Trump Official Tries To Claim Antifa Is Top National 'Threat'—Then Flails Over Simple Questions

Viral Video Of Lauren Boebert Arguing With Bouncer At George Santos' Holiday Party Is All Kinds Of Cringe

Lauren Boebert; George Santos
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert was caught on video trying to get her aides into disgraced former Rep. George Santos' holiday party in D.C. after the bouncer denied them entry.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 12, 2025
Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was widely mocked after she was caught on video trying to get her congressional aides into a holiday party hosted by disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos in Washington, D.C., after the bouncer denied them entry.

Santos' political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. He has been soaking up attention since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence a couple of months ago.

Boebert has continued to support her former colleague before and since his short stint in prison, but it looks like even all that support wasn't enough for her to get past bouncer Vish Burra, who was Santos’ director of operations during his time in Congress.

TMZ obtained a video in which Boebert can be seen pleading with Burra, telling him:

“First of all, we’re on the list."

But Burra pointed out that while she was on the list, that didn't necessarily mean that she could get her aides into the event, saying just one of her companions could join her:

“I know you’re on the list, Lauren. I know Beth is on the list."

Burra told TMZ that the others in Boebert's entourage were not allowed in.

You can see the footage of their exchange below.

After TMZ shared the video, Burra posted the following message on X in which he said only those whom Santos had specifically "handpicked" were allowed in:

"Being the bouncer for the Santos Claus 2025 Christmas Party is not for the faint of heart, but all of you must understand: THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!"

You can see his post below.

How awkward for Boebert—the cringe was real.



Cheer up, Boebert. You can always go to another staging of Beetlejuice.

