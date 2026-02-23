Skip to content

Donald Trump Says 'Stupid People' Rate 'Make America Great Again' The 'Number One' Political Phrase

CNN Anchor Calls Out The Brutal Truth About The Countries That Joined Trump's 'Board Of Peace'

Screenshot of Abby Phillip; Donald Trump
CNN; Chip Somodevilla

Abby Phillip pointed out that citizens of half the countries on Trump's "Board Of Peace" are considered so "unreliable and risky" that they can't even get a visa to the U.S., yet they're allowed to sit on the Board.

By Alan HerreraFeb 23, 2026
CNN anchor Abby Phillip pointed out the brutal truth about the countries that joined President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace," noting that citizens of half the countries that have joined the initiative are considered so "unreliable and risky" that they can't even get a visa to the U.S.

Those who've joined the Board of Peace include Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Earlier this year, however, the administration imposed an even stricter travel policy, indefinitely suspending immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries deemed to have citizens likely to require public assistance while living in the U.S.—including several now participating in the “Board of Peace.”

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are just a few of the nations, for instance, that fall under those visa restrictions, raising questions about the coherence of an initiative Trump said “has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created.”

Phillip said:

"About half the countries on that list, their citizens cannot come to the United States. They're banned. They're on a visa ban list."
"The point is we have found those countries to be so unreliable and so risky and perhaps even nexuses of danger and terrorism that we won't even let their citizens get a visa, but they're on a 'Board of Peace'?"

When one guest admitted those countries should not sit on the board but nonetheless defended the initiative and urged critics not to worry because "it has no real voting power," another guest said:

"Then it's not a board!"

You can hear what she said in the video below.

The truth hurts.


Interestingly, despite being invited to participate as a founding member of Trump’s proposed "Board of Peace," officials from Belarus were unable to attend its first meeting after the U.S. did not grant them visas, according to Belarus’s foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "the situation naturally raises the question: what kind of peace and what kind of consistency can we be talking about if even the basic formalities for our participation were not fulfilled by the organizers?"

Spoiler alert: None. It's yet another grift.

Lauren Utter; Tyra Banks
Former 'Top Model' Contestant Shocks Fans By Revealing Contract Clause In Event She Was 'Killed' On The Show

Danika Mason
Australian Olympics Reporter Issues Blunt Apology After Appearing Drunk On Live TV—And That Is How You Do It

Evita Duffy-Alfonso; Amber Glenn
MAGA Commentator Faces Backlash For Suggesting Olympians Should Be 'Vetted' For Their 'Patriotism'

Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy working out in jeans; Michelle Obama
CNN Host Calls Out RFK Jr. For Copying His 'MAHA' Workout Plan From Michelle Obama

