also managed to misspell the word "hepatitis" as "hepatitas" in reference to the disease characterized by the inflammation of the liver.

He wrote:

"“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON."
"BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS [sic] B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!"

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

In response, Newsom shared a screenshot of Trump from the waist up and wrote:

"Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this."

You can see his post and the image below.


Screenshot of Donald Trump @GavinNewsom/X


Many concurred.


Trump’s post is an exact replica of one he shared a month earlier, with one exception: it now includes a link to a Daily Caller article titled “FDA Stayed Silent As Internal Reports About Potential Tylenol Risks Piled Up.”

The piece revisits his announcement last month alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in which the two blamed Tylenol use during pregnancy for a rise in autism among young children.

At the time, Trump said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would start alerting doctors that using acetaminophen “can be associated” with a higher risk of autism, though he offered no evidence for an assertion that goes against the scientific consensus.

In response to Trump's claims, Tylenol maker Kenvue rejected any connection between the drug and autism, warning in a statement that if pregnant women avoid Tylenol when needed, they could be forced to choose between enduring fevers or turning to potentially riskier painkillers.

