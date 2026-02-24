Skip to content

The City Of Chicago Just Held A Snow Plow Naming Contest—And, Yeah, Trump Won't Like The Winning Name One Bit

C-SPAN Issues Clarification After Video Goes Viral Of Man Who Sounds Like Trump Calling Into C-SPAN Under Fake Name

Donald Trump; Screenshot from C-SPAN broadcast
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; C-SPAN

After a man calling himself John Barron, a known Trump pseudonym, called into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, listeners were quick to assume it was Trump himself, but C-SPAN dispelled that theory.

By Alan HerreraFeb 24, 2026
C-SPAN issued a clarification after a caller identifying himself as “John Barron” — a pseudonym long associated with Donald Trump — phoned into its program Washington Journal, leading some viewers to suspect the president had personally joined the broadcast.

The caller, identified as "John Barron" and described as a Republican from Virginia, drew attention for a voice that closely resembled that of Trump as he criticized what he called the Supreme Court’s “worst decision” against his emergency tariffs. The name itself raised eyebrows, since "John Barron" was a pseudonym Trump frequently used in the 1980s when speaking to reporters while posing as his own spokesman.

Barron phoned in during a viewer call-in segment and weighed in on the Court’s latest ruling, which had just determined in a 6–3 decision that the president lacked the authority to impose tariffs. The justices found the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not grant such power and sent the case back with instructions to dismiss it for lack of jurisdiction.

"Barron" said:

“This is the worst decision you ever have in your life practically. This is a terrible decision, and you have Hakeem Jeffries, who ... he’s a dope. And you have Chuck Schumer, who can’t cook a cheeseburger."
"Of course these people are happy. Of course these people are happy. But true Americans will not be happy.”

Washington Journal host Greta Brawner cut off "Barron" and took a call from another viewer.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Considering Trump's history of using the "Barron" pseudonym, many openly wondered if Trump himself had called in to complain about a Supreme Court ruling he publicly referred to as "a disgrace."


But C-SPAN later published the following clarification:

"Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as “John Barron,” we want to put this to rest: it was not the president."
"The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person White-House meeting with the governors. Tune into C-SPAN for the actual president at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night."

You can see C-SPAN's post below.

People had thoughts.



"Barron"—sometimes rendered as “Baron” in media coverage—is an alias Trump frequently used when he wanted distance from a controversy, a tougher intermediary voice, or a way to float statements without using his own name.

A LexisNexis search traces the earliest reference to the pseudonym to June 6, 1980, in a New York Times article about Trump’s disputed decision to demolish two Art Deco sculptures he had conditionally pledged to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In that episode, the alias bought him several days before he ultimately spoke on the record himself, telling the paper he had been traveling and unreachable.

According to former Forbes journalist Jonathan Greenberg, in 1984, Trump posed as “John Barron," a Trump Organization official who attempted to convince Greenberg of “how loaded Donald J. Trump really was.” "Barron" claimed Trump was worth five times the $200 million he was evaluated to be worth at the time.

Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio later wrote in his 2015 book Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Excellence that the tactic may have been inherited from his father, Fred Trump, who at times presented himself under the invented name “Mr. Green.”

