Skip to content

'The Simpsons' Confirms That Longtime Character They Killed Off Is Now Officially 'Dead As A Doornail'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Ripped Over Bonkers Idea For How To Bring 'Civility' Back To Air Travel

screenshot of Sean Duffy Fox interview
Fox Business

Duffy opened up on Fox News about his ideas for how to improve air travel and bring back "civility"—including "dressing up" in nicer clothes.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 20, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Sean Duffy—MTV's Real World Boston "party animal"-turned-resigned Wisconsin Republican Representative-turned-Fox News personality-turned-Transportation Secretary for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—went back to his former employer, Fox News, to reveal the Trump administration's plan to improve air travel.

But it wasn’t rehiring all the air traffic controllers fired or retired by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), or reinstating the airline accountability requirements that Trump revoked, or investigating allegations of abusive behavior by TSA or immigration agents.

Instead, Duffy proposes bringing back the "Golden Age of Travel"—when segregation and classism meant only rich, white people were allowed to fly.

Duffy posted his Fox Business and Fox News appearances on his official X account on Wednesday to launch the Trump administration’s idea of improvement.

The first was captioned:

"Manners don’t stop at the gate!"
"Be courteous to your fellow passengers"
"Say please and thank you to your flight crews"
"Dress with respect"
"Lend a hand to those who could use it"
"It’s time to bring back civility and respect when we travel."
"The Golden Age of Travel starts with all of us"


The second was captioned:

"The Golden Age of Travel starts with ALL OF US."
"Let’s be merry this holiday season as we fly!"
"Dress up to go to the airport, help a stranger out, and be in a good mood."
"We can bring civility back, it’s as easy as that!"


Duffy's posts were met with the respect they deserved.


@SecDuffy/X









@SecDuffy/X

Fox framed Duffy’s campaign as a response to a rise in unruly passenger incidents.

But that ignores the FAA’s own statistics that show incidents have been steadily dropping since the historic highs witnessed in 2021, many of which were caused by Trump's MAGA minions rejecting mask mandates.

So far 2025 is on track for a significant drop in the number of incidents reported the year before, according to the FAA.

Latest News

Two female co-workers arm wrestle while two male co-workers look on in shock.
Editorial Staff

People Break Down The Best Petty Drama Happening In Their Workplace

Daniel Radcliffe
Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe Praised For His Incredibly Classy Comments About The 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Frustrated man
Trending

Overrated 'Life Hacks' That Actually Make Life Even Harder

Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart
Celebrities

Rebecca Gayheart Poignantly Explains Why She Called Off Divorce From Eric Dane After His ALS Diagnosis

More from News/political-news

Lauea Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Far-Right Activist Hit With Blunt Reminder After Warning That The GOP Has A 'Nazi Problem'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was called out for hypocrisy after she tweeted that that the Republican Party has a "Nazi problem."

Loomer’s post was set off in part by far-right pundit Tucker Carlson’s decision to host white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on his digital show. Fuentes—whose past comments include calling the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler “really f**king cool” and reducing the Holocaust to a joke about baking cookies—appeared in a relaxed, two-hour conversation with Carlson.

Keep Reading Show less
Serena Williams; Drake
Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Cole Burston/Getty Images

Fans Jump To Defend Serena Williams After Her Rumored Ex Drake 'Liked' A Shady Comment About Her

Fans of tennis legend Serena Williams are coming to her defense after a seeming bit of social media shade her famous ex threw her way.

Rapper Drake recently posted a photo of himself playing a bit of tennis with fellow rapper Sexyy Red, which naturally drew comments about Williams, who is rumored to have dated Drake back in 2015.

Keep Reading Show less
screenshot of Bloomington Police Department press conference
WCCO

Police Bust ICE Employee Trying To Solicit Minor For Sex In Sting Operation—And His Excuse Is Going Viral

A Minneapolis and St. Paul (Minnesota's “Twin Cities”) based employee of Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was among 16 men arrested on charges of “suspicion of soliciting a minor” during a sting operation by the Bloomington Police Department. Bloomington, Minnesota is a suburb of Minneapolis.

ICE employee Alexander Steven Back was among four people charged with agreeing to pay a 17-year-old girl for sex. The 41-year-old Back responded to a fake online ad offering sex for money, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Jade Warshaw from Fox News
Fox News

Fox News Guest's Blunt Advice For How To Save Money This Holiday Season Is Bleak AF

Fox News was criticized after featuring finance expert Jade Warshaw in a segment about saving money this holiday season, including excluding adults from getting Christmas presents—a suggestion that isn't being received well amid a nationwide affordability crisis.

Warshaw, a co-host of The Ramsey Show, the nationally syndicated radio program featuring finance guru Dave Ramsey, said now is “not the time to spend and break the bank" given how tough things are financially for many Americans this holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Is Trolling Trump Hard Over His Cruel 'Quiet, Piggy' Insult With A Slew Of Brutal Posts

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been trolling the Trump administration for months with snarky posts turning his own words against him. And this week, he's taken aim at President Donald Trump directly after Trump rudely snapped at Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs for trying to ask him a question about the Epstein files on Air Force One.

Jacobs asked why he's pushed back against releasing the files "if there's nothing incriminating" in them. Her question came after Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva, which made her the 218th signatory on the bipartisan discharge petition to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Keep Reading Show less