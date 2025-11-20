Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Ripped Over Bonkers Idea For How To Bring 'Civility' Back To Air Travel

Sean Duffy—MTV's Real World Boston "party animal"-turned-resigned Wisconsin Republican Representative-turned-Fox News personality-turned-Transportation Secretary for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—went back to his former employer, Fox News, to reveal the Trump administration's plan to improve air travel.

But it wasn’t rehiring all the air traffic controllers fired or retired by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), or reinstating the airline accountability requirements that Trump revoked, or investigating allegations of abusive behavior by TSA or immigration agents.

Instead, Duffy proposes bringing back the "Golden Age of Travel"—when segregation and classism meant only rich, white people were allowed to fly.

Duffy posted his Fox Business and Fox News appearances on his official X account on Wednesday to launch the Trump administration’s idea of improvement.

The first was captioned:

"Manners don’t stop at the gate!"

"Be courteous to your fellow passengers"

"Say please and thank you to your flight crews"

"Dress with respect"

"Lend a hand to those who could use it"

"It’s time to bring back civility and respect when we travel."

"The Golden Age of Travel starts with all of us"





The second was captioned:

"The Golden Age of Travel starts with ALL OF US."

"Let’s be merry this holiday season as we fly!"

"Dress up to go to the airport, help a stranger out, and be in a good mood."

"We can bring civility back, it’s as easy as that!"





Duffy's posts were met with the respect they deserved.





Fox framed Duffy’s campaign as a response to a rise in unruly passenger incidents.

But that ignores the FAA’s own statistics that show incidents have been steadily dropping since the historic highs witnessed in 2021, many of which were caused by Trump's MAGA minions rejecting mask mandates.

So far 2025 is on track for a significant drop in the number of incidents reported the year before, according to the FAA.