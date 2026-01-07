Even Megyn Kelly Thinks Fox News Is Now 'Like Watching Russian Propaganda' Due To Fawning Venezuela Coverage

Skip to content

'AI Slop' Christmas Gifts That Fooled Customers Are Already Popping Up At Thrift Stores—And Oof

Conservative journalist Megyn Kelly spoke out on Monday to call out her former network over their completely one-sided coverage of President Trump's attack on Venezuela.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 07, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Megyn Kelly has faced serious backlash over her views on Jeffrey Epstein, but as deplorable as her comments were, even she can spot the pandering being done by one of her former employers to cater to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA minions.

Kelly has taken exception to Fox News' coverage of Trump's attacks on and invasion of Venezuela.

On Monday’s episode of her SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, the former mainstream media host said:

"I turned on Fox News yesterday, and I’m sorry, but it was like watching Russian propaganda. There was nothing skeptical."

Kelly, who worked at Fox News for 13 years, continued:

"It was all rah-rah cheerleading, 'yes, let's go!'... but there are serious reasons to just exercise a note of caution before we just get on the rah-rah train."
"I will not be joining the Fox News cheerleading brigade this time. I've been burned too many times."

She later added:

"The fact that Lindsey Graham is standing next to him, going, ‘Yes! Yes!’ is enough for me to know I don’t want it. I’m concerned."
"All of the neocons have been celebrating this whole thing like it’s, you know, Christmas in January, and that alone gives me pause. When Lindsey Graham is cheering, I’m not."

You can see a clip here:


@thetnholler/Bluesky

People agreed with her assessment of her former employer, but weren't letting Kelly off the hook for seeming to be on the Trump/Epstein "rah-rah train."


MAGA has sounded like it inhales Russian propaganda like air for quite some time now and it’s funny that she sounds like she is just noticing it.
— skyei.bsky.social (@skyei.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:02 AM




Trash calling out trash
— Jax K (@jax1156.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 6:15 AM


@wensilver/Bluesky



10 years and the crippling of American statecraft, rampant Republican corruption, and a pandemic force-multiplied by Trump/FOX and Megyn is finally catching up.
— Lonnietoft (@lonnietoft.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:36 AM



It *is* russian propaganda. Has been for years.
— Maz Spork and 658 others (@mazspork.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:18 AM





[image or embed]
— Greg Todd (@1gregtodd.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 10:34 PM


While Kelly called out Fox News, she still showered praise upon Trump, the irony completely escaping her.

